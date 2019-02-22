Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week of Feb. 18
Michigan State's Matt McQuaid reacts during the second half against Ohio State, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State won 62-44.
Go through the gallery to see the Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for men's basketball for the week of Feb. 18, compiled by Matt Charboneau. Al Goldis, AP
Cassius Winston #5 of the Michigan State Spartans drives to the basket while defended by Kaleb Wesson #34 of the Ohio State Buckeyes in the first half at Breslin Center on February 17, 2019 in East Lansing, Michigan.
1. Michigan State (21-5, 12-3) – It turned out to be a big week for the Spartans as they followed Tuesday’s road win over Wisconsin by overcoming a rough offensive performance to knock off Ohio State on Sunday for their third straight win. Compensating for the loss of Nick Ward will be the focus in the coming days and weeks. The Spartans next welcome Rutgers before hitting the road to take on Michigan next Sunday in a first-place showdown. Last week: 3. Rey Del Rio, Getty Images
Michigan's Isaiah Livers puts down a slam over Maryland's Darryl Morsell in the first half. University of Michigan vs. Maryland at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan on February 16, 2019.
2. Michigan (23-3, 12-3) – It’s hard to explain what happened at Penn State, but it’s likely more of an example of the difficulty of winning on the road in the Big Ten. The Nittany Lions don’t have a good record, but they’ve rarely been blown out and they took advantage. The key for the Wolverines was the bounce-back at home against Maryland. It was hardly an offensive masterpiece, but the defense continues to be outstanding as things are about to get really interesting. Last week: 2. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Purdue center Matt Haarms (32) blocks the shot of Penn State guard Rasir Bolton (13) during the second half, Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 in West Lafayette, Ind. Purdue defeated Penn State 76-64.
3. Purdue (18-7, 11-3) – The Boilermakers missed a perfect opportunity to sit alone in first place by losing on the road to Maryland. There’s no real shame in that, but it did end an eight-game winning streak for the Boilermakers. The schedule the rest of the way is the easiest among the Big Ten contenders, but four of the final six games do come on the road and it’s been proven there are few gimmes this season in the conference. Last week: 1. Michael Conroy, AP
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) celebrates with teammates after defeating Rutgers 71-69, Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, in Piscataway, N.J.
4. Iowa (20-5, 9-5) – The Hawkeyes are living quite the charmed life these days. After beating Northwestern with a 3-pointer in the final seconds last Sunday, the Hawkeyes again looked beaten at Rutgers on Saturday. Instead, freshman Joe Wieskamp hit your standard bank-shot triple from the corner at the buzzer to give the Hawkeyes the win and keep them within striking distance of the conference leaders. Last week: 4. Adam Hunger, AP
Maryland forward Ricky Lindo Jr. dunks as Michigan guard Charles Matthews (1) defends during the first half, Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, in Ann Arbor, Mich.
5. Maryland (19-7, 10-5) – It was a bit of a rollercoaster week for the Terrapins as they ended Purdue’s eight-game winning streak at home before heading to Michigan to play an awful first half in a loss that kept the Terps from positioning itself one game behind the conference leaders. Winning the conference will be tough now, but the Terps do still get another shot at Iowa and will host Michigan in the final week of the season. Last week: 6. Carlos Osorio, AP
Wisconsin's Nate Reuvers (35) and Michigan States's Kenny Goins (25) during the second half Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, in Madison, Wis. Michigan State won 67-59.
6. Wisconsin (17-8, 9-5) – The Badgers have to be done with the state of Michigan. After losing at Michigan last weekend, they dropped their second straight to Michigan State at home early this week. Getting things turned around quickly will be imperative for the Badgers to remain in the race, but only one remaining game is against a team in the top six in the conference standings. Last week: 5. Andy Manis, AP
Illinois guard Trent Frazier drives against Ohio State in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. Illinois won 63-56.
7. Illinois (10-15, 6-8) – How about the Fighting Illini? If not for a handful of close losses in the non-conference season, the Illini might be an NCAA Tournament team. They sure have become the team no one wants to play these days, having now won four straight and five of the last six after winning at Ohio State this week. They’ve almost certainly played themselves into a bye in the Big Ten tournament, and with games still against Wisconsin and Purdue, they could keep causing headaches. Last week: 8. Paul Vernon, AP
