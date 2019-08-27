QB Justin Fields, Ohio State

Fields transferred to Ohio State from Georgia and expectations are high for the former No. 2 overall prospect in the class of 2018. Fields is 6-foot-2, 223 pounds and is fast — he runs a 4.5 40. From all accounts, Fields has a big arm to match is ability to run. He’s following in the footsteps of Dwayne Haskins, who threw for 50 touchdowns last season but no one is expecting him to match those numbers. Ohio State is thin at quarterback and the key will be to keep Fields healthy while letting him use his athleticism.

QB Hunter Johnson, Northwestern

Johnson was a five-star recruit in 2016 class who transferred to Northwestern from Clemson and sat out last season. He saw playing time in seven games during the 2017 season and was 21-of-27 for 234 yards and two touchdowns. The 6-2, 216-pound Johnson had looked at Duke also before ultimately choosing the Wildcats.

More: Top five returning football players in the Big Ten

More: New coach, new quarterback, but team, rivals expect same Ohio State

More: A capsule look at the football teams in the Big Ten West

RB Zach Charbonnet, Michigan

Charbonnet just might have room to run for the Wolverines this fall now that Karan Higdon and Chris Evans must be replaced. Charbonnet was the Los Angeles Times Running Back of the Year last season. The 6-2, 220-pounder had 1,770 yards and 13 touchdowns and averaged 8.2 yards a carry.

DE George Karlaftis, Purdue

Karlaftis, a highly pursued recruit out of West Lafayette High, decided to stay home and play for Purdue at defensive end. He is a dynamic pass rusher and had 41 sacks in high school. Karlaftis enrolled early at Purdue this year and worked with the first-team defense during preseason camp. He was named to the Football Writers Association of America preseason All-Freshman team.

Buy Photo Running back Anthony Williams, right, was an early enrollee from Bolingbrook, Illinois, who has a chance to get on the field right away for Michigan State. (Photo: Special to The Detroit News)

RB Anthony Williams, Michigan State

Williams Jr. just might be what Michigan State needs in the backfield along with veteran Connor Heyward. Williams, an early enrollee, turned heads during spring practice. The 6-foot, 194-pounder was rated three starts coming out of Bolingbrook, Ill. MSU coach Mark Dantonio told reporters that Williams reminds him of Jeremy Langford. Can he get on the field this season? As long as he gets his pass-protection down and hangs onto the ball, more than likely.

Angelique S. Chengelis