Indianapolis – Hallie Thome scored 18 points, including Michigan’s first six in the second overtime, and the Wolverines outlasted Wisconsin 73-65 in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament on Friday.

Imani Lewis scored the first basket in the second extra period but those were the Badgers’ only points with Thome scoring the next six and Naz Hillmon and Deja Church adding two free throws each.

Lewis made 1 of 2 free throws with 3.7 seconds left in the first overtime to tie at 63. Lewis’ layup with 23 seconds left in regulation sent the game into OT tied at 58.

Hillmon finished with 15 points and Hailey Brown 12 for fourth-seeded Michigan (21-10), which faces top-seed and No. 8-ranked Maryland in the semifinals Saturday.

Niya Beverley scored 15 points, Lewis 13, Marsha Howard 12 and Kelly Karlis 10 for the Badgers (16-17), who won twice in the tournament before nearly becoming the first 13 seed in tourney history to reach the semifinals.

No. 8 Maryland 71, Michigan State 55: Kaila Charles scored 16 points in the second half, finished with 21 and helped her teammates allow only seven second-half baskets.

“To hold a team so talented like Michigan State defensively, I think is huge,” coach Brenda Frese said. “Offensively we feel like we have a lot of weapons that we’re able to be able to go to. But I thought our defense, holding them to just 18 field goals, I thought was critical to our success.”

Maryland’s next test comes in the first of two semifinal games Saturday, when it faces Michigan.

And if this opener is any indication, the Terrapins could dominate the rest of this weekend in Indianapolis. Again.

Stephanie Jones delivered early scoring punches before finishing with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Charles, meanwhile, delivered the decisive blows in the second half and wound up with 10 rebounds. Both got some extra rest, too, as the Terrapins (27-3) won for the 12th time in 13 games and avenged a 17-point loss earlier this season.

The biggest difference: Maryland’s almost impenetrable defense.

It forced the Spartans into 6-of-26 shooting to open the game and limited them to 2 of 16 during a dismal third quarter. During one 11-minute stretch in the second half that extended into the fourth quarter, Michigan State (20-11) managed only one basket.

Coach Suzy Merchant has seen it before, with the Spartans losing for the fifth time in their last eight games.

“I just want to know if we can play that third quarter over,” Merchant said. “Just give Maryland credit. I thought they just definitely had a little more edge to them.”

It was all Maryland needed.

After taking a 34-19 lead late in the first half, the Spartans closed the half on a 12-1 run. Nia Clouden’s layup to start the third quarter got Michigan State within 35-33, but then Charles seized control in the middle and the game turned.

Maryland scored the next 11 points and closed the third quarter on a 10-4 spurt that made it 60-41.

Michigan State couldn’t get closer than 19 until the final minutes.

Clouden and Shay Colley each scored 12 points.

Michigan State was outrebounded 45-32.

Big Ten women’s tournament

At Indianapolis

All games on BTN

WEDNESDAY

Wisconsin 65, Penn State 57

Purdue 72, Illinois 60

THURSDAY

Michigan State 68, Northwestern 52

Wisconsin 73, Ohio State 63

Indiana 66, Minnesota 58

Purdue 75, Nebraska 71

FRIDAY

Maryland 71, Michigan State 55

Michigan 73, Wisconsin 65 (2OT)

Iowa vs. Indiana, 6:30 p.m.

Rutgers vs. Purdue, 8:55 p.m.

SATURDAY

Maryland vs. Michigan, 5 p.m.

Iowa-Indiana winner vs. Rutgers-Purdue winner, 7:30 p.m.

SUNDAY

Championship, 6 p.m.