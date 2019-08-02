Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Preseason edition
Go through the gallery for the preseason edition of The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings, with analysis by Matt Charboneau.
1. Michigan – The hype machine is always running at full capacity in Ann Arbor, something that hasn’t changed heading into 2019. This time, though, the Wolverines have a veteran quarterback with some experience up front as Josh Gattis takes over as offensive coordinator. They also have the benefit of playing Ohio State and Michigan State at home. There are some holes to fill on defense, however, and challenging trips to Wisconsin and Penn State.
2. Ohio State – As usual, the Buckeyes have the most talent in the Big Ten, and that’s a pretty good place to start for new coach Ryan Day. They’re strong up front on the defensive side of the ball and are loaded at the skill positions on offense. If quarterback Justin Fields pans out after his transfer from Georgia, the Buckeyes will be hard to beat and could be the team that ends the Big Ten’s playoff drought.
3. Michigan State – With one of the top defenses in the nation, the Spartans will likely be in every game they play. Of course, the big question with this team is whether it can score enough points to truly contend in the East. Quarterback Brian Lewerke is healthy, leading some to believe he’ll be able to replicate his sophomore year numbers. If new coordinator Brad Salem can facilitate that, the Spartans could get back to Indy for the first time since 2015.
4. Wisconsin – The Badgers have questions at quarterback but that seems like a fairly regular occurrence in Madison. What they do have is Jonathan Taylor, arguably the top running back in the nation who runs behind a typically strong offensive line. The Badgers will need to be better defensively while taking on the three East heavyweights – Michigan, Ohio State and Michigan State.
5. Nebraska – The hype surrounding Michigan is matched only by that taking place in Lincoln. After winning four games his first season coaching his alma mater, Scott Frost has many believing the quick turnaround is happening. We’ll pump the breaks on that just a bit, but in the tightly packed West, it’s not crazy to think the Cornhuskers can get to Indy. They’ve got a dynamic quarterback in Adrian Martinez.
6. Iowa – The Hawkeyes have a lot of pieces that should put them in position to win the West, including a veteran quarterback in Nate Stanley. However, they must replace two top-level tight ends that led the team in receiving and find some consistency in the running attack. Iowa has a tough schedule, too, getting Northwestern, Wisconsin and Nebraska on the road, as well as Michigan from the East.
7. Penn State – The Nittany Lions might be getting the benefit of the doubt in some of the national rankings, but the reality is it will be tough to replace quarterback Trace McSorely, especially after the transfer of Tommy Stevens. There are more holes to fill than just under center, though, and doing so in the Big Ten East is no picnic.
8. Northwestern – It’s hard to bet against the consistency of Pat Fitzgerald, who got the Wildcats to the Big Ten championship game last season after a rough start. Doing so again will be a tough task in the West, where not much separates the teams. The Cats have their share of holes to fill but they’re feeling optimistic with linebacker Paddy Fisher back to lead the defense and former five-star recruit Hunter Johnson taking over at quarterback.
9. Purdue – The Boilermakers have one of the country’s most dynamic playmakers – sophomore receiver Rondale Moore – and that means they’ll likely be scoring their share of points, even with the departure of quarterback David Blough. The challenge for Jeff Brohm’s team is keeping opponents out of the end zone. Get the defense to play solid and the Boilermakers could be the team to beat in the West.
10. Minnesota – The Golden Gophers hope to build on the momentum they had going late last season. They’ll have the benefit of one of the easier schedules in the conference as they avoid Michigan, Ohio State and Michigan State from the East and get Iowa, Northwestern and Purdue at home. It might be a bit of a stretch to think the inexperienced Gophers can win the West, but it’s not out of the question.
11. Indiana – Life continues to be a challenge for the Hoosiers as they try and survive in one of college football’s toughest divisions. Some consistency from quarterback Patrick Ramsey would help the Hoosiers chances at picking off one of the East contenders. In 2018, Ramsey threw for 2,875 yards and 19 touchdowns. However, he also threw 13 interceptions
12. Maryland – There’s optimism for the Terrapins as Mike Locksley takes over as the program’s head coach. He’s gotten off to a good start in recruiting but the Terps remain a long way from contending in the East. Pulling off a home upset over the likes of Penn State, Michigan or Nebraska could signify the Terrapins are ahead of schedule.
13. Rutgers – It’s now or never for Chris Ash, who enters his fourth season with only seven victories, including a 1-11 mark last season. The Scarlet Knights haven’t exactly shown too many signs of a resurgence and playing in the East doesn’t help. They do get Illinois in the crossover with the West but must also travel to Iowa and host Minnesota.
14. Illinois – It might be a toss-up with Rutgers for the bottom spot in the Big Ten. Lovie Smith has won just nine games in his first three seasons leading the Fighting Illini and adding to that number will be tough this season. The Illini welcome former Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters, who at least brings some experience as Smith looks for any sign of life in the slow rebuilding process in Champaign.
    Columbus, Ohio – Sporting several weeks of beard growth, Ryan Day looked calm for a new guy leading a storied college football program where the unrelenting pressure helped push his legendary predecessor into early retirement.

    The 40-year-old Day opened his first training camp as Ohio State coach on Friday, the hand-picked successor to Urban Meyer, who led the Buckeyes to a national championship in 2014. Day worked for Meyer as an assistant and has NFL experience, but he’s never been a full-time head coach at any level. He had a three-game stint as interim coach last year when Meyer was suspended for his handling of domestic violence allegations against a former assistant.

    “It’s exciting,” Day said Friday. “It’s part of a new journey. We all have something to prove.”

    The Buckeyes open Aug. 31 at home against Florida Atlantic.

    Day was named coach in January after Meyer decided to step aside because of health issues. Meyer, who has the title of assistant athletic director at Ohio State, has jumped back into TV as an analyst on Fox’s pregame show, and announced plans to lend his name to a restaurant in suburban Columbus.

    Day is the next guy on the hot seat. Ohio State also has five new assistant coaches, including defensive coordinator Greg Mattison, a former assistant at rival Michigan. And the expectations in Columbus are the same as ever: Don’t lose, especially not to the Wolverines.

    The Buckeyes likely will start a dual-threat quarterback, Justin Fields, whose transfer from Georgia prompted Tate Martell, the heir apparent to the starting job, to leave for Miami.

    Just one of the five offensive linemen in front of Fields is a returning starter, but there will be lots of experience all around him. J.K. Dobbins will be the No. 1 running back and is poised for a huge season now that he’s not splitting time with Mike Weber, who left for the NFL. Dobbins will be invaluable early if Fields requires some time to get comfortable.

    And there is a ridiculous amount of experience and talent among the wide receivers, including seniors K.J. Hill, Austin Mack and Binjimen Victor, along with Chris Olave, who emerged as a star in the making at the end of last season.

    Mack said the stable of experienced receivers will help bring Fields and his likely backup, graduate transfer Gunnar Hoak, up to speed.

    “We have to get them comfortable being in that huddle and being able to talk to us,” said Mack, who is healthy after missing the last few games of the 2018 season with a foot injury. “That’s up to us. It’s all of us just helping those quarterbacks get acclimated as fast as possible.”

    The defense is looking to rebound after being prone to high-profile lapses last year, including in an upset by unranked Purdue that ended up pushing the Buckeyes outside the playoff picture.

    The unit returns a scary front line. The one to watch is Chase Young, a sack specialist who almost certainly will be in an NFL training camp this time next year.

    “He’s got a happy-go-lucky personality, but I see a little more seriousness in him now,” Day said of the junior defensive end. “This is his time to really step up and be a leader.”

    Ohio State’s weakest position group last season was linebacker. Tuf Borland, a team captain, has the most experience at middle linebacker, but he will be pushed by Baron Browning and Tejada Mitchell. Starters Malik Harrison and Pete Werner also return.

    “We definitely do have stuff to prove,” Harrison said Friday. “There was a lot of talk and a lot of things going down that was on us. We’re coming every day ready to work so we don’t have that same problem this season.”

