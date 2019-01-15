Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week of Jan. 14
Michigan guard Zavier Simpson (3) and forward Isaiah Livers (4) celebrate with center Jon Teske, right, after Teske made consecutive three-point baskets in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Northwestern at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich., Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)
Go through the gallery to view the Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for the week of Jan. 14, compiled by Matt Charboneau.  Tony Ding, AP
Michigan center Jon Teske (15) reacts after making a basket in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Northwestern at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich., Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)
1. Michigan (17-0, 6-0) – The resumption of Big Ten play has officially got the Wolverines playing like one of the best teams in the country again. After just getting by late in nonconference play, Michigan has been cruising along in the conference, getting past a pesky Illinois team on the road before rolling over Northwestern at home on Sunday night. The only game this week will be an interesting one as the Wolverines head to Wisconsin on Saturday. Last week: 1 Tony Ding, AP
Michigan State's Cassius Winston (5) takes off with the ball after a steal against Penn State's Myreon Jones (0) during first half action of an NCAA college basketball game in State College, Pa. Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Chris Knight)
2. Michigan State (15-2, 6-0) – The Spartans are down two key players as Joshua Langford has missed four games with an injured ankle and Kyle Ahrens sat out Sunday’s game at Penn State with a bad back, but it has not slowed them down. They’ve won 10 straight, despite a sloppy performance Sunday at Penn State. Another tough road test is next as Michigan State travels this week to Nebraska for its only game. Last week: 2 Chris Knight, Associated Press
Maryland forward Bruno Fernando, of Angola, reacts in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana, Friday, Jan. 11, 2019, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
3. Maryland (14-3, 5-1) – It was a big week for the Terrapins, who beat Minnesota on the road before outlasting a ranked Indiana team at home to extend their winning streak to five games. The Terps are young but have plenty of talent and look to be a team that will at least hang around and make life tough for the conference leaders. Last week: 6. Patrick Semansky, AP
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery, right, talks with Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp, left, during a break in action during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Ohio State, Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 72-62. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)
4. Iowa (14-3, 3-3) – The turnaround has been quick and impressive for the Hawkeyes, who opened Big Ten play with three straight losses, two of them being one-sided. So, the fact Fran McCaffery got his team to respond with three consecutive wins has resurrected hope in Iowa City. Two of the three victories came over ranked teams and the third was on the road as Iowa looks to build momentum this week against Penn State and Illinois. Last week: 9 Matthew Putney, AP
Minnesota center Daniel Oturu celebrates during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Rutgers Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, in Minneapolis. Minnesota defeated Rutgers 88-70. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
5. Minnesota (13-3, 3-2) – The Golden Gophers were rolling, having won six straight, including a victory at Wisconsin, before falling at home to Maryland. They got back on track by beating Rutgers and will get a break from the schedule makers as Illinois and Penn State are up this week, affording the Gophers a chance to bounce back and stay in the hunt. Last week: 3 Andy Clayton-King, AP
Purdue's Trevion Williams (50) dunks over Wisconsin's Nate Reuvers (35) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Jan. 11, 2019, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
6. Purdue (10-6, 3-2) – It was a tough week for the Boilermakers as they had games at Michigan State and at Wisconsin. After playing poorly in the loss at Michigan State, Carsen Edwards exploded for 36 points to lead Purdue to an overtime victory at Wisconsin. The week perfectly summed up the Boilermakers this season – if Edwards is rolling, so are they. Last week: 8 Andy Manis, AP
Indiana forward De'Ron Davis walks on the court in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Maryland, Friday, Jan. 11, 2019, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
7. Indiana (12-4, 3-2) – Things were going well for the Hoosiers heading into last weekend’s showdown with Michigan. However, two losses later, Archie Miller’s group is desperate for a win after losing by three on the road against Maryland. It won’t be a simple task this week as the young Hoosiers team gets Nebraska at home before heading to Purdue. Last week: 5 Patrick Semansky, AP
