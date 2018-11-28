Jon Runyan Jr. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Michigan was shut out of the major Big Ten offensive awards on Wednesday, one day after collecting two – linebacker Devin Bush as Defensive Player of the Year and Will Hart as Punter of the Year.

Michigan State did not have any players on the Big Ten first, second or third offensive teams, but injured receiver Felton Davis III was honorable mention. The offensive teams were announced Wednesday night.

Wolverines’ senior running back Karan Higdon was a first-team All-Big Ten selection by coaches and media, and left tackle Jon Runyan also made first team as voted by coaches, and second team by the media. Guard Ben Bredeson was second-team All-Big Ten by the coaches and media.

Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins was named the Big Ten’s Offensive Player of the Year and quarterback of the year.

Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson was voted third team at the position by the coaches and honorable mention by the media. Also voted third team by the coaches – receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones, center Cesar Ruiz, right guard Michael Onwenu and tight end Zach Gentry. Right tackle Juwann Bushell-Beatty and receiver Nico Collins were honorable mention.

In media voting, Bushell-Beatty, Gentry, tight end Sean McKeon, Onwenu, Peoples-Jones and Ruiz were honorable mention.

Ohio State center Michael Jordan, who is from Plymouth, was named second team by coaches and media.

Iowa offensive tackle Alaric Jackson (Detroit Renaissance) also was named second team by coaches and media.