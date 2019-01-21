Cassius Winston scored 29 in Michigan State's 70-64 victory last week at Nebraska, helping him earn Big Ten Player of the Week honors. (Photo: Nati Harnik, Associated Press)

Michigan State point guard Cassius Winston completed a Big Ten hat trick on Monday.

The junior was named the Big Ten's Player of the Week for a third time this season, thanks to a 29-point, six-assist effort last week in Michigan State's 70-64 victory at Nebraska.

Winston also earned the weekly honor on Nov. 26 and Dec. 31, and appears to be the front-runner for bigger things in the conference.

He was 9-of-15 shooting from the floor, and 8-of-9 from the foul line. He scored nine of the Spartans' final 11 points to secure the victory, halting the Cornhuskers' 20-game home winning streak.

Winston also surpassed 1,000 career points in the game.

Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week, after averaging 17 points and six rebounds in a pair of victories.