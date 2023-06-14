Detroit City FC, supporters push back on Hamtramck's flag neutrality resolution

Detroit City FC and its biggest supporter group pushed back against a flag neutrality resolution approved Tuesday night by Hamtramck City Council that would effectively ban LGBTQ+, religious, ethnic, racial and political flags from flying on city property.

Keyworth Stadium, DCFC’s home pitch since 2016, is located in Hamtramck, owned by Hamtramck Public Schools and has several Pride flags flying atop the supporter section at every home match.

The club’s lease agreement with the city does not require it to enforce the measure.

DCFC said in a statement posted to Twitter, “The decision by Hamtramck City Council to ban LGBTQ+ flags from being flown on city property is inexcusable.

“While the resolution does not affect displays inside Keyworth Stadium, Pride flags send a powerful message that all are welcome and that the community values diversity. The result of removing them is that LGBTQ+ people — especially teens — lose a symbol of support.

“DCFC’s support of the LGBTQ+ community is unwavering. We are committed to making Keyworth the most welcoming venue in US Sports.”

DCFC’s biggest supporter group, the Northern Guard Supporters (NGS), posted a statement to Twitter Wednesday pushing back against the “wrong-headed policy that makes members of the LGBTQ+ community feel not accepted or supported.”

The resolution comes at an eerie time, with Prideraiser — an annual month-long campaign co-founded by NGS member Dean P. Simmer to raise money for local LGBTQ+ charities, including the Detroit-based Ruth Ellis Center — and Pride Month in full swing.

“In the wake of Hamtramck City Council’s disappointing and inexcusable decision to ban LGBTQ+ flags on city property, we move forward,” the statement from NGS continued.

“NGS will continue our unwavering support not only for our club, but also for its LGBTQ+ supporters in Hamtramck, Detroit and abroad. We will continue to fly pride flags during our marches and inside Keyworth Stadium.”

DCFC center back Michael Bryant said on Twitter Wednesday morning that the resolution is “even more reason to donate” to Prideraiser.

DCFC co-owner and CEO Sean Mann shared a letter he wrote to City Council members, dated June 13, advocating against the resolution.

“Celebrating diversity and being welcoming is core to our organization’s values and increasingly recognized as crucial characteristics of a thriving economy,” the letter said.

Mann continued, “Hasty attacks on the First Amendment in public spaces, with the intent of further marginalizing already marginalized members of our community, in particular the LGBTQ+ community, not only undermines our common humanity but (goes) against the values of diversity that have defined Hamtramck for generations, and makes Hamtramck a less desirable location for investment.”

Mann concluded by “respectfully (asking) this body to reconsider any measures that try to minimize members of this community, instead of celebrating them and their contributions.”

nbianchi@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @nolanbianchi