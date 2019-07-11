Michigan’s over-under win total for the 2019 regular season is 9.5 and Michigan State’s is 7.5, according to oddsmakers at SportsBetting.ag. Ohio State has the highest projected win total in the Big Ten at 10.
Michigan also has 9-4 odds to win the Big Ten championship, again trailing Ohio State, which is at 11-10.
Michigan State’s Big Ten title odds are 18-1 – sixth-best in the conference.
The Wolverines have the toughest schedule among Big Ten teams, according to analysis by The Detroit News, while the Spartans have the third-toughest.
Big Ten over-unders
Ohio State, 10
Michigan, 9.5
Penn State, 8.5
Wisconsin, 8.5
Nebraska, 8
Michigan State, 7.5
Iowa, 7.5
Minnesota, 7.5
Purdue, 7
Northwestern, 6.5
Indiana, 6
Maryland, 4.5
Illinois, 4
Rutgers, 2.5
Big Ten championship odds
Ohio State, 11-10
Michigan, 9-4
Penn State, 9-1
Wisconsin, 14-1
Nebraska, 14-1
Michigan State, 18-1
Iowa, 22-1
Northwestern, 25-1
Purdue, 33-1
Minnesota, 50-1
Indiana, 66-1
Maryland, 66-1
Illinois, 150-1
Rutgers, 300-1
Michigan schedule
Sat., Aug. 31, Middle Tennessee, 7:30 p.m. (BTN)
Sat., Sept. 7, Army, noon (Fox)
Sat., Sept. 21, at Wisconsin, noon (Fox)
Sat., Sept. 28, Rutgers
Sat., Oct. 5, Iowa
Sat., Oct. 12, at Illinois
Sat., Oct. 19, at Penn State
Sat., Oct. 26, Notre Dame (ABC, ESPN or ESPN2)
Sat., Nov. 2, at Maryland
Sat., Nov. 16, Michigan State
Sat., Nov. 23, at Indiana
Sat., Nov. 30, Ohio State, noon (Fox)
Michigan State schedule
Fri., Aug. 30, Tulsa, 7 p.m. (FS1)
Sat., Sept. 7, Western Michigan, 7:30 p.m. (BTN)
Sat., Sept. 14, Arizona State, 4 p.m. (Fox)
Sat., Sept. 21, at Northwestern
Sat., Sept. 28, Indiana, 3:30 or 4 p.m.
Sat., Oct. 5, at Ohio State, 7:30 p.m. (ABC or ESPN)
Sat., Oct. 12, at Wisconsin, 3:30 or 4 p.m.
Sat., Oct. 26, Penn State
Sat., Nov. 9, Illinois
Sat., Nov. 16, at Michigan
Sat., Nov. 23, at Rutgers
Sat., Nov. 30, Maryland
