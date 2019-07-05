The Big Ten Conference is one the country's most rugged, and this season should be no different.
And, while talent and coaching undoubtedly go a long way in shaping how far a team can go, so can the schedule — who a team plays (and where), and who it doesn't.
In the Big Ten, teams are locked into facing opponents from their own division, as well as three "crossover" games with opponents from the other division.
We're going to take a look at which teams have the toughest roads to hoe in the Big Ten, also accounting for the nonconference schedule that obviously has zero bearing on the conference race, but does play a role in qualifying for bowls, and possibly a spot in the College Football Playoff.
There's nothing scientific here — no secret formula or complex arithmetic — but just eyeballing each schedule to get a sense of each team's path to success. However, we did take a look at a couple of factors we used as guideposts to help put these rankings on paper.
One is NCAA.com's preseason rankings, which came out this week. They aren't the Associated Press or coaches polls that are used throughout the season, but they do offer an updated peek at which teams figure to be among the country's best, as opposed to the slew of "way-too-early" rankings that come out in the winter and spring.
We also took a look at each opponent's record from last season, identifying those teams that finished .500 or better. That obviously doesn't guarantee continued success (look at Michigan State's 2015 and 2016 seasons as an example), nor does a poor season guarantee future struggles (Nebraska is a preseason top 20 team, according to NCAA.com, after going 4-8 in 2018). But, it does give us a general sense of how teams could be this season.
Keep in mind: This isn't a ranking of how we think the Big Ten race will finish, and it's not a ranking of which team has the toughest conference schedule, as each team's nonconference schedule is also factored into the rankings.
1. Michigan
► Games vs. ranked opponents (6): at Wisconsin (16), vs. Iowa (18), at Penn State (13), vs. Notre Dame (10), vs. Michigan State (22), vs. Ohio State (3)
► Games vs. opponents with .500 or better records in 2018 (8): vs. Middle Tennessee (8-6), vs. Army (11-2), at Wisconsin (8-5), vs. Iowa (9-4), at Penn State (9-4), vs. Notre Dame (12-1), vs. Michigan State (7-6), vs. Ohio State (13-1)
Aug. 31, Middle Tennessee
Sept. 7, Army
Sept. 21, at Wisconsin
Sept. 28, Rutgers
Oct. 5, Iowa
Oct. 12, at Illinois
Oct. 19, at Penn State
Oct. 26, Notre Dame
Nov. 2, at Maryland
Nov. 16, Michigan State
Nov. 23, at Indiana
Nov. 30, Ohio State
► The skinny: Much was made of Michigan's tough sledding last season, when it faced rivals Notre Dame, Michigan State and Ohio State on the road (losing two of the three). And, though the Wolverines get those three at home this season, the rest of their schedule isn't any easier. Michigan faces three teams that won at least 11 games last season (Army, Notre Dame and Ohio State) — again, getting them all at home — and eight that finished .500 or better, matching Rutgers and Iowa for most. Michigan is the only Big Ten team to face a preseason top 25 team in its nonconference schedule (Notre Dame). If Michigan makes a run to College Football Playoff, it'll have earned it.
2. Ohio State
► Games vs. ranked opponents (6): at Nebraska (20), vs. Michigan State (22), at Northwestern (24), vs. Wisconsin (16), vs. Penn State (13), at Michigan (6)
► Games vs. opponents with .500 or better records in 2018 (7): vs. Cincinnati (11-2), vs. Miami (Ohio) (6-6), vs. Michigan State (7-6), at Northwestern (9-5), vs. Wisconsin (8-5), vs. Penn State (9-4), at Michigan (10-3)
Aug. 31, Florida Atlantic
Sept. 7, Cincinnati
Sept. 14, at Indiana
Sept. 21, Miami (Ohio)
Sept. 28, at Nebraska
Oct. 5, Michigan State
Oct. 18, at Northwestern
Oct. 26, Wisconsin
Nov. 9, Maryland
Nov. 16, at Rutgers
Nov. 23, Penn State
Nov. 30, at Michigan
► The skinny: Ryan Day's first full season as the Buckeyes' head coach includes the usual pitfalls of the Big Ten East, with games against Penn State, Michigan State and the annual grudge match vs. Michigan, this time in Ann Arbor. Ohio State's crossover games are against defending West Division champ Northwestern in Evanston, Wisconsin, and up-and-coming Nebraska. Its nonconference slate includes a game against Cincinnati, which won 11 games last season.
