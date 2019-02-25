CLOSE Matt Charboneau, John Niyo and James Hawkins of The Detroit News break down Michigan State's 77-70 win over Michigan The Detroit News, The Detroit News

The Michigan-Michigan State rematch will get the primetime treatment.

The second meeting between the rivals will tip off at 8 p.m. on March 9 in East Lansing. The game will be televised on ESPN.

The Spartans walked out of Crisler Center with a 77-70 win in the first clash on Sunday behind a balanced scoring attack led by junior guard Cassius Winston’s 27-point effort.

Before their paths cross again at the Breslin Center in the regular-season finale, both teams have two other games standing in the way. Michigan State will travel to Indiana on Saturday and host Nebraska on March 5, while Michigan will host Nebraska on Thursday in its home finale before heading to Maryland on Sunday.

The Spartans (23-5, 14-3 Big Ten) sit in first place in the conference with a half-game lead over Purdue and one-game lead over the Wolverines (24-4, 13-4).

