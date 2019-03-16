For the first 16 years of the Big Ten tournament, rivals Michigan and Michigan State never played each other.

On Sunday, they will meet for the third time in the last six tournaments.

Michigan State beat Wisconsin, 67-55, and Michigan beat Minnesota, 76-49, on Saturday, setting up a meeting in Sunday's championship game (3:30, CBS).

Here's a look back at their two previous meetings in the Big Ten tournament.

Gary Harris celebrates with the Big Ten trophy in 2014. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

2014

In Indianapolis, Michigan State beat Michigan, 69-55, in the championship game, making amends for two losses to Michigan in the regular season. (FYI, this will be the second time they meet for a third time in the same season — and this time, it's Michigan that has lost the first two meetings). Adreian Payne had 18 points and nine rebounds, and Gary Harrison and Branden Dawson each scored 15 for the Spartans (26-8). For the Wolverines (25-8), Nik Stauskas scored 17 and Derrick Walton Jr. 11.

Both Michigan and Michigan State went on to lose in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament.

Michigan forward Moritz Wagner, left, and Michigan State guard Joshua Langford dive for a loose ball in the Big Ten semifinals last year. (Photo: Julie Jacobson, Associated Press)

2018

Last year at Madison Square Garden, the rivals met in the semifinals, with Michigan pulling away for the 75-64 victory to sweep the season series (for some ridiculous reason, they met just once in the regular season). Moritz Wagner, Zavier Simpson and Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman each scored 15, Duncan Robinson had 13 and Charles Matthews scored 12 to lead the balanced attack for the Wolverines (27-7). Miles Bridges' 17 points led the way for the Spartans (29-4).

Michigan went on to win the Big Ten tournament title, its second straight, en route to an appearance in the NCAA Tournament championship game.

Michigan State lost in the second round of the NCAAs, to Syracuse.

Michigan State won both regular-season meetings this year, 77-70 in Ann Arbor on Feb. 24 and 75-6 in East Lansing on March 9.