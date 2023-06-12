Ferris State football team honored at White House for Division II championship

Washington — It was all smiles from the 23 student-athletes from Ferris State University who gathered Monday on the South Lawn of the White House to celebrate their second consecutive Division II national championship.

Ferris State is believed to be the first Division II football champion to be celebrated at the White House since North Alabama's meeting with President Bill Clinton after winning its third straight championship in 1995.

The players joined 46 other teams representing 19 sports for a celebration of women's and men's NCAA championship teams from the 2022-2023 season. Athletes from all three divisions attended.

"This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," said Ian Hall, an incoming senior from the Grand Rapids suburb of Wyoming, Mich. who plays defensive end. "Not everyone gets to say they can come out onto the White House lawn and do this."

President Joe Biden was scheduled to honor the athletes, but had to miss the event to undergo a root canal, the White House said. Vice President Kamala Harris spoke in lieu of Biden.

"I know it wasn't easy. You made tremendous sacrifices," Harris told the crowd. "Training through birthdays, injuries, vacations and even a pandemic. You know what it means to commit and persevere."

Ferris State claimed its second Division II national championship in a row in December, when it trounced the Colorado School of Mines 41-14.

Head coach Tony Annese and associate athletics director Rob Bentley traveled to Washington along with their players, leaving Michigan early in the morning and returning late in the evening.

"It is an honor. For Ferris State, the university and the Big Rapids community, to represent everything that we stand for from an institution and from a city and community, it's just huge," Annese told The Detroit News and WZZM Sports Director Jamal Spencer of being the first Division II team honored at the White House in decades. "It's incredible. I'm really proud of our guys."

President George W. Bush started the precursor to the event when he began inviting non-football and non-basketball championship teams from Division I. However, presidents primarily have honored pro and marquee Division I champions, including, most recently, the men's and women's championship basketball teams from Connecticut and LSU, respectively.

Presidents have hosted championship sports teams since Andrew Johnson in 1865.

Staff reporter Tony Paul contributed.

rbeggin@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @rbeggin