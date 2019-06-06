Michigan State will host Duke and Michigan will play at Louisville in next season’s Big Ten/ACC Challenge, it was announced Thursday.
Both of those games will be on Tuesday, Dec. 3, the second day of the three-day event. Start times and specific TV coverage will be announced later. All 14 games in the Challenge will be on ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU.
The UM-Louisville game will be the first time the teams have met since the second round of the 2017 NCAA Tournament.
MSU and Duke last met in the 2019 NCAA Tournament Elite Eight, with the Spartans prevailing 68-67.
More: Call with Juwan Howard 'changed the equation' for Phil Martelli
More: Michigan State's Cassius Winston leads writer's list of country's top point guards
“When you consider that we will play Kentucky in the Champions Classic, at Seton Hall in the Gavitt Games, in a loaded field at the Maui Invitational where we could possibly play Kansas, and then host Duke, all in less than 30 days, that’s as tough an opening stretch of non-conference games as I can remember," said MSU coach Tom Izzo.
MSU is 8-11 in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge and last year lost at Louisville in overtime, 82-78. Michigan is 8-10 in the event and beat North Carolina 84-67 last year.
Big Ten/ACC Challenge
Monday, Dec. 2
Miami at Illinois
Clemson at Minnesota
Tuesday, Dec. 3
Duke at Michigan State
Michigan at Louisville
Florida State at Indiana
Iowa at Syracuse
Northwestern at Boston College
Rutgers at Pitt
Wednesday, Dec. 4
Notre Dame at Maryland
Nebraska at Georgia Tech
Ohio State at North Carolina
Wake Forest at Penn State
Virginia at Purdue
Wisconsin at NC State
