Final Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings
Go through the gallery to see the final Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for the 2018-19 season, compiled by Matt Charboneau.
Go through the gallery to see the final Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings for the 2018-19 season, compiled by Matt Charboneau. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
1. Michigan State (25-6, 16-4): A week after it looked like the Spartans played themselves out of a shot at a championship, they cruised past Nebraska, then rallied to beat Michigan at home, completing the season sweep of the Wolverines while earning a share of the conference title and locking up the No. 1 seed in next week’s Big Ten tournament. That trip should also include the return of Nick Ward, who will be coming back from a broken hand at the right time. Last week: 2.
2. Purdue (23-8, 16-4): The Boilermakers had the outright championship in their hands but couldn’t close the deal, losing on the road early in the week at Minnesota. They bounced back by taking care of business to knock off Northwestern and earn a share of the conference championship, capping off a season many didn’t think would end with a Big Ten title and leaving Matt Painter as a potential coach of the year. Last week: 1.
3. Michigan (26-5, 15-5): The Wolverines had a shot at a share of the conference championship and looked good in the first half against Michigan State. But the Wolverines faltered in the second half to lose to their rival for the second time in two weeks, watching the Spartans raise a banner. Without injured forward Charles Matthews, the Wolverines now look to the conference tournament as a chance to win a championship. Last week: 3.
4. Wisconsin (22-9, 14-6): The Badgers locked up fourth place and a double-bye in the conference tournament by beating Iowa early in the week before closing the regular season with a win at Ohio State. The Badgers closed the season winning five of the last six games and now look to continue that momentum at the Big Ten tournament. With senior Ethan Happ looking to make one last push, the Badgers could find themselves hoisting a championship trophy. Last week: 4.
5. Maryland (22-9, 13-7): The Terrapins halted a two-game skid by knocking off Minnesota in the regular-season finale. They were holding out hope Wisconsin would lose on Sunday afternoon, opening the door to finish fourth in the conference and earn the double-bye in the conference tournament. Instead, the Terps will be forced to play on Thursday with the chance to advance and face the Badgers in the quarterfinals. Last week: 5.
6. Iowa (21-10, 10-10): The Hawkeyes had coach Fran McCaffrey back for the final game of the regular season after his two-game suspension, but even that couldn’t end a four-game skid to close the season. The Hawkeyes blew a 16-point lead in the second half at Nebraska on Sunday and enter the postseason losing five of six. They’ve got a spot in the NCAA Tournament, but momentum has long since left the Hawkeyes. Last week: 7.
7. Minnesota (19-12, 9-11): The Golden Gophers have been living life on the bubble for the past few weeks but did themselves a big favor by beating Purdue early in the week. They’d probably be best served by not having an early exit in the Big Ten tournament after losing on the road against Maryland to close the regular season, but it looks like the Gophers have likely done enough to reach the NCAA Tournament. Last week: 9.
8. Indiana (17-14, 8-12): The Hoosiers have come out of nowhere to put themselves right back in the NCAA Tournament picture, closing the regular season with four consecutive victories, including back-to-back wins over Wisconsin and Michigan State. While they’re back in the bubble discussion, the Hoosiers almost certainly have to win at least one game at the conference tournament and likely a couple to earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament. Last week: 10.
9. Ohio State (18-13, 8-12): The season couldn’t have ended much worse for the Buckeyes as they dropped three in a row while Kaleb Wesson sat out serving a suspension. There’s no indication if he’ll be back for the conference tournament, but if the Buckeyes expect to keep their NCAA Tournament bubble from bursting, they’ll likely need a win or two in Chicago. Getting Wesson back would go a long way toward meeting that goal. Last week: 6.
10. Penn State (14-17, 7-13): The Nittany Lions closed the regular season by winning five of their final six games, the only loss coming by four on the road against Wisconsin. After dropping their share of close games early in the season, the Nittany Lions now look more like the team many expected would be an NCAA Tournament team. Now they’ll have to rely on a winning four games in four days at the conference tournament. Last week: 12.
11. Rutgers (14-16, 7-13): The up-and-down life of a young team continued for the Scarlet Knights as they followed a two-game winning streak by dropping their last two in final week of the regular season, forcing them to play Wednesday in the conference tournament. The loss early in the week to Penn State was a tough one while Rutgers simply got run over by a surging Indiana team. Last week: 8.
12. Illinois (11-20, 7-13): It was a rough close to the season for the young Fighting Illini. They had won four straight before things went in the wrong direction with just one victory in the final six games. It pushed the Illini into the first day of the Big Ten tournament, but with their style of play the Illini remain a team few others will want to see. Last week: 11.
13. Nebraska (16-15, 6-14): The long season for the Cornhuskers at least ended with the seniors going out on a high note as the Huskers erased a 16-point halftime deficit at home to beat Iowa in overtime, ending a four-game losing streak. The depleted roster means a run in next week’s conference tournament seems unlikely, though don’t bet against the Huskers getting a win or two. Last week: 13.
14. Northwestern (13-18, 4-16): The Wildcats ended their 10-game skid, beating Ohio State to win for the first time since late January. It hardly salvaged a season that was off the rails before the new year but it at least gives the Wildcats a small bit of momentum as they head down the road a few miles for next week’s Big Ten tournament. Last week: 14.
    Trevion Williams pushed himself away from the table this year with hopes of eating come March.

