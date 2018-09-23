Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week 5
Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell is lifted into the air after catching a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter.
Go through the gallery to see the Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for Week 5 of the college football season, compiled by Matt Charboneau. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Ohio State
1. Ohio State (4-0, 1-0) — The Buckeyes blew out another inferior opponent this week, blitzing Tulane behind five touchdown passes from quarterback Dwayne Haskins. The only difference, of course, was the return of coach Urban Meyer to the sidelines. It came just in time to get a game under his belt before the Buckeyes head to Penn State next week for an East Division showdown. Last week: 1. Tribune News Service
Penn State's Miles Sanders (24) and Juwan Johnson (84) celebrate a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Holly Hart)
2. Penn State (4-0, 1-0) — The Nittany Lions had a tidy little organized practice to open Big Ten play, cruising past an inept Illinois team. Miles Sanders ran for 200 yards and three touchdowns while quarterback Trace McSorley threw for three touchdowns. Now the attention turns to Ohio State, which comes to town next week. Last week: 2. Holly Hart, Associated Press
Wisconsin cornerbacks Cristian Volpentesta, center, and Caesar Williams, right, celebrate a touchdown late in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Iowa City. Wisconsin won 28-17. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)
3. Wisconsin (3-1, 1-0) — The Badgers were clearly reeling after last week’s loss at home and they responded by hitting the road and rallying to beat Iowa. It was probably the stiffest test the Badgers will face within the division as they head into a bye week with early control of the West. Last week: 4. Matthew Putney, AP
Michigan place kicker Quinn Nordin, right, celebrates with punter Will Hart after completing a 55 yard field goal in the second quarter.
4. Michigan (3-1, 1-0) — You have to give the Wolverines credit for at least doing what they should, which is beating a team that doesn’t measure up physically. What they did by dismantling Nebraska, though, was perhaps a sign that the offense is starting to come together. A trip to Northwestern is next, a game that doesn’t look as daunting as it did before the season began. Last week: 5. David Guralnick, Detroit News
Iowa tight end Noah Fant celebrates his touchdown with Iowa running back Toren Young, right, during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Iowa City. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)
5. Iowa (3-1, 0-1) — Critical mistakes late in the game cost the Hawkeyes in their matchup with Wisconsin this week, something they’ll be kicking themselves for as the season progresses, especially considering how well the defense and quarterback Nate Stanley have played. They’ll head into a bye followed by three winnable games before a trip to Penn State at the end of October. Last week: 3. Matthew Putney, AP
Spartan wide receiver Cody White dances with the music being played over the stadium sound system.
6. Michigan State (2-1, 1-0) — The Spartans got back on the winning track by beating Indiana in the Big Ten opener, however, the same offensive issues continue to plague them. The running game was, again, not effective and the Spartans turned the ball over four times. It didn’t hurt them against Indiana, but until the offensive line starts playing better, the offense will continue to be a concern. Last week: 6. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Maryland defensive back Antoine Brooks Jr. runs on the field during an NCAA college football game against Minnesota, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
7. Maryland (3-1, 1-0) — A week after an ugly home loss to Temple, the Terrapins bounced back in impressive fashion by rolling over previously unbeaten Minnesota. The Terps gained 432 yards and didn’t turn the ball over while the defense was solid. They’ll get a week off before a big test comes at Michigan followed by a trip to Iowa two weeks later. Last week: 10. Patrick Semansky, AP
Spartan David Dowell sends Hoosier receiver J-Shun Harris flying, but he holds onto the ball in the fourth quarter as MSU beats the Hoosiers, 35-21, at Indiana University's Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, on Saturday, Sept 22, 2018. (Dale G.Young/Detroit News) 2018.
8. Indiana (3-1, 0-1) — The Hoosiers had an outstanding non-conference run, entering Big Ten play unbeaten. However, a rushing attack that had been dominant at times was nonexistent in a loss at home to Michigan State. The Hoosiers tried to rally, but the defense couldn’t avoid allowing the big play. The Hoosiers get a chance to bounce back next week at Rutgers before traveling to Ohio State. Last week: 7. Dale G. Young, Detroit News
Minnesota head coach P. J. Fleck walks on the sideline in theÂ second half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
9. Minnesota (3-1, 0-1) — The Golden Gophers looked hard to beat in non-conference play, however, that all came to a crashing halt in the Big Ten opener at Maryland. Quarterback Zack Annexstad was intercepted twice and the Gophers offense barely scratched out 250 total yards. The Gophers get the next week off before hosting Iowa. Last week: 8. Patrick Semansky, AP
Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald directs his team against Akron during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)
10. Northwestern (1-2, 1-0) — It was an off week for the Wildcats, who are trying to overcome back-to-back home losses to Duke and Akron. It won’t be a simple return as Michigan comes to town next week followed by a trip to Michigan State. Last week: 9. Matt Marton, AP
Purdue wide receiver Terry Wright (9) jumps into the arms of running back Markell Jones (8) to celebrate his touchdown against Boston College during the second half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018. Purdue defeated Boston College 30-13. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
11. Purdue (1-3, 0-1) — The Boilermakers had perfected how to lose close games thanks to silly mistakes through the first three weeks, so bouncing back by beating a ranked Boston College team was impressive. David Blough had an impressive game at quarterback, throwing for nearly 300 yards and three touchdowns. Two straight road games are next for the Boilermakers before the meat of the schedule hits. Last week: 11. Michael Conroy, Associated Press
Illinois' Mike Epstein (26) and Reggie Corbin celebrate a touchdown in the first quarter against Penn State during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Holly Hart)
12. Illinois (2-2, 0-1) — You’re hearing all the right things from coach Lovie Smith about the direction of the program. However, the Fighting Illini have hardly been competitive against the conference’s top teams, including this week at Penn State when they allowed 63 points. They’ll get next week off in hopes of getting healthy as the quest for six wins continues. Last week: 13. Holly Hart, Associated Press
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez is tackled by Michigan linebacker Jordan Glasgow in the first quarter.
13. Nebraska (0-3, 0-1) — The only thing keeping the Cornhuskers from being 0-4 might be the fact their opener against Akron was canceled because of storms. If the way they played at Michigan is any indication, Scott Frost has a bigger job ahead of him than expected. The Huskers were outgained 491-132 and allowed four sacks. With Purdue next and road games at Wisconsin and Northwestern, getting that first win won’t be simple. Last week: 12. David Guralnick, Detroit News
PISCATAWAY, NJ - SEPTEMBER 22: Raheem Blackshear #2 of the Rutgers scores the lone touchdown of the game for the Scarlet Knights against the Buffalo Bulls during the fourth quarter at HighPoint.com Stadium on September 22, 2018 in Piscataway, New Jersey. Buffalo won 42-13. (Photo by Corey Perrine/Getty Images)
14. Rutgers (1-3, 0-1) — You know things are bad when you’re at home against a Mid-American Conference team and that team is the one calling off the dogs late in the game. That’s where the Scarlet Knights were as they were getting wiped out at home by Buffalo. Sure, Buffalo is good, but Rutgers wasn't competitive. That doesn’t bode well for things turning around anytime soon. Last week: 14. Corey Perrine, Getty Images
    With Ohio State coming to Happy Valley, having any concerns about the defense probably isn’t ideal for Penn State coaches.

