'The stock is up': Wheatley optimistic about turnaround at Wayne State

Wayne State will have its share of returning players from last season's squad, which went 1-9.

They'll also have a big new addition, with first-year head coach Tyrone Wheatley taking the reins.

Wheatley, 51, returns home to take over the Warriors program after spending last season as running backs coach for the Denver Broncos in the NFL. The Inkster native was named the 20th head coach in Wayne State football history, replacing Paul Winters, who was fired in December 2022.

"Like Dorothy said, 'There's no place like home,'" Wheatley said Monday at GLIAC media day in Grand Rapids.

Wheatley will have his work cut out for him. Wayne State was picked to finish sixth in the seven-team in the Division II conference. Each GLIAC head coach predicted the conference winner, and with coaches not allowed to vote for their own school, the overwhelming pick to repeat was Ferris State, the two-time defending national champion.

The Bulldogs (34 points) received five first-place votes, followed by Grand Valley State (31 points) and Davenport (27 points), who each received one first-place vote. Rounding out the league were Saginaw Valley State (21 points), Michigan Tech, Wayne State and Northern Michigan.

The new season is the start of a new era for both Wayne State and Wheatley, who was joined by redshirt junior Blake Bustard and senior Drake Reid, who are expected to be big contributors this year.

"A lot of the guys that were in that locker room last year are back and I feel like that's the most valuable thing that we have going forward," Reid said.

When asked about the initial reaction to Wheatley's hiring, Reid said there wasn't ever a time where leaders on the team had to get other players to "buy in" and that players did it themselves after seeing the kind of coach that Wheatley was.

"No matter who they were going to pick, we were going to be invested, and we were going to give it our all coming into this offseason, knowing how important it was," he said.

Reid is optimistic about the upcoming season, especially with a new coach, paired with work the team has put in during offseason workouts.

"I think with another year of everybody being around each other and kind of understanding truly the needs and what's expected of college football is going to take us a long way this year and help us close out those games that we let slip through our fingers last year," Reid said.

Last season, the Warriors finished last in the GLIAC, going 0-6 conference record and finishing with just one win during another down season.

Bustard, who was a part of the 2021 and '22 losing seasons, says one thing that he thinks will help the team achieve more wins is not wanting to repeat what happened in the past two seasons.

"I think we know what we've got to do to accomplish that," he said. "It starts from the get, you know, everyone being on the same page and not letting up."

Bustard, an offensive lineman, remembers a lot of those games played last season being close and it seemed like in the final minutes of the game is when things would take a step back.

Despite the record, Wheatley knows there's a lot to do to begin to turn the tide, but his optimism is already taking hold, which he showed when asked why people should be excited about Wayne State's season.

"I guess the question is, 'Why not?'" Wheatley said. "The stock is up. The stock is up."

2023 GLIAC Football Preseason Coaches' Poll

1. Ferris State (5 first-place votes)

2. Grand Valley State (1)

3. Davenport (1)

4. Saginaw Valley State

5. Michigan Tech

6. Wayne State

7. Northern Michigan