Dan Waterstradt, all-stater who played at Oakland, joined TV booth, dies at 37

Dan Waterstradt didn't start out with Oakland basketball, but he'll forever be remembered for his time with and his passion for the Golden Grizzlies.

Waterstradt, a former all-state high-school basketball player in Michigan who played two seasons for Rutgers before transferring to Oakland, died unexpectedly earlier this week.

Waterstradt was 37. A cause of death wasn't announced.

Waterstradt played for Oakland for two seasons, from 2007-09, and averaged 5.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 0.6 blocks. At 6-foot-11 and 240 pounds, he was a big presence on the court — but his presence was felt far beyond that, head coach Greg Kampe said.

"While he played for me, he was just an outstanding leader," Kampe said. "He loved the game of basketball, he had a great sense of humor, but on the court he was very, what's the word, intense. He was motivated and he expected greatness out of everybody.

"He really had a great career, not just because of what he did on the court, but who he was as a person.

"This is a tough one. It's a tough one.

"It's one you just don't understand."

Waterstradt was born in Southfield, grew up in Dearborn Heights and played his prep ball at Detroit Catholic Central, where he was all-state and a Mr. Basketball finalist as a senior, when he averaged 20.4 points and 14.5 rebounds. He was the state's top-rated center as a senior, and he chose to play at Rutgers under coach Gary Waters, who had strong connections to Michigan from his time as an assistant at Eastern Michigan and Ferris State.

After two seasons at Rutgers, where he averaged 1.9 points and 9.2 minutes, he decided to move on, and one of his first calls was to Oakland, which recruited him out of high school.

His move was before the age of the transfer portal, so he had to sit out a year, before playing his first season at Oakland, in which he averaged 5.7 points and 4.5 rebounds. His senior season at Oakland, he averaged 4.9 points and 5.3 rebounds and helped Oakland reach the CollegeInsider.com Tournament in 2008-09.

After his Golden Grizzlies playing career was over, Waterstradt, nicknamed "Dubs," played briefly in Romania, but stayed in regular contact with the Oakland program, texting and calling Kampe, and occasionally showing up at practices.

Waterstradt also worked in real estate, and in 2015, he moonlighted on Oakland's television team as a color commentator, a role he held until 2021. Despite being paid by Oakland, he wasn't afraid to be critical when it was deserved.

On that job, he got to know Neal Ruhl, the team's play-by-play man. The two spoke often, but rarely about basketball, Ruhl said. Waterstradt usually talked about being a father. He had two young children, Nick and Heidi, with wife Clare. Dan and Clare had just moved into their new home in South Lyon; the project took two years, because of supply-chain issues after the COVID-19 pandemic. Waterstradt said the project officially took 756 days.

"We are finally here," he wrote on Facebook on Aug. 6, "and extremely grateful to have a space to call our own again!"

"How into fatherhood he was," said Ruhl, "that's what makes it crushing. He was the consummate family man. I talked to him a couple days ago, and we didn't talk about basketball. We just talked about fatherhood, houses and typical middle-aged guy stuff.

"I'm rocked by this one."

Clare wrote on Facebook, “I want to wake up from this dream. … He loved everyone he knew so much.”

Earlier this year, Waterstradt returned for a game on Rutgers' campus for the first time since he left the school in 2006.

Waterstradt also is survived by parents Mark and Sharon Waterstradt.

Arrangements were pending as of Thursday afternoon.

