Shea Patterson and Michigan have been picked by writers in a Cleveland.com poll to win the Big Ten. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Michigan is the preseason favorite to win the Big Ten, according to a Cleveland.com poll of beat writers.

The Wolverines have a slim points advantage over Ohio State, 222-214 in the poll of 34 writers. The Buckeyes had been picked as the preseason favorite the last four years and in five of the six previous seasons.

Michigan State came in third in the Big Ten East.

Michigan was predicted as the Big Ten champs by 17 writers and 14 selected Ohio State. Two chose Nebraska and one picked Northwestern, according to Cleveland.com.

This is the ninth year this poll has been conducted after has the Big Ten eliminated its official preseason predictions.