Ohio State guard Duane Washington, center, dunks during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa, Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 72-62. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)
8. Ohio State (12-4, 2-3) – The Buckeyes are another team that has seen things go the wrong direction in rapid fashion. Entering last weekend’s game with Michigan State, the Buckeyes were a top-15 team tied atop the Big Ten. But they’ve lost three in a row since then, including at Rutgers and Iowa to extend the skid. Getting back on the winning side this week will be a challenge as Maryland and Purdue both come to Columbus. Last week: 4 Matthew Putney, AP
Wisconsin's Ethan Happ (22) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Purdue Friday, Jan. 11, 2019, in Madison, Wis. Purdue won 84-80 in overtime. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)
9. Wisconsin (11-5, 3-2) – Things have gone off the rails a bit for the Badgers as Big Ten play has resumed. After a loss to Western Kentucky to cap off non-conference action, the Badgers have lost two of three, falling to Purdue in overtime on Saturday. Ethan Happ continues to play like the conference player of the year, but the rest of the roster has been unable to perform consistently. Last week: 7 Andy Manis, AP
Nebraska's James Palmer Jr. (0) passes the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Penn State in Lincoln, Neb., Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
10. Nebraska (12-4, 2-3) – The Cornhuskers continue to be the team everyone is waiting for to start playing like a conference contender. Instead, the Huskers lost two straight at Maryland and Iowa and just got by Penn State at home to avoid a third straight loss. This week doesn’t get any easier as the Huskers hit the road to take on Indiana before hosting Michigan State. Last week: 10. Nati Harnik, AP
Rutgers guard Geo Baker (0) is congratulated by teammate Luke Nathan as he leaves late in the second half against Minnesota during a NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, in Minneapolis. Minnesota defeated Rutgers 88-70. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
11. Rutgers (8-7, 1-4) – It will have to be minor victories this season for Steve Pikiell’s young group, and the Scarlet Knights got a significant one last week by knocking off Ohio State. The momentum was lost a few days later, though, with a loss at Minnesota, but the Scarlet Knights are showing some signs of being a tough out in conference play. They won’t finish in the top half of the standings, but there could be a few more upset wins down the road. Last week: 13 Andy Clayton-King, AP
Northwestern center Dererk Pardon (5) dunks next to Michigan guard Charles Matthews (1) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich., Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)
12. Northwestern (10-7, 1-5) – It wasn’t that long ago the Wildcats were feeling good about losing to Indiana and Michigan by two points each. Those days seem like a distant memory as the Cats got blown out in the rematch with the Wolverines on Sunday night, capping a week where they nearly lost at home to Illinois, which is winless in the Big Ten. Last week: 11 Tony Ding, AP
Penn State's Josh Reaves (23) dunks against Michigan State during second-half action of an NCAA college basketball game in State College, Pa. Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Chris Knight)
13. Penn State (7-10, 0-6) – The Nittany Lions nearly earned their first victory on the road at Nebraska before falling short, a game that turned out to be the highlight of the week as they capped things at home with a lackluster loss to a short-handed Michigan State team. The energy around the program has all-but evaporated making it tough to see a point where coach Pat Chambers turns things around. Last week: 12 Chris Knight, AP
CHAMPAIGN, IL - JANUARY 10: Ayo Dosunmu #11 of the Illinois Fighting Illini goes up for a shot against the Michigan Wolverines during the first half of action at State Farm Center on January 10, 2019 in Champaign, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
14. Illinois (4-12, 0-5) – The Fighting Illini keep piling up the losses, but they’re not making it easy on the other teams in the Big Ten. After nearly getting a road win at Northwestern last week, the Illini pushed undefeated Michigan for 40 minutes only to come up short. Right now, the talent isn’t there, meaning finding a win on the schedule is tough as Minnesota and Iowa are up next this week. Last week: 14. Michael Hickey, Getty Images
    Michigan State beat writer Matt Charboneau and Michigan beat writer James Hawkins of The Detroit News offer their game-by-game predictions leading into the first meeting between the Spartans and Wolverines on Feb. 24 at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor.

