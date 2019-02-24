CLOSE Michigan coach talks about his team's performance and said Michigan State "played much better than us" in Sunday's 77-70 loss at Crisler Center. James Hawkins, The Detroit News

Ann Arbor – At long last, the buildup, buzz and wait were finally over.

The highly anticipated collision course between rivals No. 7 Michigan and No. 10 Michigan State came to a head Sunday at Crisler Center.

The short-handed Spartans used a 25-9 second-half run to take control and held off a late surge by the Wolverines in a 77-70 win that gave them the upper hand in the Big Ten title chase.

Cassius Winston led the way for Michigan State (23-5, 14-3 Big Ten) with 27 points and eight assists to move a half-game ahead of Purdue in the standings. Kenny Goins added 16 points and 11 rebounds, Xavier Tillman scored 14 and Matt McQuaid 13 for the Spartans, who were without Joshua Langford and Nick Ward.

Zavier Simpson scored 19 and Ignas Brazdeikis 16 for Michigan (24-4, 13-4), which suffered its first home loss of the season and saw its three-game win streak in the rivalry come to an end. Jordan Poole added 15 points and Jon Teske had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Following a back-and-forth first half, Michigan began the second half on a 14-6 run that was capped by a baseline drive and dunk from Brazdeikis to take its largest lead of the game, 51-45, with 15:42 to go and appeared on the cusp of taking control.

But that didn’t last as Michigan State turned the tables. After no Spartan other than Winston scored over the first six minutes of the second half, Michigan State got contributions from its entire starting lineup as it responded with a 25-9 run to take a 70-60 lead in the final minute.

The flurry started with layups by Tillman and Thomas Kithier and three free throws from McQuaid to pull ahead, 52-51, with 11:50 remaining. The Spartans continued to extend their lead as the Wolverines’ offense hit a five-minute field-goal drought, using a layup from Winston to cap a string of six straight points to make it 62-55 at the 6:10 mark.

Michigan State ended the game-shifting run with four combined free throws from McQuaid and Winston to make it a 10-point game and grab its largest lead of the game.

Michigan made a last-gasp push and cut it to 72-68 following a pair of 3-pointers from Poole with 31 seconds to go. But that’s as close as the Wolverines could get as Winston salted the game away with six free throws in the final 40 seconds.

What many thought would’ve been a grind between two of the top defensive teams in the nation was anything but over the opening 20 minutes. Rather, the first half was a fast-paced offensive see-saw battle.

The rivals traded blow after blow from the tip. Teske gave Michigan State problems in the interior early by drawing fouls and being a nuisance on the offensive glass to stake Michigan to a 10-6 lead less than three minutes into the game.

Eventually the blows turned into frenetic flurries, with Michigan State striking first. The Spartans knifed their way through Michigan’s defense and generated plenty of open looks as Winston and Goins teamed up for an 11-3 run.

Winston did most of the damage by slaloming through the paint before Goins hit his third 3-pointer of the half – tying his career high – to give Michigan State a 27-20 advantage with 10:15 left in the first half.

The Wolverines, who were without Charles Matthews for a stretch after he appeared to roll his right ankle, quickly responded with an 8-0 run of their own with 3-pointers from Simpson and Brazdeikis to grab a 28-27 edge roughly two minutes later.

The rest of the half continued nip-and-tuck as neither team was able to get away from the other. The Spartans eventually used a 3-pointer from McQuaid and two free throws from Tillman to take a 39-37 lead into the break and cap a first half that featured 12 lead changes and six ties.

The two teams will meet again in the regular-season finale in East Lansing on March 9.