Minnesota's Gabe Kalscheur (22) strips the ball away from Indiana's Rob Phinisee (10) as Jordan Murphy (3) watches in the second half Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, in Minneapolis. Minnesota won 84-63.
8. Minnesota (17-9, 7-8) – Boy, did it help having a disengaged Indiana team on the schedule. The Golden Gophers entered Saturday’s home game with the Hoosiers on a four-game skid and looking like they were having trouble keeping their footing on the NCAA Tournament bubble. The blowout win might be the turnaround the Gophers need, though the next time they hit the court it will be Michigan on the other side, not Indiana. Last week: 9. Bruce Kluckhohn, AP
Rutgers guard Geo Baker (0) reacts after Iowa hit a go ahead basket with less then a second remaining during the second half Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, in Piscataway, N.J. Iowa won 71-69.
9. Rutgers (12-13, 5-10) – The Scarlet Knights were seconds away from a perfect week when their hearts were stomped on by Iowa freshman Joe Wieskamp, whose 3-pointer from the corner off the glass at the buzzer wiped out Geo Baker’s triple at the other end that looked like the winner. It was a tough loss, but it was another example of the direction coach Steve Pikiell has the program headed in his third season. Last week: 10. Adam Hunger, AP
Michigan State's Kenny Goins, right, draws a charging foul against Ohio State's Musa Jallow (2) as Michigan State's Thomas Kithier, left, defends during the second half Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, in East Lansing, Mich.
10. Ohio State (16-9, 6-8) – The Buckeyes find themselves back on the NCAA Tournament bubble after dropping a home game to Illinois followed by a loss at Michigan State when they made just four shots in a miserable 13-point second half. The Buckeyes are now playing for their tournament lives with little room for error. Northwestern comes to town this week before a huge trip to Maryland next weekend. Last week: 7. Al Goldis, AP
Nebraska's James Palmer Jr. (0) dunks as Northwestern's Dererk Pardon (5) watches during the second half Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 in Lincoln, Neb.
11. Nebraska (15-11, 5-10) – There has to be some credit given to Tim Miles and the Cornhuskers, who entered the week having lost seven straight and were basically playing out the miserable string after a promising non-conference run. Wins over Minnesota and Northwestern won’t raise too many eyebrows, but considering the state the program has been in the last couple of months, it at least showed there was still some fight in Lincoln. Last week: 13. Nati Harnik, AP
Purdue guard Nojel Eastern (20) defends Penn State guard Rasir Bolton (13) during the second half Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 in West Lafayette, Ind. Purdue defeated Penn State 76-64.
12. Penn State (9-16, 2-12) – For a few minutes on Saturday, it looked like the Nittany Lions might get a winning streak going before Purdue took over down the stretch. Still, it was a positive week for the Penn State after beating Michigan at home for its second victory in three games. They’ve been playing teams close but haven’t made enough plays down the stretch. The last two weeks have shown there is a glimmer of hope things could change by next season. Last week: 14. Michael Conroy, AP
Indiana's De'Ron Davis (20) watches as the ball gets away from Minnesota's Daniel Oturu (25) in the second half Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, in Minneapolis. Minnesota won 84-63.
13. Indiana (13-12, 4-10) – So, it looks like the win at Michigan State a couple of weeks ago was the aberration many suspected it might have been. The Hoosiers lost seven straight entering that game and have now lost three in a row since. They got blown out at Minnesota on Saturday and now face a week that includes a visit from rival Purdue and a trip to Iowa. If they can’t get up for the Boilermakers things could get even uglier in Bloomington. Last week: 11. Bruce Kluckhohn, AP
Northwestern's Vic Law (4) shoots against Nebraska's James Palmer Jr., left, during the second half Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 in Lincoln, Neb. Nebraska won 59-50.
14. Northwestern (12-13, 3-11) – The Wildcats entered the week stinging from the collapse at Iowa last Sunday and it showed in a loss at home to Rutgers followed by a loss at Nebraska. Trying to find something to play for over the final couple of weeks will be tough as the Cats look destined for a Wednesday game in the Big Ten tournament and a likely early exit as they’ve now lost six in a row. Last week: 12. Nati Harnik, AP
    The Detroit News’ James Hawkins breaks down Sunday’s Michigan-Michigan State game at Crisler Center (3:45 p.m., CBS/WJR 760, WWJ 950).

