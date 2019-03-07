Michigan State 77, Michigan 70
Michigan State players Kenny Goins, Xavier Tillman (facing) and Aaron Henry begin to celebrate as the clock ticks down on a 77-70 Spartans' road victory over Michigan at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Sunday February 24, 2019. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan State's Xavier Tillman slams home two points late in the second half with Michigan's Ignas Brazdeikis looking on. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan's 1989 NCAA Championship coach Steve Fisher heads to his seat for the game against Michigan States. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan State's Xavier Tillman and Michigan Jon Teske take the tip-off at Crisler Center Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan's Charles Matthews and Jon Teske collide going for the tip-off. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan State's Xavier Tillman drives to the basket in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan State's Cassius Winston puts up a shot in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan State's Cassius Winston splits Michigan defenders Zavier Simpson, left, and Isaiah Livers while driving to the basket in the first half at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan on February 24, 2019. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan State's Cassius Winston drives around Michigan's Jon Teske to the hoop in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan's Ignas Brazdeikis defend against Michigan State's Matt McQuaid in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
A sparse Michigan State fan in the sea of maize and blue. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan's David DeJulius and Michigan State's Kyle Ahrens go one-on-one near the basket in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan State's Cassius Winston questions a call in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan's Jordan Poole and Igans Brazdeikis defend against Michigan State's Matt McQuaid in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan's Zavier Simpson blocks a shot by Michigan State's Zavier Tillman in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan's Isaiah Livers celebrates after hitting a first-half basket with Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo looking on in the background. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan State's Kenny Goins pulls down a rebound under Michigan's Jon Teske in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan State's Thomas Kithier and Cassius Winston battle under the basket with Michigan's Zavier Simpson in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan's Jon Teske, left, defends against Michigan State's Xavier Tillman under the basket in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan State's Cassius Winston works around Michigan's Zavier Simpson in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan coach John Beilein has a disagreement with the ref during a break in the action in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan State's Cassius Winston drives around Michigan's Jon Teske to the hoop in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan State's Thomas Kithier and Kenny Goins defend against Michigan's Ignas Brazdeikis in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan State's Matt McQuaid defends the drive by Michigan's Charles Matthews in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan State's coach Tom Izzo has some closeup words with Matt McQuaid after he picks up a penalty in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan State's Cassius Winston puts up a shot over Michigan's Zavier Simpson in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan's Brandon Johns Jr. can't stop Michigan State's Cassius Winston from driving to the hoop in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan State's Kenny Goins reacts after a shot in front of Michigan's Ignas Brazdeikis in the second half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan's Zavier Simpson and Michigan State's Aaron Henry battle for a loose ball in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan State's Kyle Ahrens blocks a shot by Michigan's Jordan Poole in the first half. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan State's Cassius Winston celebrates as Michigan's Zavier Simpson walks off the floor after the State victory in the second half.  MSU won 77-70. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan State's Cassius Winston gets a hug from coach Tom Izzo after the State victory. MSU won 77-70. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Injured Michigan State players Joshua Langford and Nick Ward on the bench during warmups before MSU takes on Michigan at Crisler Center Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Grant Hill of CBS chats on the court before University of Michigan takes on Michigan State at Crisler Center. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan State's Cassius Winston stretches before taking on Michigan at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan on February 24, 2019. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan's Jordan Poole warms up before taking on Michigan State at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan's 1989 NCAA Championship coach Steve Fisher at a news conference before the game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Members of the 1989 NCAA Championship team Glen Rice, Rob Pelinka and Sean Higgins during a pregame news conference. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan State head coach Tim Izzo's head floats amongst the Michigan fans in the Maize Rage before the game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Michigan State's Cassius Winston leaps over a chair as he and injured Nick Ward leave the court after warmups. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Matt Charboneau, James Hawkins, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski predict the outcome of the Michigan at Michigan State game on Saturday (8 p.m., ESPN, WJR 760, WWJ 950).

    Matt Charboneau: There are plenty of questions heading into this game. Will Charles Matthews be back for the Wolverines? Will the Spartans get Nick Ward or Kyle Ahrens back? Will Michigan State switch screens like it did in the first meeting and how does Michigan counter? All of it matters as the Big Ten championship is on the line, but the key matchup still comes down to Cassius Winston vs. Zavier Simpson. The better player usually ends up on the winning team and that likely won’t change this time. Give a slight edge to the likely Big Ten Player of the Year. Michigan State, 71-65

    James Hawkins: It’s hard to believe John Beilein and Co. won’t be better prepared after Michigan State’s Cassius Winston picked apart Michigan’s ball-screen defense and the Spartans caught the Wolverines off-guard with their defensive switches. And while the possibility of not having Charles Matthews might complicate matters for Michigan, it doesn’t deny the fact the Wolverines will be driven to prove they’re better than they showed in the first meeting. Michigan, 66-64

    John Niyo: Injuries will play a factor, obviously. But even if Charles Matthews sits, the Wolverines’ defense should be better prepared to handle Michigan State’s ball-screen actions. And if Michigan’s effort at Maryland is any indication of how they’ll handle a rowdy road environment, this should be the kind of game that comes down to the final possession. Michigan, 61-59

    Bob Wojnowski: Michigan will be better prepared for Cassius Winston and Michigan State’s defense, but in the Breslin Center on a Saturday night with a title at stake, the Spartans will be tough to beat. Freshman Ignas Brazdeikis will have to be sharp and under control in his first game in East Lansing. For the Spartans, Kenny Goins has become a real shooting threat, which is huge because Winston can’t keep doing so much. Or can he? Michigan State, 70-69