3. Michigan State
► Games vs. ranked opponents (5): at Northwestern (24), at Ohio State (3), at Wisconsin (16), vs. Penn State (13), at Michigan (6)
► Games vs. opponents with .500 or better records in 2018 (7): vs. Western Michigan (7-6), vs. Arizona State (7-6), at Northwestern (9-4), at Ohio State (13-1), at Wisconsin (8-5), vs Penn State (9-4), at Michigan (10-3)
Aug. 30, Tulsa
Sept. 7, Western Michigan
Sept. 14, Arizona State
Sept. 21, at Northwestern
Sept. 28, Indiana
Oct. 5, at Ohio State
Oct. 12, at Wisconsin
Oct. 26, Penn State
Nov. 9, Illinois
Nov. 16, at Michigan
Nov. 23, at Rutgers
Nov. 30, Maryland
►The skinny: A season after getting Michigan and Ohio State at home (losing both), Michigan State has to hit the road to take on the presumed Big Ten East heavyweights. That's a familiar refrain for the Spartans, who face four of five opponents in the preseason top 25 away from Spartan Stadium, including crossover games at Northwestern and Wisconsin. Michigan State's nonconference slate (all at home) is fairly pedestrian, though Arizona State and Western Michigan were bowl teams a year ago, and the Sun Devils hung a loss on the Spartans last season in Tempe.
4. Iowa
► Games vs. ranked opponents (5): at Michigan (6), vs. Penn State (13), at Northwestern (24), at Wisconsin (16), at Nebraska (20)
► Games vs. opponents with .500 or better records in 2018 (8): vs. Miami (Ohio) (6-6), at Iowa State (8-5), vs. Middle Tennessee (8-6), at Michigan (10-3), vs. Penn State (9-4), at Northwestern (9-4), at Wisconsin (8-5), vs. Minnesota (7-6)
Aug. 31, Miami (Ohio)
Sept. 7, Rutgers
Sept. 14, at Iowa State
Sept. 28, Middle Tennessee
Oct. 5, at Michigan
Oct. 12, Penn State
Oct. 19, Purdue
Oct. 26, at Northwestern
Nov. 9, at Wisconsin
Nov. 16, Minnesota
Nov. 23, Illinois
Nov. 29, at Nebraska
►The skinny: If Iowa's going to challenge in the West Division, it's going to have to take care of business away from home, with games at Wisconsin, Northwestern and Nebraska, plus a crossover game at Michigan. The Hawkeyes have a five-week stretch in which they'll face Michigan, Penn State, Northwestern and Wisconsin, with a home game against Purdue in the middle. Not fun. Iowa's nonconference schedule includes a road game against in-state rival Iowa State, an eight-game winner last season.
5. Wisconsin
► Games vs. ranked opponents (6): vs. Michigan (6), vs. Northwestern (24), vs. Michigan State (22), at Ohio State (3), vs. Iowa (18), at Nebraska (20).
► Games vs. opponents with .500 or better records in 2018 (7): at South Florida (7-6), vs. Michigan (10-3), vs. Northwestern (9-5), vs. Michigan State (7-6), at Ohio State (13-1), vs. Iowa (9-4), at Minnesota (7-6)
Aug. 31, at South Florida
Sept. 7, Central Michigan
Sept. 21, Michigan
Sept. 28, Northwestern
Oct. 5, Kent State
Oct. 12, Michigan State
Oct. 19, at Illinois
Oct. 26, at Ohio State
Nov. 9, Iowa
Nov. 16, at Nebraska
Nov. 23, Purdue
Nov. 30, at Minnesota
►The skinny: Wisconsin, coming off a disappointing five-loss season, has a brutal Big Ten crossover schedule, getting Michigan State, Michigan and Ohio State, though the Badgers do get the Spartans and Wolverines in Madison. Wisconsin also gets key West Division games against Northwestern and Iowa at home, and hosts two Mid-American Conference teams that won three games combined last season.
6. Northwestern
► Games vs. ranked opponents (5): vs. Michigan State (22), at Wisconsin (16), at Nebraska (20), vs. Ohio State (3), vs. Iowa (18)
► Games vs. opponents with .500 or better records in 2018 (6): at Stanford (9-4), vs. Michigan State (7-6), at Wisconsin (8-5), vs. Ohio State (13-1), vs. Iowa (9-4), vs. Minnesota (7-6)
Aug. 31, at Stanford
Sept. 14, UNLV
Sept. 21, Michigan State
Sept. 28, at Wisconsin
Oct. 5, at Nebraska
Oct. 18, Ohio State
Oct. 26, Iowa
Nov. 2, at Indiana
Nov. 9, Purdue
Nov. 16, UMass
Nov. 23, Minnesota
Nov. 30, at Illinois
► The skinny: Like Iowa, Northwestern also faces a brutal five-week stretch in the middle of the season, facing potential top 25 foes Michigan State, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Ohio State and Iowa consecutively — three of those on the road. Northwestern opens the season at Stanford, which won nine games last season, but finishes with three of its last four at home, and all are winnable.
