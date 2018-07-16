Khari Willis (Photo: Jonathan Daniel, Getty Images)

Michigan State’s Khari Willis, a senior safety from Jackson Lumen Christi, will be a featured speaker during the Big Ten Kickoff next week in Chicago.

Willis, who was named All-Big Ten honorable mention last season by conference coaches and media, will speak on behalf of the players during Tuesday’s luncheon at the Chicago Marriott Downtown.

The event gets underway Monday with player interviews and Willis is among 42 players (three from each team) scheduled to attend. Also representing Michigan State are quarterback Brian Lewerke and running back LJ Scott.

Michigan’s player representatives are running back Karan Higdon, safety Tyree Kinnel and defensive end Chase Winovich.

More: Trieu: 'Big-framed' Texas QB Sam Saxton on MSU's radar

PLAYER REPRESENTATIVES

EAST DIVISION

INDIANA

Jonathan Crawford, Sr., S

Wes Martin, Sr., OL

Luke Timian, Sr., WR

MARYLAND

Derwin Gray, Sr., OL

Taivon Jacobs, Sr., WR

Darnell Savage Jr., Sr., DB

MICHIGAN

Karan Higdon, Sr., RB

Tyree Kinnel, Sr., DB

Chase Winovich, Sr., DL

MICHIGAN STATE

Brian Lewerke, Jr., QB

LJ Scott, Sr., RB

Khari Willis, Sr., S

OHIO STATE

Parris Campbell, Sr., WR

Dre’Mont Jones, Jr., DT

Isaiah Prince, Sr., OT

PENN STATE

Trace McSorley, Sr., QB

Amani Oruwariye, Sr., CB

Nick Scott, Sr., S

RUTGERS

Blessuan Austin, Sr., DB

Tariq Cole, Sr., OL

Deonte Roberts, Sr., LB

WEST DIVISION

ILLINOIS

Nick Allegretti, Sr., OL

Mike Dudek, Jr., WR

Jamal Milan, Jr., DL

IOWA

Parker Hesse, Sr., DE

Matt Nelson, Sr., DE

Nate Stanley, Jr., QB

MINNESOTA

Thomas Barber, Jr., LB

Carter Coughlin, Jr., LB

Rodney Smith, Sr., RB

NEBRASKA

Jerald Foster, Sr., OG

Stanley Morgan Jr., Sr., WR

Mick Stoltenberg, Sr., NT

NORTHWESTERN

Nate Hall, Sr., LB

Montre Hartage, Sr., CB

Clayton Thorson, Sr., QB

PURDUE

Markus Bailey, Jr., LB

David Blough, Sr., QB

Elijah Sindelar, Jr., QB

WISCONSIN

Michael Deiter, Sr., OL

D’Cota Dixon, Sr., S

T.J. Edwards, Sr., ILB