    Michigan (Hawkins)

    Saturday at Wisconsin: Winning at the Kohl Center has never come easy for Michigan, but Jon Teske should be able to keep up with do-it-all big man Ethan Happ and give him a tough time. Win.

    Jan. 22 vs. Minnesota: The Wolverines have been unbeatable at Crisler Center this season and the Gophers haven’t won in Ann Arbor since 2011. Look for both streaks to continue. Win.

    Jan. 25 at Indiana: A combination of revenge, a raucous environment and a healthier Hoosiers team could prove to be a difficult mix for Michigan to overcome. Loss.

    Jan. 29 vs. Ohio State: The conference road hasn’t been too kind to the Buckeyes. With losses at Rutgers and Iowa, Michigan should add to the woes in the teams’ lone rivalry clash. Win.

    Feb. 1 at Iowa: Although the Hawkeyes have scored two wins over ranked Big Ten foes at home, the Wolverines swept all three meetings last season and are arguably even better than a year ago. Win.

    Feb. 5 at Rutgers: Despite being among the Big Ten’s bottom feeders, the Scarlet Knights have made the Wolverines sweat out a pair of wins in their only trips to the RAC. This visit shouldn’t be as stressful. Win.

    Feb. 9 vs. Wisconsin: Once again, the Wolverines will focus on limiting Happ and making the rest of the Badgers beat them. Against Michigan’s defense, that’s a tall task. Win.

    Feb. 12 at Penn State: The Wolverines were able to take down the Nittany Lions without sophomore forward Isaiah Livers in the first meeting. With him back in the fold, that doesn’t bode well for Lamar Stevens. Win.

    Feb. 16 vs. Maryland: This is the start of a brutal closing stretch for Michigan and will pose quite the frontcourt challenge. Like last season’s meeting in Ann Arbor, this could be a contest that goes down to the wire. Win.

    Feb. 21 at Minnesota: All that stands in the way of Michigan-Michigan State’s first clash is the Gophers. While this could be a potential trap game, don’t expect the Wolverines to get caught looking ahead and lose momentum. Win.

    Projected record heading into Feb. 24: 26-1 overall, 15-1 in the Big Ten 

    Michigan State (Charboneau)

    Thursday at Nebraska: The Cornhuskers are coming off a big road win over Indiana and are on a 20-game home winning streak. The Spartans will be without Joshua Langford and, perhaps, Kyle Ahrens. That’s OK at Penn State but might not be enough in Lincoln. Loss

    Monday vs. Maryland: It’s the only home game out of five for the Spartans and the Terrapins are playing as well as any team in the Big Ten. But it’s a favorable matchup for MSU, and it’s at the Breslin Center. Win

    Jan. 24 at Iowa: The Hawkeyes have started to turn things around, but they still are allergic to defense, something the Spartans took advantage of in the first meeting and should do so again at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Win

    Jan. 27 at Purdue: The Spartans have the formula for slowing down Carsen Edwards, and that’s the key to beating the Boilermakers. It won’t be simple in a tough environment, but MSU should end a two-game skid in West Lafayette. Win

    Feb. 2 vs. Indiana: MSU finally returns home and gets a week off to prepare for the Hoosiers and their young talent. Expect the Breslin Center to be hopping and expect the Spartans to take advantage. Win

    Feb. 5 at Illinois: It’s back on the road but the benefit is it’s against an Illinois team that might still be looking for its first conference win. It might not be pretty, but don’t expect an upset in this one. Win

    Feb. 9 vs. Minnesota: The Gophers present their share of matchup issues, but they haven’t exactly been stalwarts on defense. That plays right into Michigan State’s hands. Win

    Feb. 12 at Wisconsin: The clash in styles couldn’t be more stark as the Badgers will do everything they can to slow the Spartans’ break. It will make it ugly, but it won’t mean a win for the home team. Win

    Feb. 17 vs. Ohio State: There will be revenge on the minds of the Buckeyes. If they can get Kaleb Wesson some help, it could get interesting. But MSU should pull out a close one to stay near the top of the standings. Win

    Feb. 20 vs. Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights played MSU tough at home, but this one in East Lansing will likely be no more than a tune-up for the showdown in Ann Arbor four days later. Win

    Projected record heading into Feb. 24: 23-3 overall, 15-1 in the Big Ten 

