Michigan G Ben Bredeson, LB Jordan Glasgow and LB Khaleke Hudson, and Michigan State LB Joe Bachie, DE Kenny Willekes and DT Raequan Williams will represent their schools at the annual Big Ten Kickoff later this month in Chicago.

Willekes, a senior from Rockford, Mich., won the Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year award last season after making 78 tackles, including 20.5 for loss and 8.5 sacks.

Bachie was named first team All-Big Ten by conference coaches and Williams was on the coaches’ and media third team.

Bredeson was named second team All-Big Ten by coaches and media while Hudson earned honorable mention distinction.

The Big Ten Kickoff takes place at the Hilton Chicago on July 18-19.

Players to watch on Michigan's 2019 football schedule
Go through the gallery as Angelique S. Chengelis of The Detroit News identifies a player to watch from each opponent on Michigan's 2019 football schedule, including Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey.
Gregory Shamus, Getty Images
Middle Tennessee State (Aug. 31, Ann Arbor) — Reed Blankenship, junior, safety: The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Blankenship started 12 of 13 games last season and led the defense with 107 tackles, including eight tackles for loss, four interceptions and seven pass breakups. He was 16th nationally in interceptions, and that includes an interception he returned 100 yards for a touchdown against Old Dominion. In that game, he also had 17 tackles. Blankenship missed the second half of spring practice with a knee injury, but will be ready for the preseason camp.
Army (Sept. 7, Ann Arbor) — Kelvin Hopkins Jr., senior, QB: Hopkins helped lead the Black Knights to an 11-2 season last year and was MVP of the Army-Navy game after rushing 18 times for 64 yards and two touchdowns and throwing for 61 yards on 4-of-9 attempts against the Midshipmen. The 5-foot-10 Hopkins had a career-best 170 yards rushing on 11 carries and had five touchdowns in Army’s 70-14 win over Houston in the Armed Forces Bowl. He became the first player in Army history to throw and rush for more than 1,000 yards in a single season and his 17 rushing touchdowns tied the single-season record.
Wisconsin (Sept. 21, Madison, Wisconsin) — Tyler Biadasz, junior, center: Of course running back Jonathan Taylor is the biggest reason the Badgers’ run game is always a threat, but he can’t do it all without a strong offensive line. That’s why Biadasz is such an important piece of the puzzle and the only returning starter on the line. Biadasz opted to return for his redshirt junior season after earning consensus All-Big Ten first-team last season. He has started 27 games and last year anchored an offensive line that helped the run game produce an average 273.4 yards rushing. He underwent hip surgery and missed spring practice, but will be ready for the season.
Rutgers (Sept. 28, Ann Arbor) — Mike Tverdov, sophomore, DE: Tverdov (97) was forced to move to his position because of injuries last season, even though he had never practiced there. He wound up tying for the team lead with four sacks. He started two games and had 31 tackles with 5.5 tackles for loss, a fumble recovery and forced fumble. He is considered one of the older linemen for the Scarlet Knights and is in more of a leadership role.
Iowa (Oct. 5, Ann Arbor) — A.J. Epenesa, junior, DE: The 6-6, 280-pound Epenesa led the Big Ten and ranked 12th nationally with 10.5 sacks last season as a sophomore in more of a half-time role. He backed up Parker Hesse and Anthony Nelson and averaged close to 35 snaps a game, mostly on third down. His 10.5 sacks were the most by an Iowa player since Adrian Clayborn in 2009. He also had eight quarterback hurries and four forced fumbles and was first-team All-Big Ten last year.
Illinois (Oct. 12, Champaign, Illinois) — Tymir Oliver, senior DT: There aren’t a lot of highlights on the Illinois roster aside from running back Reggie Corbin, but on the defensive side, keep an eye on Oliver, a 6-4 290-pound senior. He started every game last season and finished with 27 tackles, including 2.5 tackles for loss, one quarterback hurry and four pass breakups. He had a career-high seven tackles against Iowa. Oliver was voted a team captain as a sophomore in 2017 and made 10 starts in 12 games, tied for second in tackles for loss (4.5) and third in sacks (three).
Penn State (Oct. 19, State College, Pennsylvania) — Yetur Gross-Matos, junior, DE: Maybe the media do know something — Gross-Matos was first-team All-Big Ten by the media last season and third-team by the coaches. He was voted Penn State’s outstanding defensive lineman after his standout sophomore season last fall. He led the defensive line in tackles (54), tackles for loss (20) and sacks (eight). The 6-5, 265-pounder became the 11th Nittany Lion to have 20 tackles for a loss in a season.
Notre Dame (Oct. 26, Ann Arbor) — Ian Book, senior QB: This is Book’s offense, and he’s determined to improve on a solid year after taking over as the starter in Week 4 last fall. He finished 17th nationally in passing efficiency and set a Notre Dame record in competition percentage (68.2). Book threw for 2,628 yards, 19 touchdowns and had seven interceptions as a junior.
Maryland (Nov. 2, College Park, Maryland) —Antoine Brooks Jr., senior, CB: The 5-11, 210-pound defensive back was second-team All-Big Ten last season after leading the Terrapins with 9.5 tackles for loss. He started every game last season and ranked third with 68 tackles. Brooks also had 2.5 sacks, an interception and three pass breakups. During his sophomore season in 2017, he made 11 starts at nickel. He led the Big Ten that season in tackles for loss by a defensive back in a regular season with 9.5.
Michigan State (Nov. 16, Ann Arbor) — Joe Bachie, senior, LB: Michigan State finished No. 1 nationally against the run last season in large part because of Bachie, who had 102 tackles, leading the team in tackles for the second straight year. The ferocious Bachie is 6-foot-2, 238 pounds and was a first-team All-Big Ten selection by the coaches last season. He was one of three captains last season and won the MSU Downtown Coaches Club Award as the Spartans’ most outstanding defensive player.
Indiana (Nov. 23, Bloomington, Indiana) — Peyton Ramsey, junior, QB: Ramsey should emerge — again — as the Hoosiers’ starting quarterback, but he pretty much locked things up in spring ball. Ramsey is Indiana’s all-time completion percentage leader (65.8) and is fifth in 300-yard games with three. He’s also ninth in passing touchdowns (29). In 21 games with 16 starts, Ramsey has 4,127 passing yards. He is the most experienced quarterback on Indiana’s roster — he split the job with Richard Lagow in 2017 and took over the job last year.
Ohio State (Nov. 30, Ann Arbor) — K.J. Hill, senior, WR: The Buckeyes’ veteran receiver is tops at the position now that Parris Campbell, Terry McLaurin and Johnnie Dixon are gone. He became a favorite target of Dwayne Haskins last year and had 70 catches for 885 yards and six touchdowns. The year before, he led the Buckeyes in receptions with 56 and was second in yards with 549.
    Player representatives

