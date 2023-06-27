Central Michigan names Jake Sabol new baseball coach

Central Michigan clearly had a name in mind, and it was a logical one.

Less than two weeks after Jordan Bischel departed to become head baseball coach at Cincinnati, Central Michigan announced Jake Sabol as his replacement Tuesday. Sabol comes from Division II Northwood in Midland, where he also replaced Bischel after he was named CMU coach in 2019.

Sabol is a Central Michigan alum, and a graduate of Warren De La Salle.

"I could not be more grateful for the opportunity to be the next head baseball coach at Central Michigan University,” Sabol said in a statement. “This place helped shape the direction of my life in such a positive way and it is imperative to me that I am able to give back and do that same thing for our current and future student-athletes here at CMU. The university’s commitment and the incredible alumni base of CMU baseball are both top-notch and essential to the success of this program. That support will help us continue to build and maintain a championship-caliber experience for our players moving forward.”

"I look forward to bringing a strong and energetic passion for Chippewa baseball while we strive to achieve a tradition of excellence on the field, in the classroom, and in the Mount Pleasant community.

"I am excited to get to campus, to get to know the players, and to start preparing for the future."

Sabol was head coach at Northwood for five seasons, posting a 140-90-1 record with four NCAA Tournament appearances, including the last three years.

Before Northwood, Sabol was head coach at Alma College for three seasons, posting two of the program's three-winningest seasons in its 118-year history.

He also was pitching coach under Bischel at Northwood, before becoming a head coach, as well as at Alma College in 2013. In 2012, he was a scout for the Toronto Blue Jays.

Sabol, 34, pitched for four seasons at Central Michigan, from 2007-11, helping lead the team to two Mid-American Conference West Division titles, and was drafted by the Tigers in 2011.

“Jake has proven success over eight years as a head coach,” Central Michigan athletic director Amy Folan said in a statement. “As a player and coach, he has consistently figured out how to beat all odds. We are excited to welcome the Sabol family back to Central Michigan and excited for Jake to continue to build upon this great baseball legacy and tradition at CMU.”

Bischel, 42, led Central Michigan to three NCAA Regionals in five seasons (four chances; the 2020 tournament was canceled), and quickly became a hot commodity in coaching circles. He interviewed for multiple Power Five jobs last offseason, including with Michigan, before leaving for Cincinnati earlier this month. The Chippewas were 34-23 this past season, including 19-11 in the MAC.

Sabol is the second new MAC baseball coach in the state, after Robbie Britt replaced Eric Roof at Eastern Michigan.

He will be introduced in an on-campus press conference Thursday.

