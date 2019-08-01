The Detroit News ranks the Big Ten quarterbacks for 2019
Go through the gallery as Matt Charboneau of The Detroit News ranks and analyzes the Big Ten quarterbacks for 2019.
Go through the gallery as Matt Charboneau of The Detroit News ranks and analyzes the Big Ten quarterbacks for 2019. Nati Harnik, AP
14. Artur Sitkowski, Rutgers: Sitkowski was the starter last season as a freshman and enters preseason camp in the No. 1 spot once again. However, he hardly locked down the position after throwing for 1,158 yards last season with 18 interceptions, and completing just 49.1 percent of his passes. The Scarlet Knights went the transfer route to add some depth as former Texas Tech starter McLane Carter will push Sitkowski to potentially breathe some life into the worst offense in the Big Ten last season. Julio Cortez, AP
13. Brandon Peters, Illinois: A transfer from Michigan, Peters likely will have the leg up entering preseason camp as the Fighting Illini and coach Lovie Smith will try and figure out whether to go with experience or youth. Peters gets the edge in terms of playing time, completing 58 of 110 passes for 680 yards and four touchdowns in eight games over the previous two seasons. However, freshman Isaiah Williams comes to campus with plenty of buzz after passing for 8,108 yards and 103 touchdowns while rushing for 2,752 yards in high school. Paul Sancya, AP
12. Zack Annexstad, Minnesota: Annexstad won the job last season as a freshman walk-on, but he ended up sharing time with then redshirt freshman Tanner Morgan after being slowed by injury. Coming out of spring ball, neither had a stranglehold on the No. 1 spot, meaning the competition will likely go deep into preseason camp, much as it did last season. Both threw nine touchdown passes last season while Morgan eked out a better record, going 4-2 in his six starts while Annexstad was 3-4. Stacy Bengs, AP
11. Jack Coan, Wisconsin: Thanks to an injury last season to Alex Hornibrook, Coan started four of the final six games. He didn’t exactly light things up but he was efficient, completing 60.2 percent of his passes and throwing just three interceptions. Odds are Coan begins the season as the Badgers’ starter and he’ll have the luxury of Jonathan Taylor, arguably the top running back in the nation, behind him. But he’ll likely be pushed by freshman Graham Mertz, as well as sophomore Danny Vanden Boom and redshirt freshman Chase Wolf. Paul Sancya, AP
10. Sean Clifford, Penn State: When Tommy Stevens decided to transfer, that left Clifford is the likely successor to Trace McSorley. Clifford saw minimal action last season as a redshirt freshman and his play this spring played a role in Stevens deciding to leave State College. Redshirt freshman Will Levis could also get a shot at some point this season, but Clifford seems solid as the No. 1 quarterback as the Nittany Lions move on from one of the best in program history. John Raoux, AP
9. Hunter Johnson, Northwestern: Johnson was a five-star recruit when he went to Clemson, but the Tigers were loaded and Johnson opted to transfer. After sitting out last season, he becomes the successor to Clayton Thorson as the Wildcats hope Johnson’s lofty recruiting rankings were no fluke. In limited action at Clemson it didn’t appear as they were. Johnson completed 21 of 27 passes for 234 yards and two touchdowns. Bob Leverone, AP
8. Josh Jackson, Maryland: Another transfer, Jackson is hardly a newcomer. He was a standout in 2017 at Virginia Tech, throwing for 2,991 yards and 20 touchdowns while rushing for 324 yards and six touchdowns. He was in position to have a breakout in 2018 but he suffered a season-ending injury in the third game of the year. Now he’s at Maryland, where first-year coach Mike Locksley will be happy to have an experienced quarterback running the show. Matt Bell, AP
7. Peyton Ramsey, Indiana: In his first season as a full-time starter, Ramsey had his share of ups and downs in 2018. He completed 66 percent of his passes, second-best in the Big Ten, while throwing for 2.875 yards and 19 touchdowns. However, Ramsey also threw 13 interceptions, which means he’ll need to take care of the ball to remain the clear No. 1. If he doesn’t, keep an eye on sophomore Michael Penix, who saw some time last season, and Utah transfer Jack Tuttle. Darron Cummings, AP
6. Elijah Sindelar, Purdue: With David Blough gone, Sindelar returns as the Boilermakers’ starter. He started eight games in 2017 and threw for 2,099 yards and 18 touchdowns, playing three games with a torn ACL. After playing just two games last season, he jumps back into the No. 1 spot for coach Jeff Brohm and has the benefit of throwing the ball to Rondale Moore, one of the most dynamic playmakers in the country. Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP
5. Brian Lewerke, Michigan State: After throwing for nearly 2,800 yards and 20 touchdowns in 2017, Lewerke struggled early last season, then tried to play through a shoulder injury in the second half of the year as Michigan State’s offense finished 13th in the conference in scoring. Now healthy, Lewerke could be the key to turning the Spartans’ offensive fortunes as new coordinator Brad Salem takes over. Gary Cameron, AP
4. Justin Fields, Ohio State: If potential and recruiting rankings were all that mattered, the former five-star who transferred from Georgia would be at the top of the list. The fact remains, though, that Fields has seen only limited action. He did play in 12 games last season for the Bulldogs and looked good, completing 27 of 39 passes for 328 yards and four touchdowns while rushing for 266 yards and four scores. If that trajectory continues, Fields will likely finish 2019 as the Big Ten’s best. Paul Vernon, AP
3. Nate Stanley, Iowa: Entering his third season as the Hawkeyes’ starter, Stanley has been one of the most productive quarterbacks in program history. His 52 touchdown passes over a two-year span are the most in school history and he needs 23 more to become the Hawkeyes’ all-time leader. He’s also thrown for 5,351 yards in his career and has completed 59.3 percent of his passes. The Hawkeyes expect to contend in the West and Stanley’s performance will have a big say in if they get to the Big Ten title game. Chris O'Meara, AP
2. Adrian Martinez, Nebraska: After an early injury, Martinez helped spark the Cornhuskers’ offense as they finished the season strong under first-year coach Scott Frost. Martinez completed 64.6 percent of his passes for 2,617 yards and 17 touchdowns with just eight interceptions. He also finished second on the team with 629 rushing yards and added eight rushing touchdowns. Plenty of folks are expecting Nebraska to be in the mix for the West title and Martinez is a big reason why. Nati Harnik, AP
1. Shea Patterson, Michigan: Patterson brought stability to the Wolverines’ quarterback room after transferring from Ole Miss. He completed 64.6 percent of his throws for 2,600 yards and 22 touchdowns with only seven interceptions. Patterson also proved he can make plays with his feet, running for 273 yards and two touchdowns. With former Alabama assistant Josh Gattis taking over the offense, it could lead to even bigger numbers for Patterson. David Guralnick, Detroit News
    Madison, Wis. – There were two notable absences Wednesday at Wisconsin media day: two-time All-American running back Jonathan Taylor and quarterback Alex Hornibrook.

    Taylor’s flight out of Philadelphia was delayed, causing him to miss the team photo, and Hornibrook, who started the past three seasons for the Badgers, transferred to Florida State in March.

    Competing to take Hornibrook’s place as the starter will be Jack Coan, Danny Vanden Boom, Chase Wolf and freshman Graham Mertz. The Badgers, who went 8-5 last year, open the season Aug. 30 at South Florida.

    Coach Paul Chryst said Coan has a slight edge heading into fall camp as the only quarterback of the four with any meaningful experience at the college level. The junior played in five games last season and went 2-2 in four starts, winning consecutive games to close out the year.

    “I thought certainly his last two were his best games,” Chryst said. “I’ve appreciated how he’s gone about it. Experience is great to learn from. I think he’s done all the things he can at taking the steps to try to maximize the opportunity to learn. But Jack’s not a veteran quarterback right now.”

    Coan said he’s gained 10-to-15 pounds since last season and is looking forward to competing for the starting job.

    “They’re a bunch of great guys,” Coan said of the other three quarterbacks. “Competition just brings out the best in you. So it’s all going to be good.”

    Vanden Boom played sparingly in three games last season, and Chryst said Wolf had a good spring. But the most intriguing of the group is Mertz.

    Mertz, who grew up in Kansas, was considered one of the top prospects in the 2019 recruiting class, receiving scholarship offers from traditional powers Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Michigan and Ohio State. He chose Wisconsin and even enrolled early in Madison so he could participate in spring practice.

    Mertz said he’s excited about trying to secure the starting spot over the next few weeks.

    “That’s the nature of competition – it really brings out the best in everyone,” Mertz said. “That’s what I’m excited for. If you sat down and watched our spring ball, the first practice, then you watched the last one, we all grew a ton in every aspect. So I’m excited to see how we come out of this fall camp. It’ll be good times.”

    Offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph said he has faith in all four players and said each has the potential to become a starter.

    “I don’t remember having four guys where you felt like, ‘Man, OK, I don’t care who’s in that huddle, they can command it, they can communicate, guys trust them, and let’s go,’” Rudolph said. “That’s saying something. I think it started probably with Jack and his approach. He got competition right off the jump. Not only from Chase and Danny but here comes Graham. … I like what’s going on.”

    Hornibrook went 26-6 in parts of three seasons as Wisconsin’s starting quarterback, and his .813 winning percentage is the best of any passer in program history, but he struggled at times last season as the Badgers finished with their lowest win total since 2012.

    “I think for us to be the best team we can be, we need to obviously have more improved and consistent play at the quarterback spot,” Chryst said.

