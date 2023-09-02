Wayne State falls to 15th-ranked Slippery Rock in Wheatley's debut as coach

Detroit News staff

The Detroit News

Slippery Rock scored two second-quarter touchdowns and Wayne State's efforts at playing catch-up in the second half came up short as the Tyrone Wheatley era at Wayne State opened with a loss, 28-17, at Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania Saturday night.

Wayne State's scoring came on a 3-yard run by Jayden Waddell in the third quarter, and a 47-yard field goal and a 25-yard run by Manny Harris in the fourth quarter.

The Warriors never got closer than 11 points behind in the second half.

Brayden Long gave 15th-ranked Slippery Rock its halftime lead with a pair of touchdown passes, to Logan Ramper and Khalid Dorsey.

Chrois D'Or and Isaiah Edwards scored rushing TDs in the second half.

Wayne State gained 223 yards on the ground, led by Waddell's 83 yards on 14 carries.

Other scores

Albion 41, Carthage 20

Alma 52, Ohio Northern 7

Aurora 38, Hope 17

Davenport 31, Thomas More 17

Elmhurst 14, Adrian 3

Indianapolis 39, Hillsdale 20

Kalamazoo 42, Oberlin 10

Ohio 27, LIU Brooklyn 10

Olivet 35, Franklin 32