Ferris State football will make history with White House visit

Ferris State football has taken one heck of a long victory lap.

Next stop: The South Lawn of the White House.

Ferris State football, winner of the last two Division II national championships, has accepted an invitation from President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden to be honored at the White House on Monday morning. Ferris State announced Thursday it is believed to the first DII national champion ever to be honored at the White House.

The White House has long tradition of honoring professional sports and Division I college champions.

"This is a great honor to have our program and university selected to be recognized at such a historic landmark," Ferris State head coach Tony Annese said in a statement Thursday. "We're looking forward to the experience and being able to represent our program, institution and community on a national stage."

Ferris State said a group of 25 athletes, Annese and select staff will depart Monday morning for the ceremony, set for 11:30 a.m. in Washington, D.C. The Bulldogs are being honored as part of "College Athlete Day"; champion teams from Division I, II and III are being honored by the Bidens.

Outside of Division I, Ferris State said two Football Championship Subdivision championship teams have been honored at the White House: Youngstown State in 1995 by President Bill Clinton, and North Dakota State in 2018 by President Donald Trump. But the university's research has uncovered no Division II football champions honored by a sitting president. President George W. Bush started the precursor to next week's College Athlete Day, when he began inviting non-football and non-basketball championship teams from Division I.

Mostly, though, presidents have honored pro and marquee Division I champions, including, most recently, the men's and women's championship basketball teams from Connecticut and LSU, respectively.

Presidents have hosted championship sports teams since Andrew Johnson in 1865. Champions from MLB, NFL, NBA, WNBA, NHL, NASCAR and MLS are regularly honored at the White House, as are Olympic gold medalists and winners of the Little League World Series.

Ferris State was honored at the state Capitol in March, after winning its second consecutive national championship in December. Ferris State won its first national championship in 2021. The Bulldogs are 55-3 over the last three seasons, and are No. 1-ranked team entering the fall.

Perhaps while he's at the White House, Annese can ask Biden for a pardon. Annese will be suspended for the first game of the 2023 playoffs, punishment from the NCAA after Bulldogs players lit cigars in the locker room during December's postgame celebration at McKinney ISD Stadium in Texas. The university was charged $15,383 for cleaning and repairs, fined $2,500 and issued a public reprimand by the NCAA.