    Backcourt

    The figurative heads of the snake. Candidates for Big Ten player and defensive player of the year. The driving forces behind one of the nation’s premier offenses and defenses. It’s the matchup within the matchup that will garner most of the attention: Michigan State’s Cassius Winston vs. Michigan’s Zavier Simpson. And for good reason. 

    The battle of strengths between the junior guards will pit Winston’s will to score from anywhere on the floor against Simpson’s dogged defense that doesn’t lack bark or bite. While Winston’s elevated play and numbers have him soaring into All-American territory, Simpson has a history of bringing him down to earth. In the two meetings last season, Winston shot 35.3 percent (6-for-17) from the field, 16.7 percent (1-for-6) from 3-point range and tallied 22 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and five turnovers, while Simpson shot 52.9 percent (9-for-17) from the floor, 50 percent (2-for-4) from deep and racked up 31 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists and two turnovers.

    More: Zavier Simpson a semifinalist for Naismith national defensive player of year

    Alongside Simpson, sophomore Jordan Poole has turned into a volatile third scoring option for Michigan and probably doesn’t get the credit he deserves as an improved defender. He has the ballhandling skills to create his own shot and get into the lane, but his long-range shooting is critical for a team whose perimeter game is a concern. Poole is shooting 38.8 percent from beyond the arc and has more made 3-pointers (59) than any other Wolverine by a wide margin. However, his numbers have dipped since Big Ten play resumed due to a combination of increased attention and tough shot attempts.

    More: Beilein, Michigan prefer Poole not to be so deep when it comes to 3-pointers  

    Senior Matt McQuaid gives Michigan State a lockdown defender who can silence a team’s top option. Just ask Purdue’s Carsen Edwards, who McQuaid put the clamps on and held to 25 points on 7-for-35 shooting in two meetings. Despite his fluctuating offense, McQuaid is always a 3-point threat (44.1 percent) who has knocked down at least three 3-pointers in eight games.  

    Edge: Even

    Frontcourt

    On the surface, there’s a similar theme throughout Michigan and Michigan State’s frontcourt. Each has a talented freshman in the starting lineup along with a player who went from a bench option to an important piece. They also featured a pair of key figures — Charles Matthews and Nick Ward — until Ward suffered a hand injury last weekend.

    First, the freshmen: Michigan’s Ignas Brazdeikis and Michigan State’s Aaron Henry. There were high expectations tied with Brazdeikis when he arrived and it’s hard to say he hasn’t delivered. A starter from Day 1, Brazdeikis has proven he can hold up against bigger bodies on defense and not let it affect his offense. He’s posted seven games of at least 20 points, has improved as an outside shooter and thrives around the rim where he can finish with either hand. Henry took a different path into Michigan State’s lineup due to myriad injuries, including a season-ending one to Joshua Langford. Henry doesn’t pack the same type of punch and has his limitations on offense, but has shown flashes that he can be a difference-maker.

