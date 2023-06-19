Central Michigan's Jordan Bischel named new head baseball coach at Cincinnati

It seemed like just a matter of time.

And that time finally came Sunday, when Central Michigan head baseball coach Jordan Bischel was named the head coach at the University of Cincinnati.

Bischel, 42, has been a hot name in college baseball coaching circles for the past couple of years, and last offseason he interviewed for at least three Power Five jobs, including at the University of Michigan.

"I couldn't be happier and more excited to be the head baseball coach at the University of Cincinnati," Bischel said in a statement. "I'm honored to be part of this incredible athletic department. I'm looking forward to building this program and contending for championships in the Big 12.

"It was going to take an incredibly special opportunity for our family to leave Central Michigan. This is that opportunity. I can't wait to get started working with our student-athletes on and off the field."

Bischel is the 33rd head coach in Cincinnati baseball history. He signed a six-year contract.

At Central Michigan, Bischel was head coach for five seasons, and twice was named Mid-American Conference coach of the year. He was 177-80 with the Chippewas, including 102-32 in the MAC.

Three times, Bischel led the Chippewas to the NCAA Tournament.

Before arriving at Central Michigan, Bischel was head coach for four seasons at Division II Northwood in Midland. In 11 seasons as a head coach, including two at Midland University of the NAIA in Fremont, Nebraska, he has a record of 314-156 with 10 winning seasons and eight conference championships.

"Jordan did an incredible job as the head baseball coach at CMU and had unprecedented success," Central Michigan athletic director Amy Folan said in a statement. "I am grateful for all the work he did to build upon the winning tradition of CMU Baseball. I wish he and his family the very best at Cincinnati."

In his first season at Central Michigan, 2019, Bischel, a Green Bay, Wisconsin, native, led the Chippewas to the NCAA Tournament, breaking a 24-year postseason drought. In five seasons with the Chippewas, he coached seven players who went on to play professional baseball, including second-round Andrew Taylor (2022) and third-round pick Zavier Warren (2020).

Central Michigan said a national search for Bischel's replacement is under way.

This will be the second state MAC baseball job to change leadership this offseason, after Eastern Michigan parted ways with Eric Roof and replaced him with Robbie Britt.

tpaul@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tonypaul1984