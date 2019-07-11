Buy Photo Donovan Peoples-Jones and Michigan host Michigan State on Nov. 16. (Photo: Rod Sanford, special to The Detroit News)

Michigan’s over-under win total for the 2019 regular season is 9.5 and Michigan State’s is 7.5, according to oddsmakers at SportsBetting.ag. Ohio State has the highest projected win total in the Big Ten at 10.

Michigan also has 9-4 odds to win the Big Ten championship, again trailing Ohio State, which is at 11-10.

Michigan State’s Big Ten title odds are 18-1 – sixth-best in the conference.

The Wolverines have the toughest schedule among Big Ten teams, according to analysis by The Detroit News, while the Spartans have the third-toughest.

Big Ten over-unders

Ohio State, 10

Michigan, 9.5

Penn State, 8.5

Wisconsin, 8.5

Nebraska, 8

Michigan State, 7.5

Iowa, 7.5

Minnesota, 7.5

Purdue, 7

Northwestern, 6.5

Indiana, 6

Maryland, 4.5

Illinois, 4

Rutgers, 2.5

Big Ten championship odds

Ohio State, 11-10

Michigan, 9-4

Penn State, 9-1

Wisconsin, 14-1

Nebraska, 14-1

Michigan State, 18-1

Iowa, 22-1

Northwestern, 25-1

Purdue, 33-1

Minnesota, 50-1

Indiana, 66-1

Maryland, 66-1

Illinois, 150-1

Rutgers, 300-1

Michigan schedule

Sat., Aug. 31, Middle Tennessee, 7:30 p.m. (BTN)

Sat., Sept. 7, Army, noon (Fox)

Sat., Sept. 21, at Wisconsin, noon (Fox)

Sat., Sept. 28, Rutgers

Sat., Oct. 5, Iowa

Sat., Oct. 12, at Illinois

Sat., Oct. 19, at Penn State

Sat., Oct. 26, Notre Dame (ABC, ESPN or ESPN2)

Sat., Nov. 2, at Maryland

Sat., Nov. 16, Michigan State

Sat., Nov. 23, at Indiana

Sat., Nov. 30, Ohio State, noon (Fox)

Michigan State schedule

Fri., Aug. 30, Tulsa, 7 p.m. (FS1)

Sat., Sept. 7, Western Michigan, 7:30 p.m. (BTN)

Sat., Sept. 14, Arizona State, 4 p.m. (Fox)

Sat., Sept. 21, at Northwestern

Sat., Sept. 28, Indiana, 3:30 or 4 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 5, at Ohio State, 7:30 p.m. (ABC or ESPN)

Sat., Oct. 12, at Wisconsin, 3:30 or 4 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 26, Penn State

Sat., Nov. 9, Illinois

Sat., Nov. 16, at Michigan

Sat., Nov. 23, at Rutgers

Sat., Nov. 30, Maryland