    Michigan State forward Kenny Goins and Michigan center Jon Teske have both transformed from backups to arguably the most essential player on their respective teams. Goins doesn’t do anything that wows, but is solid in so many areas for the Spartans. He defends with energy, rebounds at a high level and can space the floor with his perimeter shooting. Teske has blossomed on the offensive end as one of the best big men in the pick-and-roll game analytically and can make teams pay in pick-and-pop situations. Yet, Teske’s true value comes on the other end where he’s the anchor of Michigan’s staunch defense and top shot-blocker in the Big Ten.

    More: Wojo: With Teske's rise, Michigan basketball coming up big

    One of the most memorable images from last season’s Big Ten tournament clash featured Matthews laughing in Ward’s face. But there won’t be a chance for another moment like that with Ward sidelined and sophomore big man Xavier Tillman taking his place. While Ward’s production will be missed by the Spartans, Tillman is a more than capable replacement who ranks third in the conference in field-goal percentage (61.5 percent), sixth in blocked shots (43) and 13th in rebounds (7.0). In his first game since Ward's injury, Tillman had 19 points (7-of-12 shooting) and 10 rebounds Wednesday night in the Spartans' 71-60 victory over Rutgers

    More:Tillman does his part and more in Spartans victory

    Matthews, on the other hand, is a two-way threat capable of shutting down his matchup and shouldering the scoring load for Michigan. Over the last four games, he’s seemingly hit his stride and is averaging 16.3 points on 55.1 percent shooting by exploding to the rim more and getting his mid-range shot to fall.

    Edge: Michigan

    Bench

    It’s no secret that one of Michigan’s weaknesses is its lack of depth, and Michigan State doesn’t exactly have a wealth of it like it did a season ago. In Big Ten play, the Wolverines and Spartans have primarily used seven-man rotations and haven’t had to dive deep into their benches unless foul trouble hits. But that appears to be changing.
    For Michigan State, Tillman’s transfer to the starting lineup leaves wing Kyle Ahrens as the lone reserve who has logged extensive playing time. Despite battling through a bad back, Ahrens provides valuable minutes out on the perimeter and can provide an offensive boost with seven outings with at least eight points. Ward’s absence also will lead to a larger role for freshman forward Thomas Kithier, who has played solid in short stints, and could require more from freshmen Gabe Brown and Marcus Bingham Jr.

    Sophomore forward Isaiah Livers has solidified the sixth-man role for Michigan, which ranks No. 352 in the nation in bench minutes, per KenPom. Livers’ versatility gives the Wolverines the opt to go to a small-ball lineup, and he’s the team’s top 3-point shooter at 43.6 percent. Sophomore guard Eli Brooks is getting it done on defense, but has been searching for his offense, which has led to guard David DeJulius seeing time at backup point guard. At the five, freshman forward Brandon Johns Jr. and redshirt sophomore center Austin Davis continue to share a cameo role that has had more valleys than peaks.

    Edge: Even

    More: DeJulius embraces 'outlier' status as pick to make surprise contribution for UM

    Coaches

    Neither Michigan or Michigan State is stocked with pro prospects, but have still found themselves ranked in the top 10 throughout much of the season thanks to John Beilein and Tom Izzo. After Michigan lost most of its outside shooting from a year ago, Beilein adapted the offense to fit the personnel, constantly adjusts to his players’ strengths and continues to embrace defense as the team’s identity. While Izzo doesn’t have the luxury of a star freshman or lottery pick like recent seasons, he’s still found a way to navigate Michigan State’s ailments and turn the Spartans into a contender by having them play faster than ever before.

    Sure, the Wolverines and Spartans have both suffered unexpected losses along the way. But Michigan’s defense is better than it was a year ago and Michigan State is one of three teams who rank in the top 10 in KenPom’s adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency. Both programs also have thrived against top competition, with Michigan going 6-0 and Michigan State 6-1 against ranked teams.

    Even though Beilein has gotten the better of Izzo in recent meetings to close the gap in the all-time series at 11-9, both have had their teams playing as well — if not better — as anyone could’ve envisioned and still in the thick of the Big Ten title hunt. 

    Edge: Even

    jhawkins@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @jamesbhawkins

