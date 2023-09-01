'We can't do it by ourselves': EMU unveils statue of George "Iceman" Gervin

Ypsilanti — On a hot Thursday afternoon on campus at Eastern Michigan, the "Iceman" didn't melt.

And it never will. Statues tend to last forever.

With a crowd of more than a hundred, including former teammates, gathered outside the basketball arena that already had been named for the university's greatest basketball player, EMU dignitaries unveiled an everlasting tribute to George Gervin in a larger-than-life statue that shows off, what else, his classic finger roll.

"I don't want to sit up here and ramble, man, because I know I'll start crying, because this is honor is unbelievable, man," Gervin, 71, said after the black drape came down and the statue, some 20 months in the making, was unveiled. "I mean, it is unbelievable, man.

"I'm still alive. You know, that's the beauty of it, man, I'm still alive, and y'all are too.

"So, I love you."

Gervin grew up in Detroit and played at King High, before he was set to play collegiately at Cal State-Long Beach. But it took only days out west to realize he belonged back home, so he transferred to Eastern Michigan, where he began to carve out what would become a Hall-of-Fame career. He's in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame, and the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame, among others.

His No. 24 is retired by Eastern Michigan, which in 2021 surprised Gervin during halftime of a home game to announce that the Convocation Center would be renamed the George Gervin GameAbove Center.

The statue, likewise, was a surprise, built by artist Ben Victor.

"I grew up watching a lot of basketball and trying to emulate the greats. My backyard, we'd play on this mini hoop and me and my friends would pretend we were different NBA players," Victor said. "So George Gervin was on that list. And whenever you were George Gervin, you'd try to do the finger roll, just like flip it up there. And none of us could ever do it quite like you. So little did I know all these years later, I'd get this opportunity to honor you."

Victor, calling Gervin's classic finger roll a "thing of beauty," added: "I'm glad they waited this long, because I wanted to be the guy to do this."

During Thursday's ceremony, unveiling the Gervin plaza just outside the main entrance to the basketball arena, two videos were played, including one that included memories from several of the game's greats, even Michael Jordan.

Gervin was at Eastern Michigan from 1970-72, averaging 29.5 points his last season in Ypsilanti, before he went pro. He played in the NBA for the San Antonio Spurs and Chicago Bulls from 1974-86, winning four scoring titles. The first one he won narrowly, thanks to scoring 63 points in the last game of the regular season.

"Very few of us in life can say we were the best at our craft once," Eastern Michigan president James M. Smith said. "George was the best in his craft four times.

"George truly is on of the most humble men you'll ever meet."

Gervin was a nine-time NBA All-Star who averaged nearly 26 points during his professional career, which included stints in the CBA and ABA. The 6-foot-7 forward was named to the NBA's 50th and 75th anniversary teams.

And he made sure to point out, repeatedly, that it all started in Detroit and at Eastern Michigan, as the entire current roster of Eagles basketball players, plus head coach Stan Heath, stood off to the side in the crowd.

There have been many great basketball players at EMU over the years, but "Ice is the guy," Heath said.

"I love history," Heath said. "I always talk to my players about the past."

Gervin also avidly talked about his present, which has included a complete shift since he retired as a pro basketball player. He's gone to work for underserved communities in San Antonio, where he lives, and Phoenix, and his help stretches from youth to adults in need. He's also founded charter schools.

During the statue unveiling, by his side was wife of 47 years, Joyce; they met on his first day at EMU. Their kids, George Jr., Jared and Tia, were seated in the front row.

That's the legacy he's most proud of, family, followed by his selfless work in hard-up communities, initiatives led in large part by Gervin's sister Barbara, also in attendance for the ceremony. As Gervin said Thursday, he doesn't talk much about basketball much these days. The statue, to be sure, says plenty.

"Time guys by real fast, guys. It's been a long time ago, man," Gervin said, speaking to the current basketball players. "I'm 71 years old, man, that's how fast time goes by. Take advantage, man, of the opportunity here now.

He continued: "This is where I honed my skills to have an opportunity, so I ain't do it by myself. What you saw was a product of where I came from, you know, and a lot of guys in this audience was a part of that journey for me. Y'all sharpened that jumper. Think about it. You did, man."

With that, Gervin paused, and started to cry, the only sign of the "Iceman" melting Thursday.

He quickly gathered himself.

"You know, life's tough, y'all," said Gervin, who was shown occasional renderings over the last several months, but didn't see the statue until the curtain came down Thursday afternoon, to thunderous applause from a crowd that included fans, university regents and a large contingent from GameAbove, the booster wing of Eastern Michigan which funded the project and has pumped more than $30 million into the school and athletic department.

"Everybody needs somebody, you know. We can't do it by ourselves."

