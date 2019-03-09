Michigan forward Adam Winborg scored the team's only goal Saturday. (Photo: Anthony Souffle)

Minnesota scored three unanswered goals in the first period to seize firm control of its Big Ten tournament game with visiting Michigan Saturday, and went on to win 4-1, sweeping the first-round series two games to none.

Rem Pitlick had a goal in the first period and another in the second, and Scott Reedy had a goal and an assist for the Gophers (18-15-4). Tommy Novak scored the first Minnesota goal 5:25 into the game.

Adam Winborg scored for Michigan (13-16-7) at the 13:39 mark of the third period, but the Wolverines would get no closer.

The loss, coupled with Minnesota's 3-2, overtime victory Friday night, ends Michigan's season.