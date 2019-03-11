Forward Ignas Brazdeikis is the first Michigan to win Big Ten Freshman of the Year since Trey Burke in 2012. (Photo: Robin Buckson, Detroit News)

After piling up wins throughout the regular season, Michigan racked up the Big Ten awards on Monday.

Ignas Brazdeikis led the haul for the Wolverines (26-5, 15-5 Big Ten) by being named Freshman of the Year and earning All-Big Ten second team honors.

Brazdeikis finished the regular season as Michigan’s leading scorer at 15 points per game and ranked second on the team in rebounds (5.3) and 3-point shooting (41.7 percent).

He also scored at least 20 points 10 times and wasted little time making his introduction to the college basketball world with a pair of impressive performances against Villanova and North Carolina during the first month of the season.

"I wanted to come in just ready to go and do the best I could,” Brazdeikis told the Big Ten Network. “I expected the team to do well this year. I was really focused and ready to do my best. I felt like this year has been great.”

Brazdeikis became the first Michigan player to earn the top freshman recognition since Trey Burke in 2012 and seventh in program history, joining Gary Grant (1985), Chris Webber (1992), Maurice Taylor (1995), LaVell Blanchard (2000) and Daniel Horton (2003).

Like Brazdeikis, junior guard Zavier Simpson was named to the All-Big Ten second team by both the media and coaches. Simpson averaged 9.1 points, 6.3 assists and 5.1 rebounds in the regular season. He also led the Big Ten in assist-turnover ratio (3.2) and was tied for third in steals per game (1.5).

However, Simpson, who was named a semifinalist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Award, was beaten out by Penn State’s Josh Reaves for the conference’s top defensive honor. And despite Michigan boasting one of the nation’s top defenses, Simpson was the only Wolverine — and third in program history — to be named to the all-defensive team.

In addition to Brazdeikis and Simpson, the rest of Michigan's starting lineup also earned recognition. Redshirt junior wing Charles Matthews (media), junior center Jon Teske (media, coaches) and sophomore guard Jordan Poole (media, coaches) all landed honorable mention nods, giving Michigan its most Big Ten honorees since 1984-85.

Michigan will look to become the first Big Ten team to three-peat in the conference tournament when it opens play at approximately 9:30 p.m. Friday in the quarterfinals against the winner of Iowa vs. Illinois/Northwestern.

jhawkins@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @jamesbhawkins