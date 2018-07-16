Michigan State’s Khari Willis, a senior safety from Jackson Lumen Christi, will be a featured speaker during the Big Ten Kickoff next week in Chicago.
Willis, who was named All-Big Ten honorable mention last season by conference coaches and media, will speak on behalf of the players during Tuesday’s luncheon at the Chicago Marriott Downtown.
The event gets underway Monday with player interviews and Willis is among 42 players (three from each team) scheduled to attend. Also representing Michigan State are quarterback Brian Lewerke and running back LJ Scott.
Michigan’s player representatives are running back Karan Higdon, safety Tyree Kinnel and defensive end Chase Winovich.
PLAYER REPRESENTATIVES
EAST DIVISION
INDIANA
Jonathan Crawford, Sr., S
Wes Martin, Sr., OL
Luke Timian, Sr., WR
MARYLAND
Derwin Gray, Sr., OL
Taivon Jacobs, Sr., WR
Darnell Savage Jr., Sr., DB
MICHIGAN
Karan Higdon, Sr., RB
Tyree Kinnel, Sr., DB
Chase Winovich, Sr., DL
MICHIGAN STATE
Brian Lewerke, Jr., QB
LJ Scott, Sr., RB
Khari Willis, Sr., S
OHIO STATE
Parris Campbell, Sr., WR
Dre’Mont Jones, Jr., DT
Isaiah Prince, Sr., OT
PENN STATE
Trace McSorley, Sr., QB
Amani Oruwariye, Sr., CB
Nick Scott, Sr., S
RUTGERS
Blessuan Austin, Sr., DB
Tariq Cole, Sr., OL
Deonte Roberts, Sr., LB
WEST DIVISION
ILLINOIS
Nick Allegretti, Sr., OL
Mike Dudek, Jr., WR
Jamal Milan, Jr., DL
IOWA
Parker Hesse, Sr., DE
Matt Nelson, Sr., DE
Nate Stanley, Jr., QB
MINNESOTA
Thomas Barber, Jr., LB
Carter Coughlin, Jr., LB
Rodney Smith, Sr., RB
NEBRASKA
Jerald Foster, Sr., OG
Stanley Morgan Jr., Sr., WR
Mick Stoltenberg, Sr., NT
NORTHWESTERN
Nate Hall, Sr., LB
Montre Hartage, Sr., CB
Clayton Thorson, Sr., QB
PURDUE
Markus Bailey, Jr., LB
David Blough, Sr., QB
Elijah Sindelar, Jr., QB
WISCONSIN
Michael Deiter, Sr., OL
D’Cota Dixon, Sr., S
T.J. Edwards, Sr., ILB
