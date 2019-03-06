Matt Charboneau and John Niyo break down MSU's win over Nebraska and what it means in the Big Ten race The Detroit News
Michigan, Michigan State and Purdue are all 15-4 in the Big Ten with one conference game remaining in the regular season.
Michigan: Will earn the No. 1 seed in the Big Ten tournament and at least a share of the Big Ten regular-season championship by defeating Michigan State on Saturday night (8 p.m., ESPN).
Michigan State: Will earn the No. 1 seed in the Big Ten tournament and at least a share of the Big Ten regular-season championship by defeating Michigan on Saturday night.
Purdue: Plays at Northwestern on Saturday (2:30 p.m., BTN). If Northwestern wins, the Michigan-Michigan State winner claims the outright Big Ten championship.
If Purdue wins, the Boliermakers share the Big Ten title with the UM-MSU winner. If that winner is UM, then UM earns the No. 1 seed in the Big Ten tournament based on a 1-0 head-to-head record over Purdue. If that winner is MSU, then MSU earns the No. 1 seed in the Big Ten tournament based on a 2-0 record over Michigan. (The head-to-head tiebreaker is skipped since MSU and Purdue split their regular-season series 1-1.)
MORE COVERAGE
Seniors star in Michigan State's romp over Nebraska; Michigan up next with Big Ten title on line
Improbable Purdue loss reignites Michigan State's Big Ten banner hopes
Michigan's Zavier Simpson gives new meaning to 'Captain Hook'
Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Week of March 4
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.