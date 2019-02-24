Michigan State 77, Michigan 70
Michigan State players Kenny Goins, Xavier Tillman (facing) and Aaron Henry begin to celebrate as the clock ticks down on a 77-70 Spartans' road victory over Michigan at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Sunday February 24, 2019.
Michigan State players Kenny Goins, Xavier Tillman (facing) and Aaron Henry begin to celebrate as the clock ticks down on a 77-70 Spartans' road victory over Michigan at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Sunday February 24, 2019. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan State's Xavier Tillman slams home two points late in the second half with Michigan's Ignas Brazdeikis looking on.
Michigan State's Xavier Tillman slams home two points late in the second half with Michigan's Ignas Brazdeikis looking on. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan State's Cassius Winston splits Michigan defenders Zavier Simpson, left, and Isaiah Livers while driving to the basket in the first half at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan on February 24, 2019.
Michigan State's Cassius Winston splits Michigan defenders Zavier Simpson, left, and Isaiah Livers while driving to the basket in the first half at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan on February 24, 2019. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan's Isaiah Livers celebrates after hitting a first-half basket with Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo looking on in the background.
Michigan's Isaiah Livers celebrates after hitting a first-half basket with Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo looking on in the background. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan's Jon Teske, left, defends against Michigan State's Xavier Tillman under the basket in the first half.
Michigan's Jon Teske, left, defends against Michigan State's Xavier Tillman under the basket in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan's Brandon Johns Jr. can't stop Michigan State's Cassius Winston from driving to the hoop in the first half.
Michigan's Brandon Johns Jr. can't stop Michigan State's Cassius Winston from driving to the hoop in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan's Zavier Simpson and Michigan State's Aaron Henry battle for a loose ball in the first half.
Michigan's Zavier Simpson and Michigan State's Aaron Henry battle for a loose ball in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Injured Michigan State players Joshua Langford and Nick Ward on the bench during warmups before MSU takes on Michigan at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan on February 24, 2019.
Injured Michigan State players Joshua Langford and Nick Ward on the bench during warmups before MSU takes on Michigan at Crisler Center Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Grant Hill of CBS chats on the court before University of Michigan takes on Michigan State at Crisler Center.
Grant Hill of CBS chats on the court before University of Michigan takes on Michigan State at Crisler Center. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan State's Cassius Winston stretches before taking on Michigan at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan on February 24, 2019.
Michigan State's Cassius Winston stretches before taking on Michigan at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan on February 24, 2019. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan's Jordan Poole warms up before taking on Michigan State at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor.
Michigan's Jordan Poole warms up before taking on Michigan State at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan's 1989 NCAA Championship coach Steve Fisher at a press conference before the game.
Michigan's 1989 NCAA Championship coach Steve Fisher at a news conference before the game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Members of the 1989 NCAA Championship team Glen Rice, Rob Pelinka and Sean Higgins during a pregame press conference.
Members of the 1989 NCAA Championship team Glen Rice, Rob Pelinka and Sean Higgins during a pregame news conference. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan State head coach Tim Izzo's head floats amongst the Michigan fans in the Maize Rage before the game.
Michigan State head coach Tim Izzo's head floats amongst the Michigan fans in the Maize Rage before the game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan State's Cassius Winston leaps over a chair as he and injured Nick Ward leave the court after warmups.
Michigan State's Cassius Winston leaps over a chair as he and injured Nick Ward leave the court after warmups. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Ann Arbor – It was everything everyone expected it would be.

    Sure, that could cover the entire game, a 77-70 victory for Michigan State, a win most did not predict and few saw coming as the Spartans were without Nick Ward and Joshua Langford.

    More specifically, the showdown between Michigan’s Zavier Simpson and Michigan State’s Cassius Winston was everything – a back-and-forth battle of two heavyweights landing haymakers. Neither player came off the court, both playing a full 40 minutes.

    Winston, dogged by his performance last season in two Michigan State losses, came out on top this time. The junior guard scored 27 points, 19 coming the second half, while handing out eight assists. Simpson was nearly as good, scoring 19 points and grabbing five rebounds.

    But it was Winston who made the winning plays in the second half, and in the process, might have locked up Big Ten Player of the Year honors. He’s done it all season for the Spartans, but the question still lingered under the surface of whether he could overcome any doubt from a season ago and get the better of Simpson against Michigan State’s top rival.

    He did that on Sunday, and in the process put Michigan State in the driver’s seat in the Big Ten with just three games to play.

    It takes nothing away from the rematch on March 9 in East Lansing, and there was no head-hanging from Simpson.

    In fact, if the same performance comes in round two of the rivalry this season, then both sides will say “bring it on.”

    mcharboneau@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @mattcharboneau

