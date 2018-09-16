Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week 4
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Go through the gallery to see the Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for Week 4 of the college football season, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
Go through the gallery to see the Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for Week 4 of the college football season, compiled by Matt Charboneau. Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
Fullscreen
1. Ohio State (3-0, 1-0) – Just three weeks into the season, the Buckeyes might have proven themselves to the be the conference’s lone legitimate contender for the College Football Playoff. A victory over TCU was further evidence as the Buckeyes exploded for three touchdowns in a four-minute span in the third quarter. A tune-up with Tulane is next before a trip to Penn State, a game that could go a long way in deciding the Big Ten East. Last week: 2.
1. Ohio State (3-0, 1-0) – Just three weeks into the season, the Buckeyes might have proven themselves to the be the conference’s lone legitimate contender for the College Football Playoff. A victory over TCU was further evidence as the Buckeyes exploded for three touchdowns in a four-minute span in the third quarter. A tune-up with Tulane is next before a trip to Penn State, a game that could go a long way in deciding the Big Ten East. Last week: 2. Michael Ainsworth, AP
Fullscreen
2. Penn State (3-0) – The first-week scare against Appalachian State is well in the rearview mirror after the Nittany Lions crushed Kent State behind five touchdowns from quarterback Trace McSorley, including three rushing. It’s time for conference play next as the Nittany Lions take on Illinois before the showdown at home with Ohio State. Last week: 3.
2. Penn State (3-0) – The first-week scare against Appalachian State is well in the rearview mirror after the Nittany Lions crushed Kent State behind five touchdowns from quarterback Trace McSorley, including three rushing. It’s time for conference play next as the Nittany Lions take on Illinois before the showdown at home with Ohio State. Last week: 3. Chris Knight, AP
Fullscreen
3. Iowa (3-0) – The Hawkeyes are unbeaten heading into conference play for the second straight season and are playing some impressive defense in the process. They allowed only 6 rushing yards against Northern Iowa while quarterback Nate Stanley threw for better than 300 yards. Next week comes the first big test as Wisconsin comes to Kinnick Stadium. Last week: 4.
3. Iowa (3-0) – The Hawkeyes are unbeaten heading into conference play for the second straight season and are playing some impressive defense in the process. They allowed only 6 rushing yards against Northern Iowa while quarterback Nate Stanley threw for better than 300 yards. Next week comes the first big test as Wisconsin comes to Kinnick Stadium. Last week: 4. Charlie Neibergall, AP
Fullscreen
4. Wisconsin (2-1) – After going unbeaten in the regular season last year, the expectation for the Badgers was to do the same. Instead, their 41-game non-conference winning streak at home – the longest active streak in the nation – came to an end with a loss to BYU. They’ll need to rebound quickly with a trip next week to Iowa, a game that is now vital in the Big Ten West. Last week: 1.
4. Wisconsin (2-1) – After going unbeaten in the regular season last year, the expectation for the Badgers was to do the same. Instead, their 41-game non-conference winning streak at home – the longest active streak in the nation – came to an end with a loss to BYU. They’ll need to rebound quickly with a trip next week to Iowa, a game that is now vital in the Big Ten West. Last week: 1. Morry Gash, AP
Fullscreen
5. Michigan (2-1) – The Wolverines continued to do what they must, which is clean up on lesser competition and build some cohesion on the offensive side of the ball. However, trying to gauge exactly where the Wolverines stand is tough after starting slowly against SMU and committing 13 penalties. Nebraska comes to town next to open Big Ten play. Last week: 5.
5. Michigan (2-1) – The Wolverines continued to do what they must, which is clean up on lesser competition and build some cohesion on the offensive side of the ball. However, trying to gauge exactly where the Wolverines stand is tough after starting slowly against SMU and committing 13 penalties. Nebraska comes to town next to open Big Ten play. Last week: 5. Tony Ding, AP
Fullscreen
6. Michigan State (1-1) – It was an off-week for the Spartans, which at least offered them the chance to avoid some of the losses the rest of the conference took. Getting past last week’s loss at Arizona State and mending a few injuries will be vital as the Spartans open Big Ten play this week at Indiana. Last week: 6.
6. Michigan State (1-1) – It was an off-week for the Spartans, which at least offered them the chance to avoid some of the losses the rest of the conference took. Getting past last week’s loss at Arizona State and mending a few injuries will be vital as the Spartans open Big Ten play this week at Indiana. Last week: 6. Christian Petersen, Getty Images
Fullscreen
7. Indiana (3-0) – The Hoosiers rolled over Ball State to enter Big Ten play unbeaten, only the second time they’ve been 3-0 in the last decade. Stevie Scott was effective again, running for 114 yards and two touchdowns as Indiana begins the difficult task of competing in the East. Last week: 8.
7. Indiana (3-0) – The Hoosiers rolled over Ball State to enter Big Ten play unbeaten, only the second time they’ve been 3-0 in the last decade. Stevie Scott was effective again, running for 114 yards and two touchdowns as Indiana begins the difficult task of competing in the East. Last week: 8. Jeremy Hogan, AP
Fullscreen
8. Minnesota (3-0) – The Golden Gophers are in a familiar spot – unbeaten in non-conference play as they get set to jump into the Big Ten. Building off that momentum, unlike last season, will be the key, something that will be difficult to do considering the Gophers’ youth. They start with a trip to Maryland then crank it up with Iowa and Ohio State in back-to-back weeks. Last week: 9.
8. Minnesota (3-0) – The Golden Gophers are in a familiar spot – unbeaten in non-conference play as they get set to jump into the Big Ten. Building off that momentum, unlike last season, will be the key, something that will be difficult to do considering the Gophers’ youth. They start with a trip to Maryland then crank it up with Iowa and Ohio State in back-to-back weeks. Last week: 9. Bruce Kluckhohn, AP
Fullscreen
9. Northwestern (1-2, 1-0) – Well, somebody had to be ranked here and we’re going with the Wildcats, considering they at least showed they could move the ball and put points on the board. However, turnovers were critical in a home loss to Akron and now the Wildcats get a week off to try and fix what ails them. It won’t be easy when they come back, however, as they get Michigan and Michigan State in back-to-back weeks. Last week: 11.
9. Northwestern (1-2, 1-0) – Well, somebody had to be ranked here and we’re going with the Wildcats, considering they at least showed they could move the ball and put points on the board. However, turnovers were critical in a home loss to Akron and now the Wildcats get a week off to try and fix what ails them. It won’t be easy when they come back, however, as they get Michigan and Michigan State in back-to-back weeks. Last week: 11. Matt Marton, AP
Fullscreen
10. Maryland (2-1) – Things were rolling for the Terrapins after two weeks, but that momentum came to an abrupt end with an ugly home loss to previously winless Temple. The Terps couldn’t move the ball through the air as they threw a pair of interceptions and two QBs combined to go 8-for-21 for 63 yards. The Terps host Minnesota this week before heading to Michigan. Last week: 7.
10. Maryland (2-1) – Things were rolling for the Terrapins after two weeks, but that momentum came to an abrupt end with an ugly home loss to previously winless Temple. The Terps couldn’t move the ball through the air as they threw a pair of interceptions and two QBs combined to go 8-for-21 for 63 yards. The Terps host Minnesota this week before heading to Michigan. Last week: 7. Patrick Semansky, AP
Fullscreen
11. Purdue (0-3, 0-1) – The shine of the impressive debut of coach Jeff Brohm last season has dulled dramatically. A last-second loss at home to Missouri was the latest setback as the Boilermakers defense struggled. They rallied from 17 points down in the second half but couldn’t get a big stop. The Boilermakers now get set to host a surprising Boston College team before finally hitting the road against Nebraska. Last week: 12.
11. Purdue (0-3, 0-1) – The shine of the impressive debut of coach Jeff Brohm last season has dulled dramatically. A last-second loss at home to Missouri was the latest setback as the Boilermakers defense struggled. They rallied from 17 points down in the second half but couldn’t get a big stop. The Boilermakers now get set to host a surprising Boston College team before finally hitting the road against Nebraska. Last week: 12. Michael Conroy, AP
Fullscreen
12. Nebraska (0-2) – The Scott Frost era couldn’t have started much worse. After the opener was cancelled because of weather, the Cornhuskers have lost two straight at home, the latest to Troy. They’re 0-2 for the first time since 1957 and with the status of QB Adrian Martinez up in the air, next week’s trip to Michigan will be difficult for the Huskers. Last week: 10.
12. Nebraska (0-2) – The Scott Frost era couldn’t have started much worse. After the opener was cancelled because of weather, the Cornhuskers have lost two straight at home, the latest to Troy. They’re 0-2 for the first time since 1957 and with the status of QB Adrian Martinez up in the air, next week’s trip to Michigan will be difficult for the Huskers. Last week: 10. Nati Harnik, AP
Fullscreen
13. Illinois (2-1) – The Fighting Illini played before a sparse crowd at Soldier Field in Chicago and were unable to hold a fourth-quarter lead. Coach Lovie Smith insisted his team showed signs of progress, but headed into next week’s home game with Penn State, there’s not a lot of optimism that things will be turned around anytime soon in Champaign. Last week: 13.
13. Illinois (2-1) – The Fighting Illini played before a sparse crowd at Soldier Field in Chicago and were unable to hold a fourth-quarter lead. Coach Lovie Smith insisted his team showed signs of progress, but headed into next week’s home game with Penn State, there’s not a lot of optimism that things will be turned around anytime soon in Champaign. Last week: 13. Jim Young, AP
Fullscreen
14. Rutgers (1-2) – The Scarlet Knights have been outscored 107-17 in the last two weeks, the latest blowout coming at the hands of Kansas. Rutgers was completely overmatched by a team that won back-to-back games against FBS opponents for the first time since 2009, allowing 400 yards rushing and having two interceptions returned for touchdowns. Last week: 14.
14. Rutgers (1-2) – The Scarlet Knights have been outscored 107-17 in the last two weeks, the latest blowout coming at the hands of Kansas. Rutgers was completely overmatched by a team that won back-to-back games against FBS opponents for the first time since 2009, allowing 400 yards rushing and having two interceptions returned for touchdowns. Last week: 14. Charlie Riedel, AP
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    The Big Ten East might be the best division in college football.

    At least, that was the prevailing opinion before the season started.

    However, if the depth of the overall conference has any bearing on that assumption, we might have been way off on the strength of the Big Ten.

    Sure, we’re only three weeks into the season, but the carnage that occurred across the Big Ten this weekend certainly doesn’t help, though most of it can just be chalked up as embarrassing.

    It’s embarrassing when Nebraska loses at home to Troy. It’s embarrassing when Northwestern loses at home to Akron. It’s embarrassing when Maryland loses at home to Temple. And while becoming expected for Rutgers to lose, it’s embarrassing when the Scarlet Knights go on the road and lose by 41 to Kansas. Yes, Kansas.

    It all makes the jokes come easier and the critics are allowed to bark even louder.

    The real kicker, though, had to be Wisconsin’s loss at home to BYU, a double-digit underdog heading to Camp Randall Stadium. It was painful enough for the Badgers faithful as kicker Rafael Gaglianone's 42-yard field goal attempt to tie with 41 seconds left sailed wide left.

    But the impact it will have on the rest of the season will hurt worse. Why? Because Wisconsin is not a team that can come back from one loss the way Alabama or Ohio State or even Michigan can.

    More: Saturday's Big Ten: No. 6 Wisconsin falls in day of upsets

    More: Wojo: Michigan will get its shot in a battered Big Ten

    More: Ohio State uses third-quarter flurry to bury TCU

    That’s not an overreaction. Life is different for the chosen few in college football and Wisconsin is not among them. If that wasn’t clear last season when the Badgers went undefeated through the first 12 games but couldn’t quite crack the top four rankings until late, then I’m not sure what is.

    But it’s nothing new. Wisconsin has long been one of the most consistent programs in the country yet has rarely gathered the respect. The loss to BYU, combined with the fact Wisconsin plays in the Big Ten West means the chances for making up ground are minimal. Even a win in the Big Ten championship game might not be enough if it comes against anybody not named Ohio State. And even then, who knows?

    Give the Badgers credit. They sounded like a team that believes it can rebound. And let’s be honest, they’re still good. They’ll still probably win the West.

    “I still like this team. I like them and who they are,” coach Paul Chryst said. “This is where we're at right now, and I have confidence in the group making the choice to go forward.”

    The loss makes next week’s trip to Iowa one of the biggest games on the schedule. With the way things look right now, the Badgers and Hawkeyes might be the best in the West. And there’s no way Wisconsin responds from two early losses to remain the playoff hunt.

    “We're 2-1, and we start Big Ten play against Iowa, and that's a rivalry and all that,” Chryst said. “We'll continue to find out about these guys, but I do like this group, and I'm confident of the response, but we've got to go do it. We've got to put that into action.”

     

    Wildcats wilt

    Lost in the fact the weekend’s results offered plenty of material for the Big Ten’s detractors is the fact that at least two teams have veered wildly off preseason expectations. Most didn’t expect much from Rutgers or Maryland. Even less was expected of Illinois, which lost at home to South Florida.

    But many believed Northwestern could push Wisconsin in the West while Purdue was expected to carry the momentum off last year’s appearance in a bowl game.

    However, Northwestern has lost two straight at home to Duke and Akron while Purdue is winless, losing close games at home to Northwestern, Eastern Michigan and Missouri.

    “I do think we played to win,” Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said. “I think we played aggressive. Unfortunately, I don't think we're a good football team right now. I think anybody who watched us play knows that. We've got a lot of work to do to get better.”

    Things don’t get any easier for Purdue as No. 23 Boston College comes to town next.

    The same goes for Northwestern. The Wildcats get the upcoming week off but after that, Michigan comes to town followed by a trip to Michigan State.

    “Our backs are against the wall, from a standpoint of overall record, but we got a lot of football ahead of us, a lot of season ahead of us,” Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald said. “This bye week comes at a time when we can really work our tails off to improve and I fully expect our guys will. Incredibly disappointed in the outcome of the game … These guys will respond, I believe in them and I believe in our staff.”

     

    Feeling the heat

    It’s early in the season, still, to know how a team will finish. But really, you have to wonder how comfortable a couple of the Big Ten’s coaches are, namely Illinois’ Lovie Smith and Rutgers’ Chris Ash.

    “We've come a long way. Last year we played South Florida, we weren't really competitive,” said Smith, in his third year at Illinois. "This year is completely different game. I thought the guys came out strong. ... We had some critical mistakes that allowed them to win the football game.”

    Maybe they have come a long way, but just being competitive against a non-Power Five team is hardly how a Big Ten team should be grading itself.

    As for Ash, also in his third season, just look at the scoreboard. In the last two weeks, the Scarlet Knights have been outscored 107-17. And getting blown out by Kansas is never good.

    “We've got to get better,” Ash said. “Again, I'm sitting here telling you, nobody said this was going to be easy. This is a tough turnaround. For anybody that's frustrated more than me, I'd like to see it. I'm frustrated. But I also know we're going to keep working.”

    For what it’s worth, Rutgers made a bowl game in four of five seasons before Ash took over. The turnaround seems to be turning around the mess he has helped create.

     

    mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

    twitter.com/mattcharboneau

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE