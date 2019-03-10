Michigan State's Xavier Tillman holds the Big Ten championship trophy after defeating Michigan on Saturday. (Photo: Al Goldis, AP)

Here is the schedule of games for this week's Big Ten men's basketball tournament at the United Center in Chicago:

Wednesday

No. 12 Rutgers vs. No. 13 Nebraska, 6:30 (BTN)

No. 11 Illinois vs. No. 14 Northwestern, 9 (BTN)

Thursday

No. 8 Ohio State vs. No. 9 Indiana, 12:30 (BTN)

No. 5 Maryland vs. Rutgers-Nebraska winner, 3 (BTN)

No. 7 Minnesota vs. No. 10 Penn State, 7 (BTN)

No. 6 Iowa vs. Illinois-Northwestern winner, 9:30 (BTN)

Friday

No. 1 Michigan State vs. Ohio State-Indiana winner, 12:30 (BTN)

No. 4 Wisconsin vs. Maryland/RutgersNebraska winner, 3 (BTN)

No. 2 Purdue vs. Minnesota-Penn State winner, 7 (BTN)

No. 3 Michigan vs. Iowa/Illinois-Northwestern winner, 9:30 (BTN)

Saturday

Michigan State/Ohio State-Indiana winner vs. Wisconsin/Maryland/Rutgers-Nebraska winner, 1 (CBS)

Purdue/Minnesota-Penn State winner vs. Michigan/Iowa/Illinois-Northwestern winner, 3:30 (CBS)

Sunday

Championship, 3:30 (CBS)