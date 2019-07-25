The Detroit News ranks the Big Ten quarterbacks for 2019

Go through the gallery as Matt Charboneau of The Detroit News ranks and analyzes the Big Ten quarterbacks for 2019. Go here if you have trouble seeing the gallery.

Quarterback play is critical in a football team’s success, and that’s certainly the case in the Big Ten.

Shea Patterson (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

From proven veterans like Michigan’s Shea Patterson and Iowa’s Nate Stanley to promising youngsters like Ohio State’s Justin Fields and Northwestern’s Hunter Johnson, the Big Ten has quarterbacks that run the gamut.

What’s interesting heading into the 2019 season is that at least seven of the 14 teams will have new starters when the season kicks off, which should create plenty of intrigue and likely a few quarterback controversies.

With the season set to begin in a little more than a month, we decided to take a shot at projecting who would start for each team and where they rank in the Big Ten.

More coverage

Jordan Glasgow aspires to step out from his brothers' shadow at Michigan

Unbending defense remains Michigan State's calling card

Once a punching bag, 'special' Michigan offensive line now punching back

Wojo: For Harbaugh and Dantonio, a critical season beckons