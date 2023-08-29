2023 Detroit News college football: Your guide to season preview coverage

The Detroit News

The college football season started last week, but for fans in the state of Michigan, it all begins this weekend.

Michigan State opens its season Friday night, playing host to Central Michigan, while Michigan opens Saturday at home against East Carolina. Central's in-state Mid-American Conference rivals also open this week, with Western Michigan playing host to Saint Francis on Thursday and Eastern Michigan playing host to Howard on Friday.

The Detroit News has you covered on all of those fronts, and more, this week. Here is what's available so far:

