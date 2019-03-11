Final Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings
Go through the gallery to see the final Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for the 2018-19 season, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
1. Michigan State (25-6, 16-4): A week after it looked like the Spartans played themselves out of a shot at a championship, they cruised past Nebraska, then rallied to beat Michigan at home, completing the season sweep of the Wolverines while earning a share of the conference title and locking up the No. 1 seed in next week’s Big Ten tournament. That trip should also include the return of Nick Ward, who will be coming back from a broken hand at the right time. Last week: 2.
2. Purdue (23-8, 16-4): The Boilermakers had the outright championship in their hands but couldn’t close the deal, losing on the road early in the week at Minnesota. They bounced back by taking care of business to knock off Northwestern and earn a share of the conference championship, capping off a season many didn’t think would end with a Big Ten title and leaving Matt Painter as a potential coach of the year. Last week: 1.
3. Michigan (26-5, 15-5): The Wolverines had a shot at a share of the conference championship and looked good in the first half against Michigan State. But the Wolverines faltered in the second half to lose to their rival for the second time in two weeks, watching the Spartans raise a banner. Without injured forward Charles Matthews, the Wolverines now look to the conference tournament as a chance to win a championship. Last week: 3.
4. Wisconsin (22-9, 14-6): The Badgers locked up fourth place and a double-bye in the conference tournament by beating Iowa early in the week before closing the regular season with a win at Ohio State. The Badgers closed the season winning five of the last six games and now look to continue that momentum at the Big Ten tournament. With senior Ethan Happ looking to make one last push, the Badgers could find themselves hoisting a championship trophy. Last week: 4.
5. Maryland (22-9, 13-7): The Terrapins halted a two-game skid by knocking off Minnesota in the regular-season finale. They were holding out hope Wisconsin would lose on Sunday afternoon, opening the door to finish fourth in the conference and earn the double-bye in the conference tournament. Instead, the Terps will be forced to play on Thursday with the chance to advance and face the Badgers in the quarterfinals. Last week: 5.
6. Iowa (21-10, 10-10): The Hawkeyes had coach Fran McCaffrey back for the final game of the regular season after his two-game suspension, but even that couldn’t end a four-game skid to close the season. The Hawkeyes blew a 16-point lead in the second half at Nebraska on Sunday and enter the postseason losing five of six. They’ve got a spot in the NCAA Tournament, but momentum has long since left the Hawkeyes. Last week: 7.
7. Minnesota (19-12, 9-11): The Golden Gophers have been living life on the bubble for the past few weeks but did themselves a big favor by beating Purdue early in the week. They’d probably be best served by not having an early exit in the Big Ten tournament after losing on the road against Maryland to close the regular season, but it looks like the Gophers have likely done enough to reach the NCAA Tournament. Last week: 9.
8. Indiana (17-14, 8-12): The Hoosiers have come out of nowhere to put themselves right back in the NCAA Tournament picture, closing the regular season with four consecutive victories, including back-to-back wins over Wisconsin and Michigan State. While they’re back in the bubble discussion, the Hoosiers almost certainly have to win at least one game at the conference tournament and likely a couple to earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament. Last week: 10.
9. Ohio State (18-13, 8-12): The season couldn’t have ended much worse for the Buckeyes as they dropped three in a row while Kaleb Wesson sat out serving a suspension. There’s no indication if he’ll be back for the conference tournament, but if the Buckeyes expect to keep their NCAA Tournament bubble from bursting, they’ll likely need a win or two in Chicago. Getting Wesson back would go a long way toward meeting that goal. Last week: 6.
10. Penn State (14-17, 7-13): The Nittany Lions closed the regular season by winning five of their final six games, the only loss coming by four on the road against Wisconsin. After dropping their share of close games early in the season, the Nittany Lions now look more like the team many expected would be an NCAA Tournament team. Now they’ll have to rely on a winning four games in four days at the conference tournament. Last week: 12.
11. Rutgers (14-16, 7-13): The up-and-down life of a young team continued for the Scarlet Knights as they followed a two-game winning streak by dropping their last two in final week of the regular season, forcing them to play Wednesday in the conference tournament. The loss early in the week to Penn State was a tough one while Rutgers simply got run over by a surging Indiana team. Last week: 8.
12. Illinois (11-20, 7-13): It was a rough close to the season for the young Fighting Illini. They had won four straight before things went in the wrong direction with just one victory in the final six games. It pushed the Illini into the first day of the Big Ten tournament, but with their style of play the Illini remain a team few others will want to see. Last week: 11.
13. Nebraska (16-15, 6-14): The long season for the Cornhuskers at least ended with the seniors going out on a high note as the Huskers erased a 16-point halftime deficit at home to beat Iowa in overtime, ending a four-game losing streak. The depleted roster means a run in next week’s conference tournament seems unlikely, though don’t bet against the Huskers getting a win or two. Last week: 13.
14. Northwestern (13-18, 4-16): The Wildcats ended their 10-game skid, beating Ohio State to win for the first time since late January. It hardly salvaged a season that was off the rails before the new year but it at least gives the Wildcats a small bit of momentum as they head down the road a few miles for next week’s Big Ten tournament. Last week: 14.
    After piling up wins throughout the regular season, Michigan racked up the Big Ten awards on Monday.

    Ignas Brazdeikis led the haul for the Wolverines by being named Freshman of the Year and earning All-Big Ten second team honors.

    Brazdeikis finished the regular season as Michigan’s leading scorer at 15 points per game and ranked second on the team in rebounds (5.3) and 3-point shooting (41.7 percent).

    He also scored at least 20 points in 10 contests and wasted little time making his introduction to the college basketball world with a pair of impressive performances against Villanova and North Carolina during the first month of the season.

