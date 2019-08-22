Ben Bredeson (Photo: Paul Sancya, AP)

ESPN NFL Draft expert Mel Kiper has published a preseason Big Board for 2020, and while there are no local players among his top 25, there are a few in his position rankings, which are separated by seniors and underclassmen.

Among the seniors, Michigan’s Ben Bredeson is the No. 1-ranked guard and Sean McKeon is the No. 4 tight end. The Wolverines’ Cesar Ruiz is the No. 3 center in the underclassmen rankings.

Kenny Willekes

On the defensive rankings, Michigan State’s Kenny Willekes is the No. 1-ranked senior end, and No. 2 is Khalid Kareem, who went to Farmington Hills Harrison and plays for Notre Dame.

Michigan State’s Joe Bachie is the No. 4 senior inside linebacker and Michigan’s Josh Uche is the No. 4 senior outside linebacker.

On Kiper’s Big Board, Alabama receiver Jerry Jeudy is the No. 1 player, followed by Ohio State defensive end Chase Young, LSU safety Grant Delpit, Alabama quarterback Tua Tagolailoa and Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa.

Here is Kiper's complete Big Board and position rankings for 2020 (pay site).