    EAST DIVISION

    INDIANA

    Coy Cronk, Sr., OL

    Reakwon Jones, Sr., LB

    Nick Westbrook, Sr., WR

    MARYLAND

    Antoine Brooks Jr., Sr., DB

    Tino Ellis, Sr., DB

    Anthony McFarland Jr., So., RB

    MICHIGAN

    Ben Bredeson, Sr., G

    Jordan Glasgow, Sr., LB

    Khaleke Hudson, Sr., LB

    MICHIGAN STATE

    Joe Bachie, Sr., LB

    Kenny Willekes, Sr., DE

    Raequan Williams, Sr., DT

    OHIO STATE

    Jonathon Cooper, Sr., DE

    Jordan Fuller, Sr., S

    K.J. Hill, Sr., WR

    PENN STATE

    Cam Brown, Sr., LB

    Blake Gillikin, Sr., P

    John Reid, Sr., CB

    RUTGERS

    Tyshon Fogg, Jr., LB

    Tyreek Maddox-WIlliams, Jr., LB

    Zach Venesky, Sr., OL

    Players to watch on Michigan State's 2019 schedule
    Go through the gallery as Matt Charboneau of The Detroit News identifies a player to watch from each opponent on Michigan State's 2019 football schedule, including Rutgers running back Raheem Blackshear (pictured).
    Dale G. Young, Detroit News
    Tulsa (Aug. 30, East Lansing) — Shamari Brooks, junior, RB: Along with fellow junior Corey Taylor II, combined to run for 18 touchdowns and more than 1,800 yards. Brooks led the way, gaining 967 yards on 229 carries and ran for more than 100 yards in four games in 2018. He’s scored 17 career rushing touchdowns.
    Western Michigan (Sept. 7, East Lansing) — LeVante Bellamy, senior, RB: Bellamy earned first-team All-MAC honors after rushing for 1,228 yards on 205 carries for an average of 6 yards per attempt. He gained more than 100 yards in a game five times, including a career-high 213 yards in an overtime loss at Ball State. The first game of his career was in 2015 when Michigan State visited Waldo Stadium in Kalamazoo.
    Arizona State (Sept. 14, East Lansing) —Eno Benjamin, junior, RB: A first-team All-Pac 12 selection as a sophomore in 2018, Benjamin ran for a school-record 1,642 yards while scoring 16 touchdowns. He finished fifth in the nation in rushing yards, becoming the first Sun Devils running back to finish in the top 10 nationally in the Pac-12 era.
    Northwestern (Sept. 21, Evanston, Illinois) — Blake Gallagher, junior, LB: Earned third-team All-Big Ten honors from the media and honorable mention from the coaches after leading the Big Ten with 127 total tackles. He recorded 10 tackles or more in six games, tied for the second-best mark in the Big Ten. Gallagher had 11 tackles, including seven solo stops in the win at Michigan State last season.
    Indiana (Sept. 28, East Lansing) — Stevie Scott, sophomore, RB: Set freshman records at Indiana with 1,137 yards, 228 attempts, 10 touchdowns and six 100-yard games while averaging 94.8 yards per game and 5 yards a carry. He became the 13th Hoosier to run for 1,000 yards and his 1,137 yards rank 14th in IU history. Scott ranked second in the nation in rushing yardage and 100-yard games among true freshmen.
    Ohio State (Oct. 5, Columbus, Ohio) — J.K. Dobbins, junior, RB: He became the first player in Ohio State history to record 1,000-yard rushing seasons as a freshman and a sophomore. He finished the 2018 season with 1,053 yards and a team-high 10 rushing touchdowns after running for a school-freshman record 1,403 yards rushing in 2017. Dobbins earned second-team All-Big Ten honors last season from the coaches and honorable mention from the media.
    Wisconsin (Oct. 12, Madison, Wisconsin) — Jonathan Taylor, junior, RB: The Big Ten’s Running Back of the Year in 2018, Taylor became the fourth Badgers running back to win the Doak Walker Award as the top back in the nation. He was also the program’s 10th unanimous All-American after leading the nation with 2,194 rushing yards for an average of 168.8 a game. Taylor averaged 7.5 yards a carry and scored 16 touchdowns as a sophomore.