    Both teams are unbeaten heading into the primetime game at Penn State, where "College GameDay" will broadcast Saturday.

    Ohio State and Penn State have potent offenses. Penn State leads the Big Ten in scoring averaging at 55.5 points and OSU is right behind at 55.4. The Buckeyes lead the conference in total offense, averaging 599 yards a game and Penn State is No. 2 at 514.5 yards.

    Penn State has scored 63 points in each of its last two games, including a 63-24 victory at Illinois this past weekend. And while quarterback Trace McSorley is a strong leader and consistent, the biggest factor in the upcoming game just may be Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

    Haskins leads the Big Ten averaging 298.5 yards passing. Against Tulane, who entered Saturday's game with a defense ranked 102nd against the pass, he had a field day and threw for 304 yards and five touchdowns. So far this season, Haskins has 16 touchdowns and one interception.

    More: Saturday's Big Ten: Purdue tops No. 23 Boston College for first win

    “I just want to show how dangerous the offense is, and with me at the helm, a lot of plays can be made,” Haskins said told the Columbus Dispatch after thumping Tulane.

    This is probably not what the Penn State defensive coaches want to hear. Through four games, the Nittany Lions are still seeking a defensive leader and identity.

    “I don’t think we’re in a situation where we have 11 guys that we know on defense right now, especially at the linebacker position,” Penn State coach James Franklin told the Centre Daily Times after beating Illinois on Friday.

    “We have starters, and we have guys we’re rotating in, but I don’t know if anybody’s separated themselves from the pack. And I think that’s probably some our challenges there. Having a guy who you know is running the defense and can be an eraser for you in terms of making plays, we’re not there yet.”

    Paying homage

    Maryland is wearing decals honoring the memory of teammate Jordan McNair, who died in June after suffering a heatstroke. The Terps also wore a decal on Saturday for their Big Ten opener against Minnesota to honor Gophers lineman Nick Connelly, who died last week.

    Connelly passed away four months after he was diagnosed with a rare form of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

    “Obviously our thoughts are with their football team,” Maryland interim coach and offensive coordinator Matt Canada said, according to the Baltimore Sun. “They’re going through a loss and we know as well as anybody how hard that can be. Our thoughts are with their football team and football family for the loss they’re going through. They played very hard just like we knew they would.”

    Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck said after the game his players were emotional following the 42-13 loss because they did not win for Connelly.

    “This is a young man who is best friends with most of the guys on this team,” Fleck told the Sun. “A lot of our guys never really had a chance to really say goodbye and that’s really difficult for young people, but it’s training young people how to respond from adversity.

    “He was a tremendous young man, individual, influenced a lot of people on this football team, even the kids who did not know him. The freshmen heard stories all week about him. … We had a lot of kids handling it in a really tough way.”

    Title-building comeback

    It appeared Wisconsin’s streak of four consecutive wins at Iowa was going to end. And then Badgers quarterback Alex Hornibrook orchestrated an 88-yard touchdown drive in the final minutes.

    Hornibrook connected on a 17-yard touchdown pass to A.J. Taylor with 55 seconds left. Then with 38 seconds remaining, linebacker T.J. Edwards recorded an interception and fullback Alec Ingold promptly scored from 33 yards out to seal a 28-17 victory in an important West Division game.

    “I think (Saturday) was a great learning experience, not only for the team but for the young guys especially," Wisconsin senior safety D'Cota Dixon told the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel. "Just learning how to fight through adversity, learning how to play when things aren’t going your way. 

    "I think that says a lot about Horni, about his maturity level. I know he gets criticized sometimes by fans…But if it wasn’t for him and our offensive line driving it, we wouldn’t have won the game. They won that game for us. We’ve got to be better on defense.”

    achengelis@detroitnews.com

    Twitter @chengelis

