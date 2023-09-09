Wayne State closes strong to give Wheatley first win as head coach

Detroit News staff

The Detroit News

Wayne State scored two touchdowns 1:20 apart early in the fourth quarter and defeated Missouri S&T 31-24 Saturday afternoon in Detroit.

The victory was the first for Warriors head coach Tyrone Wheatley, in his first season with the program.

Jayden Waddell broke a 17-17 tie with a 2-yard run on the first play of the fourth quarter.

Following a fumble recovery by Donte Reed on S&T's ensuing possession, Waddell completed a 57-yard touchdown pass to Te'Avion Warren with 13:37 left and Wayne State (1-1) led 31-17.

The Warriors also scored two touchdowns in the second quarter, the first on a 32-yard pass from Eli McLean to Kaveon Ross and the second on a 58-yard run by D'Marco Singleton.

A 31-yard field goal by Griffin Milovanski gave Wayne State a 3-0 lead and comprised the only points of the first quarter.

Waddell and McLean split time at quarterback for the Warriors, with Waddell completing 3 of 7 passes for 60 yards and McLean completing 4 of 5 for 94 yards.

Warren caught three passes for 106 yards and Singleton carried 10 times for 90 yards.

Each of S&T's three touchdowns came on passes by Tyler Gioia, one to Braden Justis in the second quarter, one to C.J. Harmon in the third quarter and one to C.J. Wiggins in the fourth quarter.

Gioia completed 30 of 42 passes for 323 yards for S&T (0-2), and Wiggins caught 8 of those for 140 yards.

Wayne State plays at Indianapolis next Saturday. Kickoff is at 6 p.m.