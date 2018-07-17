The Detroit News' best in Big Ten football

Lineman Rashan Gary is expected to lead another fearsome Michigan defense. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News' best in the Big Ten by position, compiled by Matt Charboneau. Click here if you have trouble viewing the gallery.

Forget picking an All-Star team. If you had to pick the best at each position in the Big Ten, who would end up on your list?

It seems simple, but with the depth of talent in the conference, it can lead to some intriguing debates.

Well, we decided we’d take a crack at it — picking the best at each position in the Big Ten entering the 2018 college football season.

It’s a list that is sure to spark some conversations, and there are plenty of close calls for a conference full of productive players. But, alas, we had to make those tough choices.

