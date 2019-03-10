Posted!
Here is the schedule of games for this week's Big Ten men's basketball tournament at the United Center in Chicago:
Wednesday
No. 12 Rutgers vs. No. 13 Nebraska, 6:30 (BTN)
No. 11 Illinois vs. No. 14 Northwestern, 9 (BTN)
Thursday
No. 8 Ohio State vs. No. 9 Indiana, 12:30 (BTN)
No. 5 Maryland vs. Rutgers-Nebraska winner, 3 (BTN)
No. 7 Minnesota vs. No. 10 Penn State, 7 (BTN)
No. 6 Iowa vs. Illinois-Northwestern winner, 9:30 (BTN)
Friday
No. 1 Michigan State vs. Ohio State-Indiana winner, 12:30 (BTN)
No. 4 Wisconsin vs. Maryland/RutgersNebraska winner, 3 (BTN)
No. 2 Purdue vs. Minnesota-Penn State winner, 7 (BTN)
No. 3 Michigan vs. Iowa/Illinois-Northwestern winner, 9:30 (BTN)
Saturday
Michigan State/Ohio State-Indiana winner vs. Wisconsin/Maryland/Rutgers-Nebraska winner, 1 (CBS)
Purdue/Minnesota-Penn State winner vs. Michigan/Iowa/Illinois-Northwestern winner, 3:30 (CBS)
Sunday
Championship, 3:30 (CBS)
