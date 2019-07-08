Michigan G Ben Bredeson, LB Jordan Glasgow and LB Khaleke Hudson, and Michigan State LB Joe Bachie, DE Kenny Willekes and DT Raequan Williams will represent their schools at the annual Big Ten Kickoff later this month in Chicago.
Willekes, a senior from Rockford, Mich., won the Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year award last season after making 78 tackles, including 20.5 for loss and 8.5 sacks.
Bachie was named first team All-Big Ten by conference coaches and Williams was on the coaches’ and media third team.
Bredeson was named second team All-Big Ten by coaches and media while Hudson earned honorable mention distinction.
The Big Ten Kickoff takes place at the Hilton Chicago on July 18-19.
Player representatives
EAST DIVISION
INDIANA
Coy Cronk, Sr., OL
Reakwon Jones, Sr., LB
Nick Westbrook, Sr., WR
MARYLAND
Antoine Brooks Jr., Sr., DB
Tino Ellis, Sr., DB
Anthony McFarland Jr., So., RB
MICHIGAN
Ben Bredeson, Sr., G
Jordan Glasgow, Sr., LB
Khaleke Hudson, Sr., LB
MICHIGAN STATE
Joe Bachie, Sr., LB
Kenny Willekes, Sr., DE
Raequan Williams, Sr., DT
OHIO STATE
Jonathon Cooper, Sr., DE
Jordan Fuller, Sr., S
K.J. Hill, Sr., WR
PENN STATE
Cam Brown, Sr., LB
Blake Gillikin, Sr., P
John Reid, Sr., CB
RUTGERS
Tyshon Fogg, Jr., LB
Tyreek Maddox-WIlliams, Jr., LB
Zach Venesky, Sr., OL
WEST DIVISION
ILLINOIS
Reggie Corbin, Sr., RB
Nate Hobbs, Jr., CB
Alex Palczewski, Jr., OT
IOWA
Michael Ojemudia, Sr., DB
Nate Stanley, Sr., QB
Toren Young, Jr., RB
MINNESOTA
Carter Coughlin, Sr., DL
Mohamed Ibrahim, So., RB
Tyler Johnson, Sr., WR
Casey O’Brien, So., H (featured speaker)
NEBRASKA
Mohamed Barry, Sr., LB
Khalil Davis, Sr., DL
Adrian Martinez, So., QB
NORTHWESTERN
Paddy Fisher, Jr., LB
Joe Gaziano, Sr., DE
Jared Thomas, Sr., C
PURDUE
Markus Bailey, Sr., LB
Rondale Moore, So., WR
Lorenzo Neal, Sr., DT
WISCONSIN
Tyler Biadasz, Jr., C
Chris Orr, Sr., LB
Jonathan Taylor, Jr., RB
