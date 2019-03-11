Final Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Go through the gallery to see the final Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for the 2018-19 season, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
Go through the gallery to see the final Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for the 2018-19 season, compiled by Matt Charboneau. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
1. Michigan State (25-6, 16-4): A week after it looked like the Spartans played themselves out of a shot at a championship, they cruised past Nebraska, then rallied to beat Michigan at home, completing the season sweep of the Wolverines while earning a share of the conference title and locking up the No. 1 seed in next week’s Big Ten tournament. That trip should also include the return of Nick Ward, who will be coming back from a broken hand at the right time. Last week: 2.
1. Michigan State (25-6, 16-4): A week after it looked like the Spartans played themselves out of a shot at a championship, they cruised past Nebraska, then rallied to beat Michigan at home, completing the season sweep of the Wolverines while earning a share of the conference title and locking up the No. 1 seed in next week’s Big Ten tournament. That trip should also include the return of Nick Ward, who will be coming back from a broken hand at the right time. Last week: 2. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fullscreen
2. Purdue (23-8, 16-4): The Boilermakers had the outright championship in their hands but couldn’t close the deal, losing on the road early in the week at Minnesota. They bounced back by taking care of business to knock off Northwestern and earn a share of the conference championship, capping off a season many didn’t think would end with a Big Ten title and leaving Matt Painter as a potential coach of the year. Last week: 1.
2. Purdue (23-8, 16-4): The Boilermakers had the outright championship in their hands but couldn’t close the deal, losing on the road early in the week at Minnesota. They bounced back by taking care of business to knock off Northwestern and earn a share of the conference championship, capping off a season many didn’t think would end with a Big Ten title and leaving Matt Painter as a potential coach of the year. Last week: 1. Nam Y. Huh, AP
Fullscreen
3. Michigan (26-5, 15-5): The Wolverines had a shot at a share of the conference championship and looked good in the first half against Michigan State. But the Wolverines faltered in the second half to lose to their rival for the second time in two weeks, watching the Spartans raise a banner. Without injured forward Charles Matthews, the Wolverines now look to the conference tournament as a chance to win a championship. Last week: 3.
3. Michigan (26-5, 15-5): The Wolverines had a shot at a share of the conference championship and looked good in the first half against Michigan State. But the Wolverines faltered in the second half to lose to their rival for the second time in two weeks, watching the Spartans raise a banner. Without injured forward Charles Matthews, the Wolverines now look to the conference tournament as a chance to win a championship. Last week: 3. Carlos Osorio, AP
Fullscreen
4. Wisconsin (22-9, 14-6): The Badgers locked up fourth place and a double-bye in the conference tournament by beating Iowa early in the week before closing the regular season with a win at Ohio State. The Badgers closed the season winning five of the last six games and now look to continue that momentum at the Big Ten tournament. With senior Ethan Happ looking to make one last push, the Badgers could find themselves hoisting a championship trophy. Last week: 4.
4. Wisconsin (22-9, 14-6): The Badgers locked up fourth place and a double-bye in the conference tournament by beating Iowa early in the week before closing the regular season with a win at Ohio State. The Badgers closed the season winning five of the last six games and now look to continue that momentum at the Big Ten tournament. With senior Ethan Happ looking to make one last push, the Badgers could find themselves hoisting a championship trophy. Last week: 4. Paul Vernon, AP
Fullscreen
5. Maryland (22-9, 13-7): The Terrapins halted a two-game skid by knocking off Minnesota in the regular-season finale. They were holding out hope Wisconsin would lose on Sunday afternoon, opening the door to finish fourth in the conference and earn the double-bye in the conference tournament. Instead, the Terps will be forced to play on Thursday with the chance to advance and face the Badgers in the quarterfinals. Last week: 5.
5. Maryland (22-9, 13-7): The Terrapins halted a two-game skid by knocking off Minnesota in the regular-season finale. They were holding out hope Wisconsin would lose on Sunday afternoon, opening the door to finish fourth in the conference and earn the double-bye in the conference tournament. Instead, the Terps will be forced to play on Thursday with the chance to advance and face the Badgers in the quarterfinals. Last week: 5. Patrick Semansky, AP
Fullscreen
6. Iowa (21-10, 10-10): The Hawkeyes had coach Fran McCaffrey back for the final game of the regular season after his two-game suspension, but even that couldn’t end a four-game skid to close the season. The Hawkeyes blew a 16-point lead in the second half at Nebraska on Sunday and enter the postseason losing five of six. They’ve got a spot in the NCAA Tournament, but momentum has long since left the Hawkeyes. Last week: 7.
6. Iowa (21-10, 10-10): The Hawkeyes had coach Fran McCaffrey back for the final game of the regular season after his two-game suspension, but even that couldn’t end a four-game skid to close the season. The Hawkeyes blew a 16-point lead in the second half at Nebraska on Sunday and enter the postseason losing five of six. They’ve got a spot in the NCAA Tournament, but momentum has long since left the Hawkeyes. Last week: 7. Nati Harnik, AP
Fullscreen
7. Minnesota (19-12, 9-11): The Golden Gophers have been living life on the bubble for the past few weeks but did themselves a big favor by beating Purdue early in the week. They’d probably be best served by not having an early exit in the Big Ten tournament after losing on the road against Maryland to close the regular season, but it looks like the Gophers have likely done enough to reach the NCAA Tournament. Last week: 9.
