Michigan State will host Duke and Michigan will play at Louisville in next season’s Big Ten/ACC Challenge, it was announced Thursday.

Both of those games will be on Tuesday, Dec. 3, the second day of the three-day event. Start times and specific TV coverage will be announced later. All 14 games in the Challenge will be on ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU.

The UM-Louisville game will be the first time the teams have met since the second round of the 2017 NCAA Tournament.

MSU and Duke last met in the 2019 NCAA Tournament Elite Eight, with the Spartans prevailing 68-67.

“When you consider that we will play Kentucky in the Champions Classic, at Seton Hall in the Gavitt Games, in a loaded field at the Maui Invitational where we could possibly play Kansas, and then host Duke, all in less than 30 days, that’s as tough an opening stretch of non-conference games as I can remember," said MSU coach Tom Izzo.

MSU is 8-11 in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge and last year lost at Louisville in overtime, 82-78. Michigan is 8-10 in the event and beat North Carolina 84-67 last year.

Big Ten/ACC Challenge

Monday, Dec. 2

Miami at Illinois

Clemson at Minnesota

Tuesday, Dec. 3

Duke at Michigan State

Michigan at Louisville

Florida State at Indiana

Iowa at Syracuse

Northwestern at Boston College

Rutgers at Pitt

Wednesday, Dec. 4

Notre Dame at Maryland

Nebraska at Georgia Tech

Ohio State at North Carolina

Wake Forest at Penn State

Virginia at Purdue

Wisconsin at NC State