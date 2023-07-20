Eastern Michigan football picked to finish second in MAC West in preseason coaches poll

Detroit — It's safe to say that Eastern Michigan football's reputation hasn't been this good in a long, long time.

The Eagles were picked by the Mid-American Conference coaches to finish second in the MAC West Division, behind predicted champion Toledo.

This marks the highest preseason ranking in the MAC during head coach Chris Creighton's tenure. Creighton has been the Eagles' head coach since 2014, and has led them to bowl games in four of the last five years, only missing during COVID-shortened 2020.

In the coaches' poll (coaches couldn't vote for their own team), Toledo received 11 first-place votes, for 66 points. Eastern Michigan had 55 points, Northern Illinois 38 points (and one first-place vote), Central Michigan 37 points, Ball State 27 points and Western Michigan, under first-year head coach Lance Taylor, 23 points.

Eastern Michigan was picked to finish fifth in each of the last three preseason polls; the Eagles exceeded those expectations the last two years, finishing tied for first in the West in 2022, and finishing tied for fourth in the West in 2021.

Eastern Michigan was 9-4 (5-3 MAC) last season, and beat San Jose State, 41-27, in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl for the Eagles' first bowl victory in the Football Bowl Subdivision era.

In the MAC East, Ohio (nine first-place votes) was picked to finish first, followed by Miami (Ohio), Buffalo, Bowling Green, Akron and Kent State.

Toledo was the top pick to win the MAC championship game, set for Dec. 2 at Ford Field, following by Ohio and Buffalo.

The preseason poll was released Thursday morning, as the MAC held its media day at Fox Theatre, with a theater theme, titled, "High Hopes on the High Seas." Participating players were introduced to the theme from "Phantom of the Opera," and each program created its own playbill poster, each displayed on the outside marquee on Woodward Avenue.