7. Rutgers
► Games vs. ranked opponents (5): at Iowa (18), at Michigan (6), vs. Ohio State (3), vs. Michigan State (22), at Penn State (13)
► Games vs. opponents with .500 or better records in 2018 (8): at Iowa (9-4), vs Boston College (7-5), at Michigan (10-3), vs. Minnesota (7-6), vs. Liberty (6-6), vs Ohio State (13-1), vs. Michigan State (7-6), at Penn State (9-4)
Aug. 30, UMass
Sept. 7, at Iowa
Sept. 21, Boston College
Sept. 28, at Michigan
Oct. 5, Maryland
Oct. 12, at Indiana
Oct. 19, Minnesota
Oct. 26, Liberty
Nov. 2, at Illinois
Nov. 16, Ohio State
Nov. 23, Michigan State
Nov. 30, at Penn State
► The skinny: Rutgers' final three weeks are tough, with Ohio State and Michigan State coming to New Jersey before wrapping up at Penn State. Rutgers also must travel to Iowa and Michigan. Rutgers is one of three teams in the conference that has eight opponents who finished .500 or better last season; the Scarlet Knights get five of them at home.
8. Maryland
► Games vs. ranked opponents (5): vs. Penn State (13), vs. Michigan (6), at Ohio State (3), vs. Nebraska (20), at Michigan State (22)
► Games vs. opponents with .500 or better records in 2018 (7): vs. Syracuse (10-3), at Temple (8-5), vs. Penn State (9-4), at Minnesota (7-6), vs. Michigan (10-3), at Ohio State (13-1), at Michigan State (7-6)
Aug. 31, Howard
Sept. 7, Syracuse
Sept. 14, at Temple
Sept. 27, Penn State
Oct. 5, at Rutgers
Oct. 12, at Purdue
Oct. 19, Indiana
Oct. 26, at Minnesota
Nov. 2, Michigan
Nov. 9, at Ohio State
Nov. 23, Nebraska
Nov. 30, at Michigan State
► The skinny: Maryland's final four weeks is its toughest stretch of the season, with first-year head coach Mike Locksley guiding the Terrapins into games against Michigan, Ohio State, Nebraska and Michigan State, getting the Wolverines and Buckeyes at home. Maryland gets dinged for scheduling non-FBS opponent Howard, though Syracuse and Temple are coming off strong seasons.
9. Penn State
► Games vs. ranked opponents (4): at Iowa (18), vs. Michigan (6), at Michigan State (22), at Ohio State (3)
► Games vs. opponents with .500 or better records in 2018 (7): vs. Buffalo (10-4), vs. Pittsburgh (7-7), at Iowa (9-4), vs. Michigan (10-3), at Michigan State (7-6), at Minnesota (7-6), at Ohio State (13-1)
Aug. 31, Idaho
Sept. 7, Buffalo
Sept. 14, Pittsburgh
Sept. 27, at Maryland
Oct. 5, Purdue
Oct. 12, at Iowa
Oct. 19, Michigan
Oct. 26, at Michigan State
Nov. 9, at Minnesota
Nov. 16, Indiana
Nov. 23, at Ohio State
Nov. 30, Rutgers
► The skinny: Penn State has the usual East Division suspects, including Michigan State and Ohio State on the road (and Michigan at home), but not much else after a road game at Iowa. Sure, Pittsburgh and Buffalo landed in bowl games last season, but the Nittany Lions' schedule also includes Idaho, which won four games in the FCS last season.
10. Purdue
► Games vs. ranked opponents (5): at Penn State (13), at Iowa (18), vs. Nebraska (20), at Northwestern (24), at Wisconsin (16)
► Games vs. opponents with .500 or better records in 2018 (7): at Nevada (8-5), vs. Texas Christian (7-6), vs. Minnesota (7-6), at Penn State (9-4), at Iowa (9-4), at Northwestern (9-5), at Wisconsin (8-5)
Aug. 31, at Nevada
Sept. 7, Vanderbilt
Sept. 14, Texas Christian
Sept. 28, Minnesota
Oct. 5, at Penn State
Oct. 12, Maryland
Oct. 19, at Iowa
Oct. 26, Illinois
Nov. 2, Nebraska
Nov. 9, at Northwestern
Nov. 23, at Wisconsin
Nov. 30, Indiana
► The skinny: Purdue has tough West Division slate, with road games at presumed division favorites Iowa, Northwestern and Wisconsin. The Boilermakers also travel to Penn State, though they miss Michigan and Ohio State in crossover games. Purdue's nonconference slate is nothing to grouse about, with an opener at Nevada — which won eight games last season — and includes Texas Christian of the Big 12 and Vanderbilt of the Southeastern Conference.
