Former Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio debuts on college football Hall of Fame ballot

Former Michigan State head football coach Mark Dantonio, who led the Spartans to three Big Ten titles and a College Football Playoff appearance, is on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot for the first time.

The National Football Foundation released Monday a list of 78 players and nine coaches from major college football who are on the Hall of Fame ballot. There are also 101 players and 32 coaches from lower divisions of college football up for consideration.

Michael Vick, Larry Fitzgerald and Terrell Suggs are among the college football stars who will be considered for induction to the Hall of Fame for the first time this year.

Dantonio coached the Spartans for 13 seasons, from 2007-19, leading the program to 114 victories — more than any other coach in MSU history. In 2015, he led the Spartans to a 12-2 record, including a Big Ten championship and a berth in the College Football Playoff.

Dantonio was the head coach at Cincinnati from 2004-06, where he led the Bearcats to two bowl appearances.

Former players and coaches with ties to Michigan colleges and universities on the ballot include:

▶ Flozell Adams, Michigan State offensive tackle (1994-97)

▶ Morley Fraser, Albion football coach (1954-68)

▶ Steve Hutchinson, Michigan offensive lineman (1996-2000)

▶ Dick Lowry, Wayne State (1974-79) and Hillsdale (1980-96) football coach

▶ Darryl Rogers, Michigan State football coach (1976-79)

▶ Pete Schmidt, Albion football coach (1983-96)

▶ Gideon Smith, Hampton football coach (1921-40), former Michigan State player from 1913-15.

▶ Jerry Woods, Northern Michigan defensive back (1986-89)

Detroit News wire services contributed.