Purdue defensive tackle Anthony Watts (44) celebrates an interception with linebacker Max Richardson (14) during the second half on Saturday. (Photo: Michael Conroy, Associated Press)

West Lafayette, Ind. — Purdue coach Jeff Brohm wants losing to hurt his players so much it makes them angry.

After three straight close losses to start the season, the Boilermakers let off some steam on No. 23 Boston College.

Rondale Moore caught two touchdown passes and Purdue had four interceptions, beating the Eagles, 30-13, on Saturday.

David Blough passed for 296 yards and three touchdowns for the Boilermakers (1-3), who had stumbled at the start of what was expected to be a promising season.

“It’s always tough and no fun when you lose. You want to feel bad,” Brohm said. “You want to be ticked off and angry, and you want (losing) to cause you to say we’re not going to do this anymore. (Today) was just a great overall effort. I’m very proud of our football team.”

The Eagles (3-1) rolled in unbeaten and ranked for the first time in 10 years, but fell flat.

“Purdue played like a team with their back against the wall. They made plays they needed to make,” Boston College coach Steve Adazzio said. “I don’t know what happened. We had the best week of practice we’ve had all season. If we weren’t ready, that’s on me.”

Anthony Brown, coming off a career game with five touchdown passes, threw four interceptions. Star tailback A.J. Dillon was held to 59 yards on 19 carries by Purdue.

“Our defense was lights out. It took away the run, it made them throw more than they wanted to and that’s not their game,” Brohm said. “The turnovers were huge. We did a good job of creating a little more push on the quarterback — all the small things.”

When the Boilermakers weren’t picking off Brown, they were disrupting the pocket. Two of Purdue’s four interceptions came by way of tipped passes at the line. It was the most interceptions in a game by Purdue since 2015. The Boilermakers sacked Brown four times.

Moore, the freshman, finished with eight receptions for 110 yards, including a 70-yard touchdown reception, when he bounced off a tackler after a short pass and raced away from the defense. That put Purdue ahead for good in the second quarter.

More Big Ten

Buffalo 42, (at) Rutgers 13: Tyree Jackson threw for 263 yards and three touchdowns and Buffalo used its big-play offense to remain unbeaten and roll over reeling Rutgers.

The win was the first for the Bulls over a Big Ten Conference opponent and pushed their record to 4-0, their best start since 1981. It also extended their winning streak to seven straight games dating to last season and gave them two road wins over nonconference opponents in a season for the first time since joining the FBS ranks in 1999.

It was the third straight loss for Rutgers (1-3), which has given up 149 points in those games. Justin Davidovicz kicked two first-half field goals and Raheem Blackshear scored on a 14-yard run early in the fourth quarter with backup Gio Rescigno at quarterback.

(At) Maryland 42, Minnesota 13: Freshman Anthony McFarland ran for 112 yards and two touchdowns, Tre Watson returned an interception for a score and Maryland breezed past previously undefeated Minnesota.

Ty Johnson had an 81-yard touchdown run for the Terrapins (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten), who looked nothing like the team that lost badly to Temple last week.

And Minnesota (3-1, 0-1), without a doubt, hardly resembled the squad that had bullied three straight nonconference foes at home.

Both teams were mourning fallen teammates. The Gophers wore helmet stickers to honor former offensive lineman Nick Connelly, who died of leukemia on Wednesday, and Maryland players wore helmet stickers to remember Connelly and Terps lineman Jordan McNair, who died of heatstroke in June after collapsing during a conditioning drill.