    Penn State (Oct. 26, East Lansing) — KJ Hamler, sophomore, WR: The Pontiac native and former Orchard Lake St. Mary’s star was named a freshman All-American by the FWAA as a kick returner in 2018 after setting a Penn State freshman record for all-purpose yards with 1,417, topping the previous mark of 1,237 set by Saquon Barkley in 2015. He started all 13 games at wide receiver and led the Nittany Lions with 42 receptions for 754 yards while also scoring five touchdowns. Hamler had a catch in all 13 games and had six games with four or more catches and 10 multi-catch games.
    Illinois (Nov. 9, East Lansing) — Reggie Corbin, senior, RB: Corbin started eight games for the Illini and gained 1,085 yards on 128 carries for an average of 8.5 yards a carry and nine touchdowns. He earned third-team All-Big Ten honors and became the 13th player in program history to gain 1,000 yards in a season. His 8.5 yards per carry ranked third in the nation while his 9.3 yards a carry in Big Ten games was the second-most in the FBS for any back with more than 10 carries a game.
    Michigan (Nov. 16, Ann Arbor) — Lavert Hill, senior, CB: A semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award last season, Hill earned first-team All-Big Ten honors as a junior in 2018 after being named second team in 2017, adding to a resume that included third-team All-American recognition last season. Hill has played in 36 games in his career, starting 26 times and is one of four players in Wolverines history with multiple interceptions returned for touchdowns. Hill’s lone interception last season was returned for a touchdown as he finished with five pass breakups.
    Rutgers (Nov. 23, Piscataway, New Jersey) — Raheem Blackshear, junior, RB: The one-time Michigan State recruit was named honorable mention All-Big Ten last season after leading the Scarlet Knights in both rushing (586 yards) and receiving (367). He became the first Scarlet Knight since 1985 to lead the team in rushing and receiving yards in a season and finished with five touchdowns -- three rushing and two receiving. Blackshear recorded two 100-yard rushing games and one 100-yard receiving game.
    Maryland (Nov. 30, East Lansing) — Anthony McFarland Jr., sophomore, RB: McFarland appeared in all 12 games with five starts while breaking the Maryland freshman rushing record with 1,034 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 7.9 yards per carry. He was the second player in Maryland history to have back-to-back 200-yard rushing games with his 298 vs. Ohio State the second-most ever by a Terp in a game. He was named a freshman All-American and earned second-team All-Big Ten honors.
      WEST DIVISION

      ILLINOIS

      Reggie Corbin, Sr., RB

      Nate Hobbs, Jr., CB

      Alex Palczewski, Jr., OT

      IOWA

      Michael Ojemudia, Sr., DB

      Nate Stanley, Sr., QB

      Toren Young, Jr., RB

      MINNESOTA

      Carter Coughlin, Sr., DL

      Mohamed Ibrahim, So., RB

      Tyler Johnson, Sr., WR

      Casey O’Brien, So., H (featured speaker)

      NEBRASKA

      Mohamed Barry, Sr., LB

      Khalil Davis, Sr., DL

      Adrian Martinez, So., QB

      NORTHWESTERN

      Paddy Fisher, Jr., LB

      Joe Gaziano, Sr., DE

      Jared Thomas, Sr., C

      PURDUE

      Markus Bailey, Sr., LB

      Rondale Moore, So., WR

      Lorenzo Neal, Sr., DT

      WISCONSIN

      Tyler Biadasz, Jr., C

      Chris Orr, Sr., LB

      Jonathan Taylor, Jr., RB