7. Minnesota (19-12, 9-11): The Golden Gophers have been living life on the bubble for the past few weeks but did themselves a big favor by beating Purdue early in the week. They’d probably be best served by not having an early exit in the Big Ten tournament after losing on the road against Maryland to close the regular season, but it looks like the Gophers have likely done enough to reach the NCAA Tournament. Last week: 9. Patrick Semansky, AP
Fullscreen
8. Indiana (17-14, 8-12): The Hoosiers have come out of nowhere to put themselves right back in the NCAA Tournament picture, closing the regular season with four consecutive victories, including back-to-back wins over Wisconsin and Michigan State. While they’re back in the bubble discussion, the Hoosiers almost certainly have to win at least one game at the conference tournament and likely a couple to earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament. Last week: 10.
8. Indiana (17-14, 8-12): The Hoosiers have come out of nowhere to put themselves right back in the NCAA Tournament picture, closing the regular season with four consecutive victories, including back-to-back wins over Wisconsin and Michigan State. While they’re back in the bubble discussion, the Hoosiers almost certainly have to win at least one game at the conference tournament and likely a couple to earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament. Last week: 10. Darron Cummings, AP
Fullscreen
9. Ohio State (18-13, 8-12): The season couldn’t have ended much worse for the Buckeyes as they dropped three in a row while Kaleb Wesson sat out serving a suspension. There’s no indication if he’ll be back for the conference tournament, but if the Buckeyes expect to keep their NCAA Tournament bubble from bursting, they’ll likely need a win or two in Chicago. Getting Wesson back would go a long way toward meeting that goal. Last week: 6.
9. Ohio State (18-13, 8-12): The season couldn’t have ended much worse for the Buckeyes as they dropped three in a row while Kaleb Wesson sat out serving a suspension. There’s no indication if he’ll be back for the conference tournament, but if the Buckeyes expect to keep their NCAA Tournament bubble from bursting, they’ll likely need a win or two in Chicago. Getting Wesson back would go a long way toward meeting that goal. Last week: 6. Paul Vernon, AP
Fullscreen
10. Penn State (14-17, 7-13): The Nittany Lions closed the regular season by winning five of their final six games, the only loss coming by four on the road against Wisconsin. After dropping their share of close games early in the season, the Nittany Lions now look more like the team many expected would be an NCAA Tournament team. Now they’ll have to rely on a winning four games in four days at the conference tournament. Last week: 12.
10. Penn State (14-17, 7-13): The Nittany Lions closed the regular season by winning five of their final six games, the only loss coming by four on the road against Wisconsin. After dropping their share of close games early in the season, the Nittany Lions now look more like the team many expected would be an NCAA Tournament team. Now they’ll have to rely on a winning four games in four days at the conference tournament. Last week: 12. Andy Manis, AP
Fullscreen
11. Rutgers (14-16, 7-13): The up-and-down life of a young team continued for the Scarlet Knights as they followed a two-game winning streak by dropping their last two in final week of the regular season, forcing them to play Wednesday in the conference tournament. The loss early in the week to Penn State was a tough one while Rutgers simply got run over by a surging Indiana team. Last week: 8.
11. Rutgers (14-16, 7-13): The up-and-down life of a young team continued for the Scarlet Knights as they followed a two-game winning streak by dropping their last two in final week of the regular season, forcing them to play Wednesday in the conference tournament. The loss early in the week to Penn State was a tough one while Rutgers simply got run over by a surging Indiana team. Last week: 8. Darron Cummings, AP
Fullscreen
12. Illinois (11-20, 7-13): It was a rough close to the season for the young Fighting Illini. They had won four straight before things went in the wrong direction with just one victory in the final six games. It pushed the Illini into the first day of the Big Ten tournament, but with their style of play the Illini remain a team few others will want to see. Last week: 11.
12. Illinois (11-20, 7-13): It was a rough close to the season for the young Fighting Illini. They had won four straight before things went in the wrong direction with just one victory in the final six games. It pushed the Illini into the first day of the Big Ten tournament, but with their style of play the Illini remain a team few others will want to see. Last week: 11. Stephen Haas, AP
Fullscreen
13. Nebraska (16-15, 6-14): The long season for the Cornhuskers at least ended with the seniors going out on a high note as the Huskers erased a 16-point halftime deficit at home to beat Iowa in overtime, ending a four-game losing streak. The depleted roster means a run in next week’s conference tournament seems unlikely, though don’t bet against the Huskers getting a win or two. Last week: 13.
13. Nebraska (16-15, 6-14): The long season for the Cornhuskers at least ended with the seniors going out on a high note as the Huskers erased a 16-point halftime deficit at home to beat Iowa in overtime, ending a four-game losing streak. The depleted roster means a run in next week’s conference tournament seems unlikely, though don’t bet against the Huskers getting a win or two. Last week: 13. Nati Harnik, AP
Fullscreen
14. Northwestern (13-18, 4-16): The Wildcats ended their 10-game skid, beating Ohio State to win for the first time since late January. It hardly salvaged a season that was off the rails before the new year but it at least gives the Wildcats a small bit of momentum as they head down the road a few miles for next week’s Big Ten tournament. Last week: 14.
14. Northwestern (13-18, 4-16): The Wildcats ended their 10-game skid, beating Ohio State to win for the first time since late January. It hardly salvaged a season that was off the rails before the new year but it at least gives the Wildcats a small bit of momentum as they head down the road a few miles for next week’s Big Ten tournament. Last week: 14. Nam Y. Huh, AP
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    After piling up wins throughout the regular season, Michigan racked up the Big Ten awards on Monday.