11. Minnesota
► Games vs. ranked opponents (5): vs. Nebraska (20), vs. Penn State (13), at Iowa (18), at Northwestern (24), vs. Wisconsin (16)
► Games vs. opponents with .500 or better records in 2018 (7): vs South Dakota State (10-3), at Fresno State (12-2), vs. Georgia Southern (10-3), vs. Penn State (9-4), at Iowa (9-4), at Northwestern (9-5), vs. Wisconsin (8-5)
Aug. 31, South Dakota State
Sept. 7, at Fresno State
Sept. 14, Georgia Southern
Sept. 28, at Purdue
Oct. 5, Illinois
Oct. 12, Nebraska
Oct. 19, at Rutgers
Oct. 26, Maryland
Nov. 9, Penn State
Nov. 16, at Iowa
Nov. 23, at Northwestern
Nov. 30, Wisconsin
► The skinny: November could either be brutal or exciting for Minnesota, with a stretch that includes home games against Penn State and Wisconsin sandwiched around road games at Iowa and Northwestern. The Golden Gophers' nonconference schedule is deceiving, with games against South Dakota State of the FCS and Georgia Southern of the Sun Belt Conference. Easy pickings? Probably. But, South Dakota State did make the FCS national semifinals last season, and Georgia Southern did win 10 games, including its bowl. And, Fresno State is the defending Mountain West Conference champion, winning 12 games.
12. Nebraska
► Games vs. ranked opponents (4): vs. Ohio State (3), vs. Northwestern (24), vs. Wisconsin (16), vs. Iowa (18)
► Games vs. opponents with .500 or better records in 2018 (6): vs. Northern Illinois (8-6), vs. Ohio State (13-1), vs. Northwestern (9-5), at Minnesota (7-6), vs. Wisconsin (8-5), vs. Iowa (9-4)
Aug. 31, South Alabama
Sept. 7, at Colorado
Sept. 14, Northern Illinois
Sept. 21, at Illinois
Sept. 28, Ohio State
Oct. 5, Northwestern
Oct. 12, at Minnesota
Oct. 26, Indiana
Nov. 2, at Purdue
Nov. 16, Wisconsin
Nov. 23, at Maryland
Nov. 30, Iowa
► The skinny: Nebraska has just four preseason top 25 foes on its schedule, and gets them all at home. After opening Big Ten play at Illinois, Nebraska faces Ohio State, Nebraska and then travels to Nebraska, which should give us a good idea about the direction of the program in Scott Frost's second season. The Cornhuskers are one of the few Big Ten teams to take on a defending conference champion in their nonconference schedule, hosting Northern Illinois of the Mid-American Conference.
13. Indiana
► Games vs. ranked opponents (6): vs. Ohio State (3), at Michigan State (22), at Nebraska (20), vs. Northwestern (24), at Penn State (13), vs. Michigan (6)
► Games vs. opponents with .500 or better records in 2018 (5): vs. Ohio State (13-1), at Michigan State (7-6), vs. Northwestern (9-5), at Penn State (9-4), vs. Michigan (10-3)
Aug. 31, Ball State (at Indianapolis)
Sept. 7, Eastern Illinois
Sept. 14, Ohio State
Sept. 21, Connecticut
Sept. 28, at Michigan State
Oct. 12, Rutgers
Oct. 19, at Maryland
Oct. 26, at Nebraska
Nov. 2, Northwestern
Nov. 16, at Penn State
Nov. 23, Michigan
Nov. 30, at Purdue
► The skinny: Indiana has what appears to be the easiest nonconference schedule in the Big Ten. Ball State was an also-ran in the Mid-American Conference, and it only gets easier from there for the Hoosiers, with games against Eastern Illnois (a three-win FCS team in 2018) and Connecticut (1-11 last season). Indiana plays in the East, so its schedule has heavyweights in Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State and Michigan State.
14. Illinois
► Games vs. ranked opponents (6): vs. Nebraska (20) vs. Michigan (6), vs. Wisconsin (16), at Michigan State (22), at Iowa (18), vs. Northwestern (24).
► Games vs. opponents with .500 or better records in 2018 (7): vs. Eastern Michigan (7-6), at Minnesota (7-6), vs. Michigan (10-3), vs. Wisconsin (8-5), at Michigan State (7-6), at Iowa (9-4), vs. Northwestern (9-5)
Aug. 31, Akron
Sept. 7, at UConn
Sept. 14, Eastern Michigan
Sept. 21, Nebraska
Oct. 5, at Minnesota
Oct. 12, Michigan
Oct. 19, Wisconsin
Oct. 26, at Purdue
Nov. 2, Rutgers
Nov. 9, at Michigan State
Nov. 23, at Iowa
Nov. 30, Northwestern
► The skinny: Illinois' nonconference schedule is slightly tougher than Indiana's, though they share a common opponent in Connecticut (1-11 last season). Because the Fighting Illini play in the West, they miss crossover games against Ohio State and Penn State, and have their two toughest opponents — Michigan and Wisconsin — at home.
