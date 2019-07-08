Kenny Willekes (Photo: Carlos Osorio, AP)

Michigan G Ben Bredeson, LB Jordan Glasgow and LB Khaleke Hudson, and Michigan State LB Joe Bachie, DE Kenny Willekes and DT Raequan Williams will represent their schools at the annual Big Ten Kickoff later this month in Chicago.

Willekes, a senior from Rockford, Mich., won the Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year award last season after making 78 tackles, including 20.5 for loss and 8.5 sacks.

Bachie was named first team All-Big Ten by conference coaches and Williams was on the coaches’ and media third team.

Bredeson was named second team All-Big Ten by coaches and media while Hudson earned honorable mention distinction.

The Big Ten Kickoff takes place at the Hilton Chicago on July 18-19.

Player representatives

EAST DIVISION

INDIANA

Coy Cronk, Sr., OL

Reakwon Jones, Sr., LB

Nick Westbrook, Sr., WR

MARYLAND

Antoine Brooks Jr., Sr., DB

Tino Ellis, Sr., DB

Anthony McFarland Jr., So., RB

MICHIGAN

Ben Bredeson, Sr., G

Jordan Glasgow, Sr., LB

Khaleke Hudson, Sr., LB

MICHIGAN STATE

Joe Bachie, Sr., LB

Kenny Willekes, Sr., DE

Raequan Williams, Sr., DT

OHIO STATE

Jonathon Cooper, Sr., DE

Jordan Fuller, Sr., S

K.J. Hill, Sr., WR

PENN STATE

Cam Brown, Sr., LB

Blake Gillikin, Sr., P

John Reid, Sr., CB

RUTGERS

Tyshon Fogg, Jr., LB

Tyreek Maddox-WIlliams, Jr., LB

Zach Venesky, Sr., OL

WEST DIVISION

ILLINOIS

Reggie Corbin, Sr., RB

Nate Hobbs, Jr., CB

Alex Palczewski, Jr., OT

IOWA

Michael Ojemudia, Sr., DB

Nate Stanley, Sr., QB

Toren Young, Jr., RB

MINNESOTA

Carter Coughlin, Sr., DL

Mohamed Ibrahim, So., RB

Tyler Johnson, Sr., WR

Casey O’Brien, So., H (featured speaker)

NEBRASKA

Mohamed Barry, Sr., LB

Khalil Davis, Sr., DL

Adrian Martinez, So., QB

NORTHWESTERN

Paddy Fisher, Jr., LB

Joe Gaziano, Sr., DE

Jared Thomas, Sr., C

PURDUE

Markus Bailey, Sr., LB

Rondale Moore, So., WR

Lorenzo Neal, Sr., DT

WISCONSIN

Tyler Biadasz, Jr., C

Chris Orr, Sr., LB

Jonathan Taylor, Jr., RB