Eastern Michigan names Robbie Britt new head baseball coach

Eastern Michigan wasted little time in finding its new baseball coach.

Robbie Britt, who has racked up an impressive resume in a short amount of time in stops at Division I, II and III, was named head coach Friday, the university announced. He succeeds Eric Roof, who was head coach for five seasons and had led the Eagles to their first winning season since 2011 (27-26) before he was let go in late May.

Britt, 30, arrives in Ypsilanti after four seasons as head coach at Division II University of Charleston in West Virginia, where he won three regular-season conference championships and two tournament titles. His salary will be $90,000, but the total years of his contract are still being worked out.

Britt has a career record of 125-48; his teams at Charleston were 72-14 at home.

"From the very beginning of our search, it was clear that we needed a coach with a proven ability to attract and nurture talented student-athletes," Eastern Michigan athletic director Scott Wetherbee said in a statement. "Robbie Britt's name repeatedly emerged as the ideal candidate for our program. His extensive experience in cultivating excellence alongside a culture of fierce competitiveness resonated with our vision.

"We eagerly anticipate witnessing the remarkable achievements of our student-athletes both on the field and in their academic pursuits, as well as their contributions to the community under Robbie's leadership."

Before his stint at Charleston, Britt was at Division I Middle Tennessee State, mostly as an assistant, but also a brief run as interim head coach. He first was hired as director of baseball operations. There, he coached three future Major League Baseball draft picks.

Before that, he coached at his alma mater, Division III Mayville, while finishing his bachelor's degree.

Britt also coached a season of high school baseball in Tennessee, and was owner, director and head coach of the East Tennessee Select Baseball Club, an elite 18U summer travel team, from 2011-15.

As a player at Mayville, Britt was a first baseman and reliever. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in political science and history, and earned a master's degree in strategic leadership at Charleston.

Britt, a native of Knoxville, Tenn., and wife Courtesy have three kids.

"Our family is incredibly excited to lead the Eastern Michigan baseball program," Britt said. "The energy and sense of community make Eastern a destination for anyone looking to compete at the highest level. We look forward to continuing the tradition of the 'Script E' and carving out our own set of accomplishments along the way."

Britt takes over a program with a rich history, including College World Series appearances in 1975 and 1976, but one that hasn't been to the NCAA Tournament since 2008.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984