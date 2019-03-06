CLOSE Matt Charboneau and John Niyo break down MSU's win over Nebraska and what it means in the Big Ten race The Detroit News

From left, Michigan State forward Kenny Goins (25), guard Cassius Winston (5), and forward Xavier Tillman (23) react after a basket by Brock Washington during the second half Tuesday night. (Photo: Carlos Osorio, AP)

Michigan, Michigan State and Purdue are all 15-4 in the Big Ten with one conference game remaining in the regular season.

Michigan: Will earn the No. 1 seed in the Big Ten tournament and at least a share of the Big Ten regular-season championship by defeating Michigan State on Saturday night (8 p.m., ESPN).

Michigan State: Will earn the No. 1 seed in the Big Ten tournament and at least a share of the Big Ten regular-season championship by defeating Michigan on Saturday night.

Purdue: Plays at Northwestern on Saturday (2:30 p.m., BTN). If Northwestern wins, the Michigan-Michigan State winner claims the outright Big Ten championship.

If Purdue wins, the Boliermakers share the Big Ten title with the UM-MSU winner. If that winner is UM, then UM earns the No. 1 seed in the Big Ten tournament based on a 1-0 head-to-head record over Purdue. If that winner is MSU, then MSU earns the No. 1 seed in the Big Ten tournament based on a 2-0 record over Michigan. (The head-to-head tiebreaker is skipped since MSU and Purdue split their regular-season series 1-1.)