    "I wanted to come in ready to go and do the best I could,” Brazdeikis told the Big Ten Network. “I expected the team to do well this year. I was really focused and ready to do my best. I felt like this year has been great.”

    Brazdeikis became the first Michigan player to earn the top freshman recognition since Trey Burke in 2012 and seventh in program history, joining Gary Grant (1985), Chris Webber (1992), Maurice Taylor (1995), LaVell Blanchard (2000) and Daniel Horton (2003).

    "That's a tremendous honor," Michigan coach John Beilein said on his radio show. "That is a great freshman class in this league. In a 14-team league where there is — let's say there's three freshmen in every class. So that's 42 freshmen and he's the best one? That says a lot about what he's accomplished.

    "There's some really high-profile ones and he wasn't probably heard of as much as some those guys because he's from Canada. But what a great performance all year long."

    Like Brazdeikis, junior guard Zavier Simpson was named to the All-Big Ten second team by both the media and coaches. Simpson averaged 9.1 points, 6.3 assists and 5.1 rebounds in a team-high 33.8 minutes during the regular season. He also led the Big Ten in assist-turnover ratio (3.2) and was tied for third in steals per game (1.5).

    Simpson, who's considered one of the best defensive point guards in the nation and was named a semifinalist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Award, was beaten out by Penn State’s Josh Reaves for the conference’s top defensive honor. And despite Michigan's defense ranking among the best in the nation, Simpson was the only Wolverine — and third in program history — to make the all-defensive team.

    In addition to Brazdeikis and Simpson, the rest of Michigan's starting lineup also earned recognition. Redshirt junior wing Charles Matthews (media), junior center Jon Teske (media, coaches) and sophomore guard Jordan Poole (media, coaches) all landed honorable mention nods, giving Michigan its most Big Ten honorees since 1984-85.

    "Very deserving," Beilein said. "We traditionally have never valued that (awards) very much. They get player of the week, they get rookie of the week we don't even mention it. We're all about the team."

    Up next for Michigan (26-5, 15-5 Big Ten) is the Big Ten tournament at the United Center in Chicago. The Wolverines will look to become the first conference team to pull off a three-peat when they open play at approximately 9:30 p.m. Friday in the quarterfinals against the winner of Iowa vs. Illinois/Northwestern.

    Big Ten Awards

    (*unanimous selection)

    Coaches

    FIRST TEAM

    Bruno Fernando, Maryland

    Cassius Winston, Michigan State*

    Lamar Stevens, Penn State

    Carsen Edwards, Purdue*

    Ethan Happ, Wisconsin
     
    SECOND TEAM

    Romeo Langford, Indiana

    Anthony Cowan Jr., Maryland

    Ignas Brazdeikis, Michigan

    Zavier Simpson, Michigan

    Jordan Murphy, Minnesota
     
    THIRD TEAM

    Jordan Bohannon, Iowa

    Tyler Cook, Iowa

    Nick Ward, Michigan State

    Amir Coffey, Minnesota

    James Palmer Jr., Nebraska
     
    HONORABLE MENTION

    Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois

    Juwan Morgan, Indiana

    Jordan Poole, Michigan

    Jon Teske, Michigan

    Kenny Goins, Michigan State

    Matt McQuaid, Michigan State

    Dererk Pardon, Northwestern

    Kaleb Wesson, Ohio State

    Ryan Cline, Purdue

    Geo Baker, Rutgers

    ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM

    Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois

    Romeo Langford, Indiana

    Joe Wieskamp, Iowa

    Jalen Smith, Maryland

    Ignas Brazdeikis, Michigan
     
    ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM

    Bruno Fernando, Maryland

    Zavier Simpson, Michigan

    Matt McQuaid, Michigan State

    Josh Reaves, Penn State

    Nojel Eastern, Purdue
     
    PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Cassius Winston, Michigan State
     
    DEFENSIVE PLAYER  OF THE YEAR: Josh Reaves, Penn State
     
    FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR: Ignas Brazdeikis, Michigan
     
    SIXTH PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Xavier Tillman, Michigan State
     
    COACH OF THE YEAR: Matt Painter, Purdue

    Media

    FIRST TEAM

    Bruno Fernando, Maryland

    Cassius Winston, Michigan State*

    Jordan Murphy, Minnesota

    Carsen Edwards, Purdue*

    Ethan Happ, Wisconsin
     
    SECOND TEAM

    Tyler Cook, Iowa

    Anthony Cowan Jr., Maryland

    Ignas Brazdeikis, Michigan

    Zavier Simpson, Michigan

    Lamar Stevens, Penn State

    THIRD TEAM

    Romeo Langford, Indiana

    Juwan Morgan, Indiana 

    Nick Ward, Michigan State

    Amir Coffey, Minnesota

    James Palmer Jr., Nebraska

    HONORABLE MENTION

    Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois

    Trent Frazier, Illinois

    Jordan Bohannon, Iowa

    Luka Garza, Iowa

    Charles Matthews, Michigan

    Jordan Poole, Michigan

    Jon Teske, Michigan

    Kenny Goins, Michigan State

    Matt McQuaid, Michigan State

    Vic Law, Northwestern

    Dererk Pardon, Northwestern

    Kaleb Wesson, Ohio State

    Josh Reaves, Penn State

    Ryan Cline, Purdue

    Matt Haarms, Purdue

    Geo Baker, Rutgers

    Eugene Omoruyi, Rutgers

    D’Mitrik Trice, Wisconsin
     
    PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Cassius Winston, Michigan State
     
    FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR:     Ignas Brazdeikis, Michigan
     
    COACH OF THE YEAR: Matt Painter, Purdue

    jhawkins@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @jamesbhawkins