    With college basketball’s main course now upon the Purdue freshman, he’s ready to show off the fruits of his labor.

    “With my confidence on the court, I just feel 10 times better,” said Williams, who has lost nearly 50 pounds since graduating last year from Detroit Henry Ford Academy. “Going through that process, losing all that weight, learning plays and stuff like that right away -- being able to come in and being able to produce right away, I think, shows a lot about me.”

    Williams, who will open Big Ten tournament play on Friday at about 265 pounds and averaging 10 bench minutes a game for the co-conference champions, also has more to show.

    Mike Faletti, who coached Williams in AAU with the Michigan Mustangs and later with The Family, said the 6-foot-8 Williams has several dimensions to his game that he could show over time in West Lafayette.

    “I think that’s the one thing people have not seen yet is the ball-handling,” Faletti said. “People have gotten the glimpses of rebounding and passing, but he was always was a good ball handler for us as well.”

    More: Big Ten men's basketball tournament schedule

    Williams said that will come with time and more positive days like he’s enjoyed since arriving on campus last summer, shedding a pound or two a week consistently. After enrolling at Purdue last summer at well over 300 pounds, Williams said he’d like to get down to 245 next season.

    Coach Matt Painter could have a need for more playmaking down the road, as the primary playmaking guards are senior Ryan Cline and junior Carsen Edwards, who could be NBA-bound after this season. Although Williams earned eight starts at center for No. 13 Purdue this season, 7-foot-3 sophomore Matt Haarms appears entrenched in the post.

    “Almost my whole life, I always had a little bit of skill because I never really was able to show it because of the weight problem,” Williams said. “I always worked on more than just big man stuff, and trying not to be one-dimensional, trying to be versatile. That’s something I always work on with workouts and stuff like that, being able to do more on the court.”

    For now, Williams is a crafty bench big man for Painter, but an effective one at that, scoring 5.4 points and 3.8 rebounds per game.

    Williams starred as Purdue made their early-season climb up the Big Ten standings, scoring 10.8 points and grabbing 7.3 rebounds during an eight-game stretch that started at Michigan State.

    Ironically, Williams said he almost played for Tom Izzo’s Spartans, noting the irony in now sharing the Big Ten title with his would-be teammates.

    “It’s actually really crazy,” Williams said. “I’m surprised at the whole process of how everything worked out, just sharing the championship.

    "Even playing at (Breslin Center) was tough because a lot of the fans already knew me since high school, since my visit. Some of them were talking trash, but I still got respect for them.”

    Williams said the family atmosphere with Painter and Purdue pushed him back closer to home, as he grew up in Chicago.

    The murder of Williams’ uncle, a beloved postal worker and a central figure in his youth, pushed Williams to Michigan halfway through high school. Then, Williams looked to Henry Ford Academy, where his uncle Curtis Lewis was principal, and to Detroit, to escape the violence of Chicago.

    “I appreciate (the people of Detroit) a lot and all the people that watched me grow as a player and as a young man,” Williams said. “Everybody that’s been watching me in Detroit, I appreciate them for believing in me and watching me grow.”

    Williams and second-seeded Purdue play in Friday’s 7 p.m. quarterfinal against the winner of Thursday’s Penn State-Minnesota game.

    Minnesota, seeded seventh, prevented the Boilermakers (23-8) from an outright regular season title with a 73-69 upset last week.

    Purdue recovered with a 70-57 win at Northwestern on Saturday to earn a share of the program’s 24th Big Ten title, the most for any team, leading Indiana (22), Ohio State (20) and Wisconsin (18).

    It’s a different situation than Williams had at Henry Ford Academy, an art and design charter school affiliated with the School For Creative Studies short on sports history and tradition.

    Williams led Henry Ford Academy to a Class B district title and hopes for more March success on a bigger stage this year.

    “It’s all just new for me and I’m taking it all in,” Williams said. “Personally I’m just trying to take things one step at a time.

    “It’s been working out for me well.”

    Matt Schoch is a freelance writer.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE