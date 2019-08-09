Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings: Preseason edition
Go through the gallery for the preseason edition of The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings, with analysis by Matt Charboneau.
Go through the gallery for the preseason edition of The Detroit News Big Ten Power Rankings, with analysis by Matt Charboneau.
1. Michigan – The hype machine is always running at full capacity in Ann Arbor, something that hasn’t changed heading into 2019. This time, though, the Wolverines have a veteran quarterback with some experience up front as Josh Gattis takes over as offensive coordinator. They also have the benefit of playing Ohio State and Michigan State at home. There are some holes to fill on defense, however, and challenging trips to Wisconsin and Penn State.
2. Ohio State – As usual, the Buckeyes have the most talent in the Big Ten, and that’s a pretty good place to start for new coach Ryan Day. They’re strong up front on the defensive side of the ball and are loaded at the skill positions on offense. If quarterback Justin Fields pans out after his transfer from Georgia, the Buckeyes will be hard to beat and could be the team that ends the Big Ten’s playoff drought.
3. Michigan State – With one of the top defenses in the nation, the Spartans will likely be in every game they play. Of course, the big question with this team is whether it can score enough points to truly contend in the East. Quarterback Brian Lewerke is healthy, leading some to believe he’ll be able to replicate his sophomore year numbers. If new coordinator Brad Salem can facilitate that, the Spartans could get back to Indy for the first time since 2015.
4. Wisconsin – The Badgers have questions at quarterback but that seems like a fairly regular occurrence in Madison. What they do have is Jonathan Taylor, arguably the top running back in the nation who runs behind a typically strong offensive line. The Badgers will need to be better defensively while taking on the three East heavyweights – Michigan, Ohio State and Michigan State.
5. Nebraska – The hype surrounding Michigan is matched only by that taking place in Lincoln. After winning four games his first season coaching his alma mater, Scott Frost has many believing the quick turnaround is happening. We’ll pump the breaks on that just a bit, but in the tightly packed West, it’s not crazy to think the Cornhuskers can get to Indy. They’ve got a dynamic quarterback in Adrian Martinez.
6. Iowa – The Hawkeyes have a lot of pieces that should put them in position to win the West, including a veteran quarterback in Nate Stanley. However, they must replace two top-level tight ends that led the team in receiving and find some consistency in the running attack. Iowa has a tough schedule, too, getting Northwestern, Wisconsin and Nebraska on the road, as well as Michigan from the East.
7. Penn State – The Nittany Lions might be getting the benefit of the doubt in some of the national rankings, but the reality is it will be tough to replace quarterback Trace McSorely, especially after the transfer of Tommy Stevens. There are more holes to fill than just under center, though, and doing so in the Big Ten East is no picnic.
8. Northwestern – It’s hard to bet against the consistency of Pat Fitzgerald, who got the Wildcats to the Big Ten championship game last season after a rough start. Doing so again will be a tough task in the West, where not much separates the teams. The Cats have their share of holes to fill but they’re feeling optimistic with linebacker Paddy Fisher back to lead the defense and former five-star recruit Hunter Johnson taking over at quarterback.
9. Purdue – The Boilermakers have one of the country’s most dynamic playmakers – sophomore receiver Rondale Moore – and that means they’ll likely be scoring their share of points, even with the departure of quarterback David Blough. The challenge for Jeff Brohm’s team is keeping opponents out of the end zone. Get the defense to play solid and the Boilermakers could be the team to beat in the West.
10. Minnesota – The Golden Gophers hope to build on the momentum they had going late last season. They’ll have the benefit of one of the easier schedules in the conference as they avoid Michigan, Ohio State and Michigan State from the East and get Iowa, Northwestern and Purdue at home. It might be a bit of a stretch to think the inexperienced Gophers can win the West, but it’s not out of the question.
11. Indiana – Life continues to be a challenge for the Hoosiers as they try and survive in one of college football’s toughest divisions. Some consistency from quarterback Patrick Ramsey would help the Hoosiers chances at picking off one of the East contenders. In 2018, Ramsey threw for 2,875 yards and 19 touchdowns. However, he also threw 13 interceptions
12. Maryland – There’s optimism for the Terrapins as Mike Locksley takes over as the program’s head coach. He’s gotten off to a good start in recruiting but the Terps remain a long way from contending in the East. Pulling off a home upset over the likes of Penn State, Michigan or Nebraska could signify the Terrapins are ahead of schedule.
13. Rutgers – It’s now or never for Chris Ash, who enters his fourth season with only seven victories, including a 1-11 mark last season. The Scarlet Knights haven’t exactly shown too many signs of a resurgence and playing in the East doesn’t help. They do get Illinois in the crossover with the West but must also travel to Iowa and host Minnesota.
14. Illinois – It might be a toss-up with Rutgers for the bottom spot in the Big Ten. Lovie Smith has won just nine games in his first three seasons leading the Fighting Illini and adding to that number will be tough this season. The Illini welcome former Michigan quarterback Brandon Peters, who at least brings some experience as Smith looks for any sign of life in the slow rebuilding process in Champaign.
    Columbus, Ohio – The Ohio State defense seemed to hit rock bottom in a confounding loss to unranked Purdue in the eighth game last season.

    But the weaknesses that led to the 49-20 blowout by the Boilermakers on Oct. 21 were on display most of the season, masked by a high-scoring Buckeyes offense.

    Many players from that much-maligned 2018 Ohio State defense are back. But with a new head coach, defensive coordinator, scheme, position coaches and a new resolve, they’re determined things will change.

    “I’d say the attitude right now is redemption,” cornerback Jeffrey Okudah said on the first day of practice last week.

    The Purdue game was ugly for Ohio State. D.J. Knox ran for 128 yards and quarterback David Blough torched the No. 2 Buckeyes for 378 yards and three touchdowns.

    The Buckeyes went on to win a Big Ten title, but the debacle at West Lafayette, Indiana, kept them outside looking in when teams were selected for the College Football Playoff.

    The Ohio State defense finished No. 9 statistically out the 14 teams in the Big Ten. The unit surrendered more than 400 yards per game, settling in at 93rd in the nation in that category, 105th in passing defense and 76th against the run.

    More: Ohio State's Justin Fields ready to back up hype

    Not up to standard at Ohio State, which has sent a dozen defensive players to the NFL in the last three seasons.

    “We definitely don’t dwell on last season,” said defensive end Chase Young, who likely will be in an NFL training camp this time next year. “We had a coaching change, so we put last year in the past and we’re just facing forward, and we’re just trying to move the train.”

    New coach Ryan Day, who replaced the retiring Urban Meyer, fired Greg Schiano and brought in Greg Mattison as his defensive coordinator. A former NFL coordinator, Mattison lately was the defensive line coach at Michigan, which was among the nation’s defensive leaders. Day also poached linebacker coach Al Washington from the rival Wolverines.

    The biggest change is the installation a hybrid linebacker-safety position known as the “bullet.” Brendon White, a 6-foot-2, 215-pound safety who was outstanding in the last five games of 2018, is a leading candidate to fit into that spot.

    The scheme will be simplified for linebackers, who struggled as a unit last year. They won’t be expected to make as many reads, freeing them up react and play faster.

    The three starting linebackers return. Tuf Borland, who had battled an injury, is healthy and starts in the middle. He’ll be flanked by Malik Harrison and Pete Werner. Harrison, a senior, played well down the stretch last season and could be poised for a big season.

    “They’re a hungry group now,” Day said. “They’ve read things. They’re ready to go, and they’re hungry, which is fun to be around. There are not a lot of smiles on our faces right now, which you like as a coach.”

    All the defensive players heard the criticism last year.

    “I got a (Twitter message) one time that said I need to go back to high school and pick a different sport,” laughed cornerback Damon Arnette. “I was like, damn!”

    A fifth-year senior, Arnette has struggled at times on and off the field. He had considered trying to make a fresh start in the NFL but was talked out of entering the draft. He’ll be in the main cornerback rotation with Okudah and Shaun Wade.

    “I think this year, hit the reset button for real,” he said. “Especially with me, it’s my last year so it’s all or nothing. The question is, are we going to play up to what the talent level is and not let distractions come between (us and) what we know we can do on the field.”

