Buy Photo Cameron Martinez (Photo: Jose Juarez, The Detroit News)

Cameron Martinez, a four-star athlete/quarterback who made The Detroit News Dream Team last season, committed to Ohio State’s 2020 recruiting class on Thursday.

Martinez was recruited hard by Michigan and Michigan State, but in the end picked their Big Ten East Division rival.

Martinez has been offered by many of the nation’s top programs, including Notre Dame, Florida State, Wisconsin and Penn State.

Martinez (6-0, 195) led Muskegon to the Division 3 state championship game last season. Martinez rushed for 2,527 yards and 38 TDs, including a modern-day school record 352 yards (23 carries) and six TDs in a 55-35 win over rival Muskegon Mona Shores in 2018.

Martinez, who told 247Sports his finalists were Ohio State, Minnesota, Northwestern and Michigan, could play safety or slot receiver for the Buckeyes.

Martinez is ranked the No. 8 player in Michigan overall and the No. 21 athlete nationally in the 2020 class by the 247Sports Composite.

Muskegon will begin the 2019 season in the Xenith Prep Kickoff Classic against Warren De La Salle on Friday, Aug. 30 at 7 p.m. at Wayne State University.