    Ignas Brazdeikis led the haul for the Wolverines (26-5, 15-5 Big Ten) by being named Freshman of the Year and earning All-Big Ten second team honors.

    Brazdeikis finished the regular season as Michigan’s leading scorer at 15 points per game and ranked second on the team in rebounds (5.3) and 3-point shooting (41.7 percent).

    He also scored at least 20 points 10 times and wasted little time making his introduction to the college basketball world with a pair of impressive performances against Villanova and North Carolina during the first month of the season.

    "I wanted to come in just ready to go and do the best I could,” Brazdeikis told the Big Ten Network. “I expected the team to do well this year. I was really focused and ready to do my best. I felt like this year has been great.”

    Brazdeikis became the first Michigan player to earn the top freshman recognition since Trey Burke in 2012 and seventh in program history, joining Gary Grant (1985), Chris Webber (1992), Maurice Taylor (1995), LaVell Blanchard (2000) and Daniel Horton (2003).

    Like Brazdeikis, junior guard Zavier Simpson was named to the All-Big Ten second team by both the media and coaches. Simpson averaged 9.1 points, 6.3 assists and 5.1 rebounds in the regular season. He also led the Big Ten in assist-turnover ratio (3.2) and was tied for third in steals per game (1.5).

    However, Simpson, who was named a semifinalist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Award, was beaten out by Penn State’s Josh Reaves for the conference’s top defensive honor. And despite Michigan boasting one of the nation’s top defenses, Simpson was the only Wolverine — and third in program history — to be named to the all-defensive team.

    In addition to Brazdeikis and Simpson, the rest of Michigan's starting lineup also earned recognition. Redshirt junior wing Charles Matthews (media), junior center Jon Teske (media, coaches) and sophomore guard Jordan Poole (media, coaches) all landed honorable mention nods, giving Michigan its most Big Ten honorees since 1984-85.

    Michigan will look to become the first Big Ten team to three-peat in the conference tournament when it opens play at approximately 9:30 p.m. Friday in the quarterfinals against the winner of Iowa vs. Illinois/Northwestern.

    jhawkins@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @jamesbhawkins

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE