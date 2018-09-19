Ohio State co-offensive coordinator Ryan Day will make $1 million this season. (Photo: Ronald Martinez / Getty Images)

Columbus, Ohio — Ohio State assistant Ryan Day earned an extra $487,000 for steering the Buckeyes during Urban Meyer’s suspension.

That’s the amount of the lump-sum bonus the university will give Day for acting as head coach from Aug. 1 through last Sunday. Meyer served a three-game suspension for mismanagement of former assistant Zach Smith.

Day was informed of the bonus in a letter dated Monday from athletic director Gene Smith. It will be paid Sept. 30.

Day makes $1 million this year as co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. The No. 4 Buckeyes were 3-0 in the games Day coached, including Saturday’s 40-28 win over then-No. 15 TCU.

Smith was accused of domestic violence and other behavior.

Irish RB runs to daylight

There doesn’t seem to be a load that Notre Dame running back Tony Jones Jr. cannot handle.

Jones Jr., a junior, shed more than 10 pounds from his 5-foot-11 frame over the summer after playing at 230 pounds during an injury-plagued 2017 season. He eliminated some snacks and unhealthy foods, took up yoga and dropped a second off his 40-yard dash time so he could share rushing duties with sophomore Jafar Armstrong and others during the preseason.

Last Saturday, Jones made his first career start and carried 17 times for a career-high 118 yards – his first collegiate effort over 100 yards – and led the eight-ranked Fighting Irish (3-0) with 56 more yards on two receptions in a 22-17 victory over Vanderbilt.

“I feel like I’m in high school again, getting a lot of carries, just reppin’ and all that,” said Jones, who had 232 rushing yards last season, including a career-high 59 yards in a 48-37 victory over Wake Forest, this weekend’s opponent. “I’m a rhythm back – I need five carries to get going.”

Jones’ first five carries against the Commodores went for 55 yards, including a 19-yard run to start the game and two 14-yard efforts. That production followed a 61-yard, two-touchdown performance in Notre Dame’s 24-16 victory over Ball State that left an impression on the coaching staff.

“(Jones) started to run with a demeanor and mindset that he wasn’t going to be tackled,” coach Brian Kelly said. “He carried that into practice. If he runs physical (and) catches the ball coming out of the backfield, he’s going to be a big asset.”

UCF linebacker arrested

A University of Central Florida football player has been arrested on a sexual battery charge.

Campus police arrested 18-year-old Demetreius Mayes on Tuesday in Orlando. He’s a freshman linebacker for the UCF Knights.

An arrest affidavit says Mayes met the victim at an off-campus party and she later told investigators she woke up as she was being sexually assaulted in a